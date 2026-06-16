Clean SnD Zones

Clean Static Supply & Demand Zones: The Ultimate Noise-Free S&D Indicator

Are you tired of messy charts filled with too many support and resistance lines? Most Supply & Demand (S&D) indicators draw every single minor reaction on your chart, leaving you confused and trapped in "chart noise."

Clean Static Supply & Demand is designed differently. Built for pure Price Action traders, this indicator acts like a professional analyst. It scans historical data, finds the most critical institutional price levels, filters out the weak ones, and only displays the absolute strongest zones on your screen.

Say goodbye to chart clutter and trade only the most high-probability setups!

Key Features

100% Non-Repainting Zones: Once a zone is drawn based on historical price action, it stays there permanently. The zones will never magically shift or disappear just because the current candle moves.

Noise Filter : Instead of showing 20 confusing lines, the built-in ranking engine only displays the Top 3 (customizable) strongest Support and Resistance zones. It hides the weak areas, keeping your chart incredibly clean.

Auto-Merge : If two supply or demand zones are too close to each other, the indicator automatically merges them into one larger, stronger "Kill Zone." This perfectly mimics how smart money accumulates orders.

Auto-Cleanup for Broken Zones: Once price clearly breaks and closes outside a zone, that zone is considered "invalid" (the orders are absorbed) and is automatically deleted from your chart. You will only see fresh, active levels.

Touch Counter: Every drawn zone shows exactly how many times it has successfully rejected the price in the past.

Real-Time Alerts: Get instant notifications (Pop-up, Push, or Email) the exact moment price enters a high-probability zone. No need to stare at the screen all day.

How to Trade with S&D PRO

Trading with this indicator is stress-free and requires patience:

Wait for the Price: Let the indicator draw the Top Zones into the future. Do nothing until the price touches or enters the colored box. Look for Confirmation: When price enters the Supply (Resistance) or Demand (Support) zone, do not enter blindly. Switch to a lower timeframe and wait for a clear reversal pattern (like a long Pinbar, Engulfing candle, or a fake breakout/sweep). Execute: Once the reversal pattern confirms the zone's strength, place your trade with your stop loss safely hidden behind the zone.

Simple Settings Guide