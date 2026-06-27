Gold Leap is an automated Expert Advisor designed for swing trading on XAUUSD. It searches for high-probability trading opportunities and manages every position automatically from entry to exit.

Trading Logic

After being attached to a chart, Gold Leap continuously monitors market conditions without opening unnecessary trades. The Expert Advisor patiently waits until its predefined trend criteria are met before entering the market.

When a valid trading opportunity appears, Gold Leap automatically opens a single position and immediately places both Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. Every trade is fully protected from the moment it is opened, and no manual intervention is required.

The strategy is designed to give trades enough room to develop naturally. Normal market noise and temporary pullbacks do not trigger premature exits, allowing positions to follow the broader market movement whenever possible.

Position Management

Gold Leap maintains a simple and disciplined trading approach:

Only one position can be open at any time.

can be open at any time. Every trade includes predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit .

and . After a position is closed, the Expert Advisor returns to monitoring the market until a new setup appears.

Each trade is completely independent from previous trades.

Risk Management

Gold Leap does not use Martingale, Grid, recovery systems, or averaging techniques.

Each position is opened based solely on current market conditions and is managed independently, providing transparent and predictable trade management.

This approach makes the strategy easier to understand, easier to evaluate, and avoids increasing exposure by adding positions to losing trades.