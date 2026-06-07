Gold Face

  • Experts
  • Alexey Dudin
    Alexey Dudin

    Alexey Dudin

    A researcher studying XAUUSD as a stochastic system with structural inefficiencies that define price boundaries and allow estimation of expected value between trade directions.
    7 comments
  • Version: 1.3
  • Updated: 24 June 2026
  • Activations: 5

Gold Face EA MT5 is a trading system based on XAUUSD exhaustion moves

Gold moves in waves rather than in a straight line. Strong impulses are usually followed by slowing momentum and reversals, so the system focuses on these transition phases when movement loses strength and price starts returning to more balanced levels.

How trades are opened

The system does not chase market movement

It waits for a moment when price has made a strong impulse and starts losing strength

An entry happens when price begins to move back from an extreme zone. The system reacts to completed such movement.

Risk model

  • no martingale
  • no grid
  • no volume increase after losses
  • each trade is independent and follows fixed risk rules

Exit logic and performance structure

Trades are closed when the reversal move is considered complete
The system does not depend on win rate
Profit is generated because winning trades are significantly larger than losing ones
This difference between average win and average loss allows the system to remain profitable even with a low win rate

Execution model

Gold Face EA runs fully automatically. No manual intervention is required

Suitable for

  • traders who want fully automated trading
  • users who work with gold price behavior
  • Anti-trend, mean-reverse, flat regime trading
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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