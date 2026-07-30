Gold Sign

Gold Sign EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). 

The Expert Advisor continuously monitors the market, executes trades and manages positions according to its built-in trading logic. 

It is designed for traders who prefer a turn-key solution with zero manual intervention. 

What the Expert Advisor does

  • Monitors the trading symbol

  • Opens BUY and SELL positions

  • Manages open trades throughout the entire trading cycle

  • Closes positions according to market conditions

Why traders use it

  • Designed exclusively for XAUUSD

  • 24/7 automatic market analysis, trade execution and position management

  • Eliminates the need for manual trading

  • Supports fixed and automatic lot sizing

  • Low CPU usage

  • Compatible with other Expert Advisors

  • VPS friendly with state recovery after terminal restart or connection loss

  • Supports both netting and hedging accounts

  • MetaTrader 5 support

    Advantages

    • Ready to use out of the box

    • No manual trade management required

    • Each trade is managed independently

    • Flexible money management

    • Lightweight and efficient

    • Stable execution

    • No Martingale, Grid or Averaging techniques

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