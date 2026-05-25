KLine Replay

KLine Replay - Professional Candlestick Replay Tool | Manual Backtest & Trading Training for MT5

Native MT5 Indicator: Step-by-Step Historical Replay · Blind Trading Practice · Multi-Timeframe Synchronization

What it solves for you, in one sentence

No EA required, no data export, no third-party software. Replay historical candlesticks right in your MT5 terminal like watching a video — fixing the three biggest pain points of manual backtesting: accidental future data peeking, slow manual scrolling, and messy multi-timeframe analysis.

Do any of these sound familiar?

✅ New traders: You keep scrolling ahead to see what happens next, so you never build real market intuition — hindsight bias kills your practice.
✅ Strategy testers: Flipping through candles one by one manually takes half a day to validate one system. It’s slow, tedious, and inefficient.
✅ Multi-timeframe traders: Switching back and forth between timeframes makes you miss confluence entries and divergence signals.
✅ Trading educators: You can’t control chart progress precisely during lessons, so students miss how patterns form step by step.
✅ Security-focused traders: Third-party tools with external DLLs and online connections make you worry about account safety and platform lag.

If you checked even one box, this tool will drastically upgrade your trading workflow.

What you will get

  • Realistic blind practice: Step-by-step playback with zero future data leakage, recreating live market conditions 1:1. Train your decision-making and discipline, and end the "great on backtest, terrible in live" cycle.
  • 3x faster backtesting: Keyboard shortcuts for single-bar navigation, one-click jump, and 6 speed levels — finish a full day of backtesting in 1 hour.
  • Accurate strategy validation: Built from M1 tick data for all timeframes, with support for non-standard periods. Your backtest results are reliable and rigorous.
  • Hassle-free user experience: Pure native MQL5 development, no DLLs. Install and use instantly, compatible with all MT5 builds.

Full Feature Breakdown

🎬 Precision Playback Controls — Down to Every Single Candle

  • One-click Play/Pause to simulate live price movement exactly as it unfolded
  • Step Forward / Step Backward for single-bar control — never miss a price swing or pattern detail
  • 6 adjustable speed levels from 0.5x to 8x: slow down for pattern study, speed up through ranging markets
  • One-click Reset to jump back to the starting point for repeated practice on the same price segment

🖱️ Instant Jump Navigation — No More Slow Scrolling

  • Hover your cursor over any candle on the chart, press the B key, and jump instantly to that exact point in time.
  • No more clicking through hundreds of bars one by one. Navigate years of historical data in seconds.

📊 Multi-Timeframe Synchronized Replay

  • Link multiple timeframe charts of the same symbol for simultaneous playback: use higher timeframes for trend direction, lower timeframes for entry timing
  • Switch timeframes without losing your current replay position — no future data is ever revealed
  • All periods are built accurately from M1 historical data, with full support for non-standard timeframes (e.g. 12min, 20min)

🎨 Immersive Blind-Replay Visuals, Fully Customizable

  • 4 preset color themes to match your trading setup
  • Fully customizable bullish / bearish candle colors to fit your daily chart style
  • Auto-hides default chart candles to eliminate visual clutter and create a clean, distraction-free training environment

⌨️ Fully Customizable Hotkeys

  • All controls can be remapped in settings to fit your workflow:
  • Function
    		 Default Key
    		 Description 
    Play/Pause
    		 Ctrl 
    		 Start or pause candle advancement
    Forward 
    		 X
    		 Advance one candle forward
    Backward 
    		 Z 
    		 Go back one candle
    Jump 
    		 B 
    		 Jump to the candle at mouse position

🎛️ Intuitive Control Panel

  • Clean graphical interface with real-time display of your current replay timestamp. All core functions are accessible at a glance, no need to dig into settings.


Who this is built for

📚 New & Learning Traders

  • Watch candlestick patterns form bar by bar to master price action logic
  • Practice entries and exits in blind mode — build your technical analysis foundation without risking real capital

🔍 Experienced & Professional Traders

  • Validate your trading strategy on historical data efficiently, and refine your complete trading system
  • Review past live trades to break down winning and losing decisions, and improve your entry/exit rules
  • Build trading discipline and emotional control, and overcome FOMO and impulsive trading habits

📈 Trading Educators & Mentors

  • Demonstrate market evolution in live lessons with full control over teaching pace
  • Walk students through the full formation of patterns, trends, and support/resistance levels

Quick 30-Second Installation

  1. Download the indicator file
  2. Open MT5, go to File → Open Data Folder
  3. Copy the file into the MQL5/Indicators folder
  4. Right-click the Navigator panel → Refresh
  5. Drag the indicator onto any chart to start using it

Technical Highlights

  • Pure native MQL5 development, zero external DLL dependencies — safe and reliable
  • All timeframes built from M1 historical data for maximum accuracy
  • Lightweight and low-resource: runs smoothly without slowing down your MT5 terminal
  • Compatible with all MT5 terminal builds and all brokers
  • Automatic language detection: supports English and Chinese

Version Information

Current Version: v3.88
  • v3.88 Update: Performance optimizations for smoother playback

Support & Feedback

If you have any questions, bug reports, or feature suggestions, please leave a comment in the review section. We read all feedback and update the tool continuously.

