Stochastic Oscillator Grid EA

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.

Stochastic Oscillator Grid System

Precision Reversal Entries with Advanced Drawdown Control

Most grid systems fail because they deploy trades purely based on price distance, repeatedly buying into collapsing markets or selling into uncontrolled rallies.

The Stochastic Oscillator Grid EA is a professional-grade algorithmic trading system designed to solve this weakness by identifying statistically overextended market conditions before initiating a grid sequence.

Built for serious algorithmic traders, this Expert Advisor utilizes the classic Stochastic Oscillator to detect exhaustion and confirm reversal momentum before committing capital.

Combined with intelligent recovery mechanics and institutional-grade risk management, the system is engineered to capture high-probability reversals while maintaining disciplined exposure control.

Core Strategy & Intelligent Execution

Over-Extension Triggered Entries

The EA continuously monitors the Stochastic %K line to identify overbought and oversold market conditions.

Bullish Reversal Confirmation

A BUY sequence is initiated when the oscillator enters oversold territory and then crosses back above the oversold threshold, confirming strengthening bullish reversal momentum.

Bearish Reversal Confirmation

A SELL sequence is initiated when the oscillator exits overbought territory and crosses back below the overbought threshold, confirming increasing bearish reversal momentum.

This approach allows the EA to enter trades only after exhaustion conditions begin reversing, rather than attempting to catch aggressive trend continuation blindly.

Dynamic Grid Architecture

If the market retraces after the initial entry, the EA deploys a mathematically structured recovery grid.

You maintain full control over:

  • Grid spacing

  • Lot multipliers

  • Dynamic spacing expansion

  • Recovery progression settings

The adaptive structure is designed to respond more safely to volatility expansion and prolonged market movement.

Smart Reverse Pair Profit Taking

This is the core mechanism behind the EA’s drawdown management system.

Instead of waiting for an entire basket to slowly recover to break-even, the EA continuously pairs:

  • The newest profitable position

  • With the oldest losing position

Once their combined profit reaches your target value, both positions close simultaneously.

This process:

  • Gradually reduces drawdown

  • Frees trapped margin

  • Reduces overall exposure

  • Locks in realized profits continuously

Institutional-Grade Risk Management

Definitive Capital Protection

The EA includes multiple layers of account protection:

  • Equity drawdown guards

  • Maximum total grid exposure controls

  • Hard monetary stop-loss protection ( MaxLossAmount )

  • Emergency safeguards during extreme market conditions

Live Margin Monitoring

The system continuously monitors broker margin conditions.

If free margin falls below your configured safety threshold, the EA automatically pauses new order placement to help reduce the risk of over-leveraging and margin calls.

Dynamic Risk-Based Sizing

Initial lot sizes can automatically scale according to:

  • Current account equity

  • Maximum allowed risk percentage

  • Exposure management settings

This supports smoother and more controlled account growth over time.

Technical Excellence & Compatibility

Netting-Safe & Broker Compliant

Built using pure grid mechanics, the EA features:

  • No hedging

  • No position fragmentation

  • Full compatibility with netting accounts

  • Support for both A-Book and B-Book broker environments

Advanced Order Management

Developed specifically for MQL5 Market standards, the EA uses advanced deferred-close logic for fast and compliant trade management while respecting:

  • Broker volume limitations

  • Spread filters

  • Slippage controls

  • Execution safety requirements

Real-Time Analytics Dashboard

A lightweight on-chart dashboard provides live visibility into:

  • Active grid count

  • Floating profit/loss

  • Total banked profit

  • Current market direction

  • Recovery activity

  • Timestamped pair-closure history

Why Choose the Stochastic Oscillator Grid EA?

The Stochastic Oscillator Grid EA is designