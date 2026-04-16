Gold Button EA MT5

  • Experts
  • Alexey Dudin
    Alexey Dudin

    Alexey Dudin

    A researcher studying XAUUSD as a stochastic system with structural inefficiencies that define price boundaries and allow estimation of expected value between trade directions.
    7 comments
  • Version: 1.7
  • Updated: 9 June 2026
  • Activations: 5

Gold Button EA MT5 is a trend-following Expert Advisor for XAUUSD, focused on low-frequency directional trading.

The system analyzes market conditions and trades in the direction of the main trend.


Trading Logic

The EA identifies current market bias and follows the dominant trend.

It is designed for swing trading rather than high-frequency execution.


Exit Logic

Exit levels are based on market structure and price dynamics, not fixed pip targets.

This allows the EA to react quickly to trend changes, cut losing trades early, and stay in strong trends longer to let profits offset earlier small losses.


Trading Style

Expected trading frequency is around 1 trade per day, depending on market conditions.

The system is closer to a marathon than a sprint, meaning results build gradually over time.


Risk Model

The system does not use martingale, grid, or recovery strategies.

As a long-term trend-following system, it should be used with reasonable position sizing based on account risk.

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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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