M1 QUANTUM ASSISTANT - USER GUIDE

M1 Quantum Assistant

Download M1 Quantum Assistant MT5 V1.3

Download M1 Quantum Assistant MT5 V1.2

Introduction

M1 Quantum Assistant is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed to work seamlessly with the M1 Quantum MT5 Indicator. It can also operate as a fully independent trading assistant.

Whether you prefer:

Fully automated signal execution

Manual confirmation before every trade

Instant one-click trading

M1 Quantum Assistant provides a powerful trading panel with live account information, position management tools, and an intelligent money management system based on consecutive winning trades.

When connected to the M1 Quantum Indicator, the EA automatically reads trading signals, opens positions using the indicator's Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and manages trade sizing according to your selected money management settings.

Even without the indicator, the built-in One Click Trade feature transforms the EA into a complete manual trading panel.

Key Features

Live trading dashboard with Balance, Equity, and Floating Profit/Loss

AUTO Mode for fully automated signal execution

for fully automated signal execution MANUAL Mode with confirmation before each trade

with confirmation before each trade One Click Buy and Sell buttons with live market prices

Close Buy, Close Sell, and Close All functions

Automatic M1 Quantum Indicator detection

Fixed Lot and Quantum Money Management modes

Consecutive Wins tracking

Built-in pre-trade safety checks

Setup

Attach M1 Quantum MT5 to your chart. Attach M1 Quantum Assistant EA to the same chart. Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader. When the indicator is detected, the panel footer displays:

Using M1 Quantum MT5 Indicator

"M1 Quantum MT5 Detected"

Signal Trading Process

The EA monitors chart objects created by the indicator:

Buy/Sell Arrows ( M1Quantum_Sig_Arr_* )

Take Profit Lines ( M1Quantum_Sig_TpLn_* )

Stop Loss Lines ( M1Quantum_Sig_SlLn_* )

AUTO Mode

When a new signal appears:

Trade opens automatically at market price

Stop Loss and Take Profit are applied automatically

No user interaction required

MANUAL Mode

When a new signal appears:

A confirmation dialog is displayed

Trade details are shown before execution

You can approve or reject the trade

Note: Only signals generated after the EA is attached are processed. Existing historical signals are ignored.

Standalone Trading Assistant

The EA can be used without the M1 Quantum Indicator.

How to Use

Attach M1 Quantum Assistant to any chart. Enable One Click Trade. Use the Buy and Sell buttons for instant market entries.

Benefits

Compact trading panel

Fast manual order execution

Live account monitoring

Position management tools

Consecutive Wins money management system

When the indicator is not installed, the panel displays:

"Requires M1 Quantum MT5 Indicator"

This message is informational only and does not affect manual trading functionality.

AUTO Mode

AUTO Mode vs MANUAL Mode

Recommended for traders who want fully automated execution.

Features:

Instant execution of valid signals

No confirmation required

Safety checks remain active

MANUAL Mode

Recommended for traders who want full control.

Features:

Trade confirmation before execution

Complete discretion over signal acceptance

Ability to skip unwanted trades

You can switch between modes at any time from the panel.

Money Management

M1 Quantum Assistant offers two lot-sizing methods.

Fixed Lot Mode

Every trade uses the same lot size.

Advantages

Simple

Predictable

Easy risk management

Consecutive Wins and Increment Factor settings are ignored.

Quantum Mode (Recommended)

Quantum Mode increases lot size only after winning trades.

Unlike Martingale, which increases risk after losses, Quantum Mode rewards successful trading periods while protecting the account during losing periods.

How It Works

Start with the Base Lot. Increase lot size after every winning trade. Reset to Base Lot after reaching the target number of consecutive wins. Reset to Base Lot immediately after any losing trade.

This approach allows growth during profitable streaks while maintaining controlled risk.

Consecutive Wins Money Management

Traditional Martingale systems increase lot size after losses, creating significant risk during losing streaks.

Quantum Mode follows the opposite principle:

Event Action First Trade Use Base Lot Winning Trade Increase Lot Size Consecutive Wins Target Reached Reset to Base Lot Losing Trade Reset to Base Lot

This means larger positions are opened only when the market is already producing profits.

Setting Description Base Lot Initial trade size Consecutive Wins Number of wins required to complete a cycle Lot Increment Factor Multiplier applied after each win

Example

Quantum Mode Settings

Settings

Base Lot: 0.10

Consecutive Wins: 3

Increment Factor: 2.0

Winning Cycle Example

Step Result Lot Size Approx. Profit Trade 1 Win 0.10 +$7 Trade 2 Win 0.20 +$14 Trade 3 Win 0.40 +$28 Cycle Complete Reset 0.10 Total ≈ $49

Loss Example

Step Result Lot Size Trade 1 Win 0.10 Trade 2 Loss 0.20 Trade 3 Reset to Base Lot 0.10

A loss immediately returns the system to the safest lot size.

Why the Win/Loss Sequence Matters

Many traders focus only on win rate.

However, the sequence of wins and losses can significantly impact performance.

Example

All three traders below have the same 60% win rate.

Trader Sequence Trader A W → W → W → L → L Trader B L → L → W → W → W Trader C W → L → W → L → W

Results

Trader A

Completes a full winning cycle

Benefits from lot progression

Trader B

Also completes a full winning cycle

Benefits from lot progression

Trader C

Never reaches the consecutive wins target

Frequently resets to Base Lot

This is why tracking consecutive wins is often more valuable than simply tracking win percentage.

One Click Trade

The One Click Trade section is located at the bottom of the panel.

How It Works

Enable the One Click Trade option. Use the Buy button to enter at the current Ask price. Use the Sell button to enter at the current Bid price. Trades are opened instantly.

Important Notes

Orders are opened without Stop Loss or Take Profit.

Lot size follows your selected money management settings.

When disabled, the buttons become inactive.

Item Description Balance Current account balance Equity Live account equity Floating P/L Current open profit or loss Open Positions Number of active EA trades Consecutive Wins Current winning streak

Close Buy

Account Information PanelPosition Management

Closes all BUY positions opened by the EA.

Close Sell

Closes all SELL positions opened by the EA.

Close All

Closes every EA position on the current symbol.

All close operations require confirmation before execution.

Setting Description Magic Number Unique identifier for EA trades Slippage Maximum acceptable slippage Trade Comment Comment attached to orders One Trade Per Signal Prevents duplicate entries Allow Multiple Positions Enables multiple simultaneous trades

Trade SettingsPre-Trade Safety Checks

Before opening any trade, the EA verifies:

Broker connection is active

Trading is allowed by the terminal

Algo Trading is enabled

Account permissions allow EA trading

Symbol is available for trading

If any requirement fails, a detailed warning message is displayed.

If the broker rejects an order, the exact rejection reason is shown.

Quick Start Checklist

✅ Attach M1 Quantum Assistant to a chart

✅ Enable Algo Trading

✅ Select Lot Mode (Fixed Lot or Quantum Mode)

✅ Configure Base Lot, Consecutive Wins, and Increment Factor

✅ Choose AUTO or MANUAL mode

✅ Attach M1 Quantum MT5 Indicator (optional)

✅ Enable One Click Trade (optional)

Copyright

© 2026 Hamed Dehghani. All Rights Reserved.