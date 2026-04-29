Follow Me Signal
- Indicators
-
Alexey DudinA researcher studying XAUUSD as a stochastic system with structural inefficiencies that define price boundaries and allow estimation of expected value between trade directions.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 2 May 2026
- Activations: 5
Follow Me Signal shows the current market direction in a simple and clear way. It is designed for intraday trading and M1 scalping.
It helps you quickly understand where the market is moving without complex analysis or cluttered charts.
What it shows:
- Market direction (up / down)
- Simple visual signals on chart
- Real-time updates on every tick
Signal types:
- Corner HUD direction indicator
- Arrows directly on candles
You can use both or choose one.
Main features:
- Clear market direction in seconds
- Less noise, more focus on price movement
- Works for scalping and intraday trading
- Multi-timeframe support
- Lightweight and fast
- Notifications
Technical details:
- Signals on closed candles do not change
- Candle markers are cleared on timeframe change
Follow Me Signal is for traders who want a simple decision tool as an alternative to more complex indicators. It helps you follow market direction and avoid random price noise.
Future updates will add improvements based on user feedback over time.