Рекомендуем также
Advanced Sessions Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MT5 Session Indicator: Track Global Market Hours with Precision Boost your trading strategy with this FREE Session Indicator for MetaTrader 5 , designed to help you effortlessly identify active trading sessions across global markets. Perfect for forex, stocks, and commodities traders, this tool highlights key market hours (Asian, European, North American, and overlaps) directly on your chart, ensuring you never miss high-liquidity periods. Key Features: Visual Session Overlays : Clear color-c
FREE
Gold Pulse Pro Alerts Sessions and Levels
Yuki Nakayama
Индикаторы
Новое в v2.0 - Gold Pulse теперь отвечает и на вопрос, ПОЧЕМУ движется золото: вердикт MACRO - доллар США, доходности и риск-сентимент в одном взгляде: HEADWIND или TAILWIND для золота; событие NEXT - ближайший релиз высокой важности с живым обратным отсчётом (экономический календарь); наведите курсор на любой элемент, чтобы увидеть точные цифры за ним - картина с первого взгляда, данные по требованию. Точно знайте, где золото находится в течение дня, получайте АЛЕРТЫ в тот момент, когда происх
Trading Session Zones for MetaTrader 5
Michael Angelo Ibarreta
Индикаторы
Session Indicator — Forex Trading Sessions Visualizer Overview Session Indicator   is a professional MT5 indicator that displays the four major forex trading sessions (Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York) as colored horizontal bands on your chart. Never miss a trading session again! Free Product   |   Works on Any Broker   |   Auto-Detects Timezone Features Auto-Detects Broker GMT Offset Works automatically on any MT5 broker (XM, IC Markets, FXCM, etc.) No manual timezone configuration needed Label
FREE
Aklamavo ICT Silver Bullet Zones
Sylvester Aklamavo
Индикаторы
If you like this product, please give it a  5 star rating as a token of appreciation. This indicator draws vertical lines marking key Forex trading sessions (Asian, London, New York) for a configurable number of past days. These “Silver Bullet” lines help traders quickly visualize session start and end times on the chart. DaysToDisplay: How many previous days’ session lines to show. Session colors: Customizable line colors for each session. Session start hours: Local server hours for each sessi
FREE
Previous Candle Levels MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Previous Candle Levels MT5 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical analysis, the user can use them as a support and res
FREE
Price Alerts Advanced Price Target Notifications
Elsayed Mohamed Kamal Elsayed Abdelwadod
Индикаторы
Price Alerts - Advanced Price Target Notifications Never miss important price levels again! Price Alert Pro lets traders: • Set unlimited price target alerts • Receive instant desktop and mobile notifications • Visually track progress to each target • Customize alert sounds and frequencies • Manage all alerts from an intuitive panel Perfect for: - Breakout traders waiting for key levels - News traders monitoring reaction points - Position traders managing multiple targets - All traders who c
Volume Profile Multi Mode
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
Индикаторы
Многорежимный анализ объема: анализируйте объем по-своему, а не по алгоритму индикатора. Большинство индикаторов профиля объема ограничивают трейдеров заранее определенными диапазонами анализа. Но рынок не движется в рамках фиксированных шаблонов, так почему же ваш анализ должен двигаться в их рамках? Индикатор Volume Profile Multi-Mode предоставляет вам полную свободу выбора места, времени и способа анализа объема. Независимо от того, изучаете ли вы структуру рынка, составляете профилю торговые
Red Zone Monitor
Tatsuya Otani
Индикаторы
RED ZONE Monitor Loss-Cut & Break-Even Risk Monitor for Averaging Traders (MT5) RED ZONE Monitor is a risk management indicator for traders who use averaging, scaling-in, or multiple open positions . It visually displays: The loss-cut (liquidation) risk zone The break-even price Based on current open positions, lots, and margin conditions This indicator does not provide entry signals. It does not promise profits. It shows where your account actually fails if price moves against you. What RED ZO
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Индикаторы
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
RSI Cortex Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
Индикаторы
RSI Cortex AI for MT5 RSI Cortex AI is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders analyze momentum using a multi-factor ranking model instead of relying only on a fixed RSI threshold approach. It combines momentum features, directional ranking, confidence scoring, and adaptive filtering into a clean TradingView-style workspace for chart-based analysis. What the indicator does RSI Cortex AI evaluates momentum using a broader feature set than a standard RSI line. It is designed to help trad
Spread Engine Nika
Nik Andersen
Индикаторы
