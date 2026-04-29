Follow Me Signal

Follow Me Signal shows the current market direction in a simple and clear way. It is designed for intraday trading and M1 scalping.

It helps you quickly understand where the market is moving without complex analysis or cluttered charts.

What it shows:

  • Market direction (up / down)
  • Simple visual signals on chart
  • Real-time updates on every tick

Signal types:

  • Corner HUD direction indicator
  • Arrows directly on candles

You can use both or choose one.

Main features:

  • Clear market direction in seconds
  • Less noise, more focus on price movement
  • Works for scalping and intraday trading
  • Multi-timeframe support
  • Lightweight and fast
  • Notifications

Technical details:

  • Signals on closed candles do not change
  • Candle markers are cleared on timeframe change

Follow Me Signal is for traders who want a simple decision tool as an alternative to more complex indicators. It helps you follow market direction and avoid random price noise.

Future updates will add improvements based on user feedback over time.

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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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