the indicator uses multiple time frames to analyze for the best buying entries in boom 1000. it is tailored to help trade on boom spikes only. the indicator has two arrows; red and blue ones. the formation of the red arrow indicates that you should be ready for a blue arrow which is a buy entry signal. the indicator does not offer exit points. always collect 30 pips i.e if you entered a trade at 10230.200 you can exit at 10260.200 with SL at 10 pips i.e at 10220.200. if you observe that rule and remain discipline this indicator might be helpful in your trading.

WHY DO YOU NEED THE INDICATOR?

-it analyze the market and sends real time signals to your phone, tablet or computer in form of notifications.

-you receive signal notification, place your trade and do other stuffs as you wait for the next notification.

WHAT ARE THE REQUIREMENTS?

-you need a vps to host the indicator for real time signal notification

-you need to push signal notification from the trading terminal on your vps to your phone or tablet

HOW TO INSTALL ON VPS

install meta trader 5 on your vps and attach the indicator on your terminal. push the signal notification to the device of your choice by entering your mql5 ID.



