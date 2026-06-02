Gold Train
- Experts
-
Alexey DudinA researcher studying XAUUSD as a stochastic system with structural inefficiencies that define price boundaries and allow estimation of expected value between trade directions.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 24 June 2026
- Activations: 5
Gold Train EA MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD designed for autonomous trading based on price movement behavior.
The system uses a state-based logic model that manages positions dynamically depending on market conditions.
It does not use standard technical indicators and relies on an internal price action framework.
Core Features
- Fully automated MT5 trading system
- XAUUSD (Gold) optimized execution
- Indicator-free price action logic
- State-based position management
- Adaptive behavior for trends and reversals
- Fixed and balance-based lot sizing
- Built-in trade execution and safety filters
Risk & Execution
The EA includes strict trade validation logic to ensure proper execution conditions, including margin checks, symbol availability, and terminal trading permissions.
Position sizing is configurable with controlled exposure and maximum lot limits. No martingale, grid, or recovery mechanisms are used.