Gold Button EA MT5
- Experts
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Alexey DudinA researcher studying XAUUSD as a stochastic system with structural inefficiencies that define price boundaries and allow estimation of expected value between trade directions.
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 9 June 2026
- Activations: 5
Gold Button EA MT5 is a trend-following Expert Advisor for XAUUSD, focused on low-frequency directional trading.
The system analyzes market conditions and trades in the direction of the main trend.
Trading Logic
The EA identifies current market bias and follows the dominant trend.
It is designed for swing trading rather than high-frequency execution.
Exit Logic
Exit levels are based on market structure and price dynamics, not fixed pip targets.
This allows the EA to react quickly to trend changes, cut losing trades early, and stay in strong trends longer to let profits offset earlier small losses.
Trading Style
Expected trading frequency is around 1 trade per day, depending on market conditions.
The system is closer to a marathon than a sprint, meaning results build gradually over time.
Risk Model
The system does not use martingale, grid, or recovery strategies.
As a long-term trend-following system, it should be used with reasonable position sizing based on account risk.