Gold Face
- Experts
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Alexey DudinA researcher studying XAUUSD as a stochastic system with structural inefficiencies that define price boundaries and allow estimation of expected value between trade directions.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 24 June 2026
- Activations: 5
Gold Face EA MT5 is a trading system based on XAUUSD exhaustion moves
Gold moves in waves rather than in a straight line. Strong impulses are usually followed by slowing momentum and reversals, so the system focuses on these transition phases when movement loses strength and price starts returning to more balanced levels.
How trades are opened
The system does not chase market movement
It waits for a moment when price has made a strong impulse and starts losing strength
An entry happens when price begins to move back from an extreme zone. The system reacts to completed such movement.
Risk model
- no martingale
- no grid
- no volume increase after losses
- each trade is independent and follows fixed risk rules
Exit logic and performance structure
Trades are closed when the reversal move is considered complete
The system does not depend on win rate
Profit is generated because winning trades are significantly larger than losing ones
This difference between average win and average loss allows the system to remain profitable even with a low win rate
Execution model
Gold Face EA runs fully automatically. No manual intervention is required
Suitable for
- traders who want fully automated trading
- users who work with gold price behavior
- Anti-trend, mean-reverse, flat regime trading