Spread Engine Nika — Профилирование спреда в реальном времени для MetaTrader 5 Spread Engine Nika — профессиональный индикатор анализа спреда для MetaTrader 5. Он строит статистический профиль спреда для любого символа на основе исторических тиковых данных, отображает текущие условия спреда в контексте и мгновенно показывает, является ли текущий спред нормальным, повышенным или опасным — всё в компактной панели прямо на графике. Разработан для скальперов, внутридневных трейдеров и всех, кто забо
FREE
Advanced Trading Chaos
Sergei Gurov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Основная цель индикатора — помочь трейдеру обнаружить сигналы описанные Биллом Вильямсом в своих книгах для принятия быстрого и правильного торгового решения. 1)Бар бычьего/медвежьего разворота(BDB). Реализовано понятие "Ангуляции". 2) Дивергентный бар(DB) 3) Сигнал «Второй мудрец» — третий последовательный бар Awesome Oscillator 4) Рабочие фракталы( Фракталы, которые сработали выше\ниже красной ЛБ 5) Три режима окраски баров 5.1) Окраска баров по индикатору АО (Включая приседающий бар) 5.2) О
Aegis XAU Extreme Edition
Koji Kuboyama
Эксперты
Aegis XAU Extreme Edition Overview Aegis XAU Extreme Edition is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD M1 . Rather than trading throughout the entire day, it focuses only on carefully selected trading sessions identified through extensive historical testing. By avoiding statistically unfavorable hours, the EA aims to improve overall trading efficiency while maintaining consistent long-term performance. The strategy combines: EMA Trend Filter EMA Pullback Entry ADX Tr
All Currency Strength Live
Md Sakhawat Hossain
Индикаторы
Tired of information overload when analyzing forex currency strength? Introducing "All Currency Strength Live", the ultimate dashboard indicator for MetaTrader 5 that simplifies your trading life. This innovative tool provides a clear, concise overview of the strength of all major currencies, empowering you to make informed trading decisions with ease. With "All Currency Strength Live,"  you gain access to real-time insights into both price and volume strength across all major currencies. No mor
Hardstop Risk Manager
ELITE FOREX TRADERS LLC
5 (1)
Утилиты
Unlock the power of professional risk management with the Hardstop Risk Manager — your ultimate safeguard against devastating trading losses! Are you tired of watching your hard-earned capital erode due to unexpected market swings? Then Unlock the power of professional risk management with the Hardstop Protection EA — your ultimate safeguard against devastating trading losses! This all-in-one, intelligent risk management tool continuously monitors your account, employing multiple layers of prot
Session Liquidity Sweep Stats MT5
Takanobu Sugasawa
Индикаторы
Азиатский диапазон рисуют все. Session Liquidity Sweep Stats показывает, что с ним обычно происходит . Максимум и минимум каждой сессии отслеживаются с момента её завершения, и каждое касание уровня разрешается в один из трёх ответов на таймфрейме анализа, который вы задаёте сами: уровень был снят (swept) и цена развернулась, он был пробит (broken) и цена пошла дальше, либо его коснулись, но до конца дня ничего не решилось. Что он делает По закрытии азиатской сессии её максимум и минимум наносят
Mega Spikes Max
Niccyril Chirindo
2.33 (3)
Индикаторы
Лучший инструмент для ловли стрелы и ударов шипов, как профессионал !!! Вы хотите стать трейдером с постоянным бумом и крахом Это расширенный индикатор, используемый для предварительного обнаружения всплесков индексов бума и падения. Он предупреждает о входах с высокой вероятностью с удивительной вероятностью успеха. Мы рекомендуем использовать виртуальный частный сервер для круглосуточного получения уведомлений по электронной почте или телефону. Как торговать с Mega Spikes Max 1.4? Когда н
GoldMaster Signal Trader
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Индикаторы
GOLD MASTER TRADER 3.0 Professional Institutional-Grade Gold Trading System --- UNLOCK THE PROFESSIONAL'S EDGE IN GOLD TRADING What if you could see the gold market through the eyes of institutional traders? What if you had a system that didn't just show you where price is, but where the big money is likely to move it next? Gold Master Trader 3.0 isn't another lagging indicator that shows you what already happened. It's a comprehensive institutional-grade trading system that reveals order f
Bohemia Gold MT5
Vladislav Taska
4.75 (4)
Эксперты
Bohemia Gold MT5 is  Trend & Volatility EA trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . It combines higher-timeframe trend filtering , trend detection , volatility-based SL management , and advanced trade management to adapt market conditions. It uses style logic focused on trend strength, volatility, and capital protection. NOTE:   Based on backtests, I found better trading results with the following setup: D1/H4/H2 (Trend/ADX/ATR & trade). The SET file can be downloaded here … bohe
FREE
Environment Pro MT5
Su Watanabe
Индикаторы
Environment Pro MT5 What is Environment Pro? Environment Pro is a real-time market scanning dashboard that monitors multiple symbols and timeframes in a single panel. It helps you quickly identify which pairs show clear directional bias, which are stuck in range, and where unusual volatility is appearing. Built as a practical environment-assessment tool for MT5, it can be used with Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and crypto symbols supported by your broker. The Problem It Solves - You enter a trade
