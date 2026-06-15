KLine Replay

KLine Replay - Professional Candlestick Replay Tool | Manual Backtest & Trading Training for MT5

Native MT5 Indicator: Step-by-Step Historical Replay · Blind Trading Practice · Multi-Timeframe Synchronization

What it solves for you, in one sentence

No EA required, no data export, no third-party software. Replay historical candlesticks right in your MT5 terminal like watching a video — fixing the three biggest pain points of manual backtesting: accidental future data peeking, slow manual scrolling, and messy multi-timeframe analysis.

Do any of these sound familiar?

✅ New traders: You keep scrolling ahead to see what happens next, so you never build real market intuition — hindsight bias kills your practice.
✅ Strategy testers: Flipping through candles one by one manually takes half a day to validate one system. It’s slow, tedious, and inefficient.
✅ Multi-timeframe traders: Switching back and forth between timeframes makes you miss confluence entries and divergence signals.
✅ Trading educators: You can’t control chart progress precisely during lessons, so students miss how patterns form step by step.
✅ Security-focused traders: Third-party tools with external DLLs and online connections make you worry about account safety and platform lag.

If you checked even one box, this tool will drastically upgrade your trading workflow.

What you will get

  • Realistic blind practice: Step-by-step playback with zero future data leakage, recreating live market conditions 1:1. Train your decision-making and discipline, and end the "great on backtest, terrible in live" cycle.
  • 3x faster backtesting: Keyboard shortcuts for single-bar navigation, one-click jump, and 6 speed levels — finish a full day of backtesting in 1 hour.
  • Accurate strategy validation: Built from M1 tick data for all timeframes, with support for non-standard periods. Your backtest results are reliable and rigorous.
  • Hassle-free user experience: Pure native MQL5 development, no DLLs. Install and use instantly, compatible with all MT5 builds.

Full Feature Breakdown

🎬 Precision Playback Controls — Down to Every Single Candle

  • One-click Play/Pause to simulate live price movement exactly as it unfolded
  • Step Forward / Step Backward for single-bar control — never miss a price swing or pattern detail
  • 6 adjustable speed levels from 0.5x to 8x: slow down for pattern study, speed up through ranging markets
  • One-click Reset to jump back to the starting point for repeated practice on the same price segment

🖱️ Instant Jump Navigation — No More Slow Scrolling

  • Hover your cursor over any candle on the chart, press the B key, and jump instantly to that exact point in time.
  • No more clicking through hundreds of bars one by one. Navigate years of historical data in seconds.

📊 Multi-Timeframe Synchronized Replay

  • Link multiple timeframe charts of the same symbol for simultaneous playback: use higher timeframes for trend direction, lower timeframes for entry timing
  • Switch timeframes without losing your current replay position — no future data is ever revealed
  • All periods are built accurately from M1 historical data, with full support for non-standard timeframes (e.g. 12min, 20min)

🎨 Immersive Blind-Replay Visuals, Fully Customizable

  • 4 preset color themes to match your trading setup
  • Fully customizable bullish / bearish candle colors to fit your daily chart style
  • Auto-hides default chart candles to eliminate visual clutter and create a clean, distraction-free training environment

⌨️ Fully Customizable Hotkeys

  • All controls can be remapped in settings to fit your workflow:
  • Function
    		 Default Key
    		 Description 
    Play/Pause
    		 Ctrl 
    		 Start or pause candle advancement
    Forward 
    		 X
    		 Advance one candle forward
    Backward 
    		 Z 
    		 Go back one candle
    Jump 
    		 B 
    		 Jump to the candle at mouse position

🎛️ Intuitive Control Panel

  • Clean graphical interface with real-time display of your current replay timestamp. All core functions are accessible at a glance, no need to dig into settings.


Who this is built for

📚 New & Learning Traders

  • Watch candlestick patterns form bar by bar to master price action logic
  • Practice entries and exits in blind mode — build your technical analysis foundation without risking real capital

🔍 Experienced & Professional Traders

  • Validate your trading strategy on historical data efficiently, and refine your complete trading system
  • Review past live trades to break down winning and losing decisions, and improve your entry/exit rules
  • Build trading discipline and emotional control, and overcome FOMO and impulsive trading habits

📈 Trading Educators & Mentors

  • Demonstrate market evolution in live lessons with full control over teaching pace
  • Walk students through the full formation of patterns, trends, and support/resistance levels

Quick 30-Second Installation

  1. Download the indicator file
  2. Open MT5, go to File → Open Data Folder
  3. Copy the file into the MQL5/Indicators folder
  4. Right-click the Navigator panel → Refresh
  5. Drag the indicator onto any chart to start using it

Technical Highlights

  • Pure native MQL5 development, zero external DLL dependencies — safe and reliable
  • All timeframes built from M1 historical data for maximum accuracy
  • Lightweight and low-resource: runs smoothly without slowing down your MT5 terminal
  • Compatible with all MT5 terminal builds and all brokers
  • Automatic language detection: supports English and Chinese

Version Information

Current Version: v3.88
  • v3.88 Update: Performance optimizations for smoother playback

Support & Feedback

If you have any questions, bug reports, or feature suggestions, please leave a comment in the review section. We read all feedback and update the tool continuously.

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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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