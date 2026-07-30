Gold Sign
- Experts
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Alexey DudinA researcher studying XAUUSD as a stochastic system with structural inefficiencies that define price boundaries and allow estimation of expected value between trade directions.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Gold Sign EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).
The Expert Advisor continuously monitors the market, executes trades and manages positions according to its built-in trading logic.
It is designed for traders who prefer a turn-key solution with zero manual intervention.
What the Expert Advisor does
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Monitors the trading symbol
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Opens BUY and SELL positions
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Manages open trades throughout the entire trading cycle
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Closes positions according to market conditions
Why traders use it
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Designed exclusively for XAUUSD
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24/7 automatic market analysis, trade execution and position management
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Eliminates the need for manual trading
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Supports fixed and automatic lot sizing
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Low CPU usage
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Compatible with other Expert Advisors
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VPS friendly with state recovery after terminal restart or connection loss
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Supports both netting and hedging accounts
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MetaTrader 5 support
Advantages
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Ready to use out of the box
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No manual trade management required
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Each trade is managed independently
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Flexible money management
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Lightweight and efficient
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Stable execution
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No Martingale, Grid or Averaging techniques