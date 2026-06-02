Gold Train EA MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD designed for autonomous trading based on price movement behavior.

The system uses a state-based logic model that manages positions dynamically depending on market conditions.

It does not use standard technical indicators and relies on an internal price action framework.

Core Features



Fully automated MT5 trading system

XAUUSD (Gold) optimized execution

Indicator-free price action logic

State-based position management

Adaptive behavior for trends and reversals

Fixed and balance-based lot sizing

Built-in trade execution and safety filters

Risk & Execution



The EA includes strict trade validation logic to ensure proper execution conditions, including margin checks, symbol availability, and terminal trading permissions.

Position sizing is configurable with controlled exposure and maximum lot limits. No martingale, grid, or recovery mechanisms are used.