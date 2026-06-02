Gold Train

  • Experts
  • Alexey Dudin
    Alexey Dudin

    Alexey Dudin

    A researcher studying XAUUSD as a stochastic system with structural inefficiencies that define price boundaries and allow estimation of expected value between trade directions.
    7 comments
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 24 June 2026
  • Activations: 5

Gold Train EA MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD designed for autonomous trading based on price movement behavior.

The system uses a state-based logic model that manages positions dynamically depending on market conditions.

It does not use standard technical indicators and relies on an internal price action framework.

Core Features

  • Fully automated MT5 trading system
  • XAUUSD (Gold) optimized execution
  • Indicator-free price action logic
  • State-based position management
  • Adaptive behavior for trends and reversals
  • Fixed and balance-based lot sizing
  • Built-in trade execution and safety filters

Risk & Execution

The EA includes strict trade validation logic to ensure proper execution conditions, including margin checks, symbol availability, and terminal trading permissions.

Position sizing is configurable with controlled exposure and maximum lot limits. No martingale, grid, or recovery mechanisms are used.

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Alexey Dudin
Utilities
Trade HotKeys is a manual trading utility that allows instant execution of trading actions using keyboard hotkeys. It is designed for discretionary and scalping traders who need fast order control without using MetaTrader 5 interface buttons. Instead of clicking chart buttons or navigating menus, you execute trading actions directly from the keyboard. What you can do Open BUY / SELL instantly via hotkeys Close BUY / SELL positions separately Close all positions with one key Reverse position (fli
FREE
Timer HUD
Alexey Dudin
Utilities
Timer HUD is a lightweight chart utility that displays real-time market information directly on the chart, combining a candle countdown timer with current spread visualization. The indicator shows the remaining time of the current candle for any timeframe and updates in real time without lag. Additionally, it provides instant spread monitoring, helping traders keep track of trading conditions during fast market movements. Main features: Real-time candle countdown timer Live spread display (in po
FREE
Gold Button EA MT5
Alexey Dudin
Experts
Gold Button EA MT5 is a trend-following Expert Advisor for XAUUSD , focused on low-frequency directional trading. The system analyzes market conditions and trades in the direction of the main trend. Trading Logic The EA identifies current market bias and follows the dominant trend. It is designed for swing trading rather than high-frequency execution. Exit Logic Exit levels are based on market structure and price dynamics, not fixed pip targets. This allows the EA to react quickly to trend ch
Follow Me Signal
Alexey Dudin
Indicators
Follow Me Signal shows the current market direction in a simple and clear way. It is designed for intraday trading and M1 scalping. It helps you quickly understand where the market is moving without complex analysis or cluttered charts. What it shows: Market direction (up / down) Simple visual signals on chart Real-time updates on every tick Signal types: Corner HUD direction indicator Arrows directly on candles You can use both or choose one. Main features: Clear market direction in seconds
Gold Face
Alexey Dudin
Experts
Gold Face EA MT5 is a trading system based on XAUUSD  exhaustion moves Gold moves in waves rather than in a straight line. Strong impulses are usually followed by slowing momentum and reversals, so the system focuses on these transition phases when movement loses strength and price starts returning to more balanced levels. How trades are opened The system does not chase market movement It waits for a moment when price has made a strong impulse and starts losing strength An entry happens when pr
Gold Sunrise
Alexey Dudin
Experts
Have you ever felt that the most important XAUUSD move of the day happened while you were away from the charts?  While you enjoy a full night's sleep, prepare your morning coffee, or focus on other priorities, Gold Sunrise continuously monitors the market and reacts when opportunities appear. Gold Sunrise analyzes candle dynamics and enters the market when a strong price movement emerges. Powerful bullish momentum triggers a buy position. Strong bearish momentum triggers a sell position. The st
Gold Leap
Alexey Dudin
Experts
Gold Leap is an automated Expert Advisor designed for swing trading on XAUUSD . It searches for high-probability trading opportunities and manages every position automatically from entry to exit. Trading Logic After being attached to a chart, Gold Leap continuously monitors market conditions without opening unnecessary trades. The Expert Advisor patiently waits until its predefined trend criteria are met before entering the market. When a valid trading opportunity appears, Gold Leap automatical
Gold Sign
Alexey Dudin
Experts
Gold Sign EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).  The Expert Advisor continuously monitors the market, executes trades and manages positions according to its built-in trading logic.  It is designed for traders who prefer a turn-key solution with zero manual intervention.  What the Expert Advisor does Monitors the trading symbol Opens BUY and SELL positions Manages open trades throughout the entire trading cycle Closes positions according to mar
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