Gold Leap

Gold Leap is an automated Expert Advisor designed for swing trading on XAUUSD. It searches for high-probability trading opportunities and manages every position automatically from entry to exit.

Trading Logic

After being attached to a chart, Gold Leap continuously monitors market conditions without opening unnecessary trades. The Expert Advisor patiently waits until its predefined trend criteria are met before entering the market.

When a valid trading opportunity appears, Gold Leap automatically opens a single position and immediately places both Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. Every trade is fully protected from the moment it is opened, and no manual intervention is required.

The strategy is designed to give trades enough room to develop naturally. Normal market noise and temporary pullbacks do not trigger premature exits, allowing positions to follow the broader market movement whenever possible.

Position Management

Gold Leap maintains a simple and disciplined trading approach:

  • Only one position can be open at any time.
  • Every trade includes predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit.
  • After a position is closed, the Expert Advisor returns to monitoring the market until a new setup appears.
  • Each trade is completely independent from previous trades.

Risk Management

Gold Leap does not use Martingale, Grid, recovery systems, or averaging techniques.

Each position is opened based solely on current market conditions and is managed independently, providing transparent and predictable trade management.

This approach makes the strategy easier to understand, easier to evaluate, and avoids increasing exposure by adding positions to losing trades.

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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Timer HUD is a lightweight chart utility that displays real-time market information directly on the chart, combining a candle countdown timer with current spread visualization. The indicator shows the remaining time of the current candle for any timeframe and updates in real time without lag. Additionally, it provides instant spread monitoring, helping traders keep track of trading conditions during fast market movements. Main features: Real-time candle countdown timer Live spread display (in po
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Gold Button EA MT5
Alexey Dudin
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Gold Button EA MT5 is a trend-following Expert Advisor for XAUUSD , focused on low-frequency directional trading. The system analyzes market conditions and trades in the direction of the main trend. Trading Logic The EA identifies current market bias and follows the dominant trend. It is designed for swing trading rather than high-frequency execution. Exit Logic Exit levels are based on market structure and price dynamics, not fixed pip targets. This allows the EA to react quickly to trend ch
Gold Train
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Gold Train EA MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD designed for autonomous trading based on price movement behavior. The system uses a state-based logic model that manages positions dynamically depending on market conditions. It does not use standard technical indicators and relies on an internal price action framework. Core Features Fully automated MT5 trading system XAUUSD (Gold) optimized execution Indicator-free price action logic State-based position management Adaptive behav
Follow Me Signal
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Follow Me Signal shows the current market direction in a simple and clear way. It is designed for intraday trading and M1 scalping. It helps you quickly understand where the market is moving without complex analysis or cluttered charts. What it shows: Market direction (up / down) Simple visual signals on chart Real-time updates on every tick Signal types: Corner HUD direction indicator Arrows directly on candles You can use both or choose one. Main features: Clear market direction in seconds
Gold Face
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Gold Face EA MT5 is a trading system based on XAUUSD  exhaustion moves Gold moves in waves rather than in a straight line. Strong impulses are usually followed by slowing momentum and reversals, so the system focuses on these transition phases when movement loses strength and price starts returning to more balanced levels. How trades are opened The system does not chase market movement It waits for a moment when price has made a strong impulse and starts losing strength An entry happens when pr
Gold Sunrise
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Experts
Have you ever felt that the most important XAUUSD move of the day happened while you were away from the charts?  While you enjoy a full night's sleep, prepare your morning coffee, or focus on other priorities, Gold Sunrise continuously monitors the market and reacts when opportunities appear. Gold Sunrise analyzes candle dynamics and enters the market when a strong price movement emerges. Powerful bullish momentum triggers a buy position. Strong bearish momentum triggers a sell position. The st
Gold Sign
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Gold Sign EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).  The Expert Advisor continuously monitors the market, executes trades and manages positions according to its built-in trading logic.  It is designed for traders who prefer a turn-key solution with zero manual intervention.  What the Expert Advisor does Monitors the trading symbol Opens BUY and SELL positions Manages open trades throughout the entire trading cycle Closes positions according to mar
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