Lot Manager

Lot Manager

Lot Manager is a professional risk management utility that helps traders determine the optimal position size based on account balance, risk percentage, and stop loss distance.

Designed for traders who value consistency and capital protection, Lot Manager eliminates manual calculations and instantly provides the recommended lot size directly on the chart.

Simply place the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels, choose your desired risk percentage, and the tool will automatically calculate the appropriate position size along with important trade metrics.

Features

✔ Automatic lot size calculation

✔ Risk-based position sizing

✔ Interactive Entry, SL, and TP lines

✔ Real-time risk and reward analysis

✔ Potential P and L estimation

✔ Adjustable risk percentage from the chart

✔ Risk-to-Reward ratio display

✔ Supports Forex, Gold, Indices, and CFDs

✔ Fast and lightweight performance

How It Works

  1. Attach Lot Manager to your chart.

  2. Move the Entry, SL, and TP

  3. Set your preferred risk percentage.

  4. Instantly receive:

    • Recommended Lot Size

    • Risk Amount

    • Potential L

    • Potential P

    • Risk-to-Reward Ratio

Who Is It For?

Lot Manager is suitable for:

  • Forex Traders

  • Gold Traders

  • Index Traders

  • Day Traders

  • Swing Traders

  • Scalpers

  • Prop Firm Traders

  • Risk-Conscious Investors

Why Use Lot Manager?

Successful trading starts with proper risk management. Lot Manager helps traders maintain discipline and execute trades with confidence by ensuring every position size is calculated according to a predefined risk plan.

Trade smarter.
Manage risk better.
Stay consistent.


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