Gold Face EA MT5 is a trading system based on XAUUSD exhaustion moves

Gold moves in waves rather than in a straight line. Strong impulses are usually followed by slowing momentum and reversals, so the system focuses on these transition phases when movement loses strength and price starts returning to more balanced levels.

How trades are opened



The system does not chase market movement

It waits for a moment when price has made a strong impulse and starts losing strength

An entry happens when price begins to move back from an extreme zone. The system reacts to completed such movement.

Risk model



no martingale

no grid

no volume increase after losses

each trade is independent and follows fixed risk rules

Exit logic and performance structure



Trades are closed when the reversal move is considered complete

The system does not depend on win rate

Profit is generated because winning trades are significantly larger than losing ones

This difference between average win and average loss allows the system to remain profitable even with a low win rate

Execution model



Gold Face EA runs fully automatically. No manual intervention is required

Suitable for

