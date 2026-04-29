Follow Me Signal shows the current market direction in a simple and clear way. It is designed for intraday trading and M1 scalping.

It helps you quickly understand where the market is moving without complex analysis or cluttered charts.

What it shows:



Market direction (up / down)

Simple visual signals on chart

Real-time updates on every tick

Signal types:



Corner HUD direction indicator

Arrows directly on candles

You can use both or choose one.

Main features:



Clear market direction in seconds

Less noise, more focus on price movement

Works for scalping and intraday trading

Multi-timeframe support

Lightweight and fast

Notifications

Technical details:



Signals on closed candles do not change

Candle markers are cleared on timeframe change

Follow Me Signal is for traders who want a simple decision tool as an alternative to more complex indicators. It helps you follow market direction and avoid random price noise.

Future updates will add improvements based on user feedback over time.