Supply and Demand Zones MT5
Peter Mueller
4.86 (21)
Индикаторы
The Supply and Demand Zone Indicator is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to help traders identify critical supply and demand zones on the chart. These zones can provide valuable insight into potential market reversals, breakouts, and important price levels where buyers or sellers are likely to take control. The best   FREE Trade Manager . If you want to create your own Hedging or Grid strategies without any coding make sure to check out the   ManHedger Key Features: Automatic Zone Detect
FREE
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Индикаторы
Awesome Oscillator Билла Уильямса с возможностью тонкой настройки и замены алгоритмов усреднения индикатора, что значительно расширяет возможности применения этого осциллятора в алгоритмическом трейдинге и приближает его по своим свойствам к такому индикатору, как MACD. Для уменьшения ценовых шумов итоговый индикатор обработан дополнительным усреднением Smooth.  Индикатор имеет возможность подавать алерты, отправлять почтовые сообщения и push-сигналы при смене направления движения осциллятора и
MP Heatmap for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
5 (2)
Индикаторы
A heatmap is a graphical representation of data in two dimensions, using colors to display different factors. Heatmaps are a helpful visual aid for viewers, enabling the quick dissemination of statistical or data-driven information. The MP Heatmap indicator provides a graphical representation of the relative strengths of major currencies compared to others, organizing data from pairs into color-coded results and producing a clear overview of the entire Forex market. The MP Heatmap indicator dis
FREE
Stargogs Spike Catcher
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
4.56 (9)
Индикаторы
Stargogs Spike Catcher V4.0 This Indicator is Developed To milk the BOOM and CRASH indices . Now Also work on weltrade for PAIN and GAIN indices. Send me Message if you need any help with the indicator.  CHECK OUT THE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER EA/ROBOT V3: CLICK HERE ALSO CHECK OUT SECOND TO NONEFX SPIKE CATCHER:   CLICK HERE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER V4.0 WHATS NEW! Brand New Strategy. This is the Indicator you need for 2025. New Trend Filter to minimize losses and maximize profits. New Trendline th
Market Ticker Pro MT5
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Индикаторы
The only Market Ticker on the market! Add a professional novelty to your workspace, with built in mini-charts A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. The ticker color (+/- price changes) are based on either the current or completed candle, and the previous candle. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of t
SessionsRangeZone
Vladimir Utkin
Индикаторы
Инструкция по использованию индикатора   RangeZone Общие сведения: Глобальная биржевая торговля от востока к западу Мировые финансовые рынки работают по принципу непрерывной торговой сессии, где активность перемещается вслед за солнцем от одного финансового центра к другому. Понимание этой динамики - ключ к успешной торговле! Как движется торговля по миру: Азиатская сессия   (Сидней, Токио): Открывается первой, задает тон дневной волатильности Японская иена, австралийский доллар, азиатские ин
VertexAlgo
Krzysztof Sitko
5 (2)
Эксперты
VertexAlgo – Engineered for XAUUSD H1 Precision. Speed. Strategy. VertexAlgo is a sophisticated trading engine designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. The system focuses on market alignment rather than resistance, identifying high-probability entries based on institutional price action. Launch Information Current Price: $249 (Standard Price: $1099). Secure your license during the introductory phase. After purchasing, please contact me via MQL5 Private Message to receive the
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Индикаторы
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
Break Retest
Ongkysetiawan
Индикаторы
BREAK RETEST NON-REPAINT. WORKS BEST AT M15 AND ABOVE.  Benefits Fewer false breakouts . Combining close confirmation + retest + previous-close filter greatly reduces noise vs. raw high/low breaks. Tighter execution plans . The drawn level line gives an objective spot for entries, stop placement (just beyond the level), and partial-take-profit structure. Non-repainting confidence . Signals are placed on current bar. Flexible across markets . Works on FX, indices, metals, crypto; scalping on M15
ToolBox 360 MT5
Timo Kosiol
Индикаторы
ToolBox 360 is the swiss knife of all indicators. It is full packed with useful tools to help you with your trading. It can be used to find best entry and exit points and help you to decide if you should open a trade or not. It shows market trends, candlestick formations outside / inside bars and you can sett time based allerts. Main features: Time based Fibonacci lines Choose a start and end time and the indicator shows you Fibonacci lines within the selected time range including range high a
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв