Gold Sign EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

The Expert Advisor continuously monitors the market, executes trades and manages positions according to its built-in trading logic.

It is designed for traders who prefer a turn-key solution with zero manual intervention.

What the Expert Advisor does

Monitors the trading symbol

Opens BUY and SELL positions

Manages open trades throughout the entire trading cycle

Closes positions according to market conditions

Why traders use it

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD

24/7 automatic market analysis, trade execution and position management

Eliminates the need for manual trading

Supports fixed and automatic lot sizing

Low CPU usage

Compatible with other Expert Advisors

VPS friendly with state recovery after terminal restart or connection loss

Supports both netting and hedging accounts

MetaTrader 5 support

Advantages