Clean SnD Zones

Clean Static Supply & Demand Zones: The Ultimate Noise-Free S&D Indicator

Are you tired of messy charts filled with too many support and resistance lines? Most Supply & Demand (S&D) indicators draw every single minor reaction on your chart, leaving you confused and trapped in "chart noise."

Clean Static Supply & Demand is designed differently. Built for pure Price Action traders, this indicator acts like a professional analyst. It scans historical data, finds the most critical institutional price levels, filters out the weak ones, and only displays the absolute strongest zones on your screen.

Say goodbye to chart clutter and trade only the most high-probability setups! 

 Key Features 

  • 100% Non-Repainting Zones: Once a zone is drawn based on historical price action, it stays there permanently. The zones will never magically shift or disappear just because the current candle moves.

  • Noise Filter : Instead of showing 20 confusing lines, the built-in ranking engine only displays the Top 3 (customizable) strongest Support and Resistance zones. It hides the weak areas, keeping your chart incredibly clean.

  • Auto-Merge : If two supply or demand zones are too close to each other, the indicator automatically merges them into one larger, stronger "Kill Zone." This perfectly mimics how smart money accumulates orders.

  • Auto-Cleanup for Broken Zones: Once price clearly breaks and closes outside a zone, that zone is considered "invalid" (the orders are absorbed) and is automatically deleted from your chart. You will only see fresh, active levels.

  • Touch Counter: Every drawn zone shows exactly how many times it has successfully rejected the price in the past.

  • Real-Time Alerts: Get instant notifications (Pop-up, Push, or Email) the exact moment price enters a high-probability zone. No need to stare at the screen all day.

 How to Trade with S&D PRO

Trading with this indicator is stress-free and requires patience:

  1. Wait for the Price: Let the indicator draw the Top Zones into the future. Do nothing until the price touches or enters the colored box.

  2. Look for Confirmation: When price enters the Supply (Resistance) or Demand (Support) zone, do not enter blindly. Switch to a lower timeframe and wait for a clear reversal pattern (like a long Pinbar, Engulfing candle, or a fake breakout/sweep).

  3. Execute: Once the reversal pattern confirms the zone's strength, place your trade with your stop loss safely hidden behind the zone.

Simple Settings Guide

  • Swing Validation Bars: How big the market swing should be to create a zone. (Default: 10). Use a higher number (like 15) to find major, long-term zones. Use a lower number (like 5) for short-term day trading zones.

  • Max Visible Zones: How many zones you want to see on your screen. Keep this low (e.g., 3) for maximum chart clarity.

  • Merge Distance (Pips): If two zones are within this distance, they will combine into one big zone.

  • Hide Broken Zones: Choose whether you want the indicator to automatically delete zones that have been broken by the price.


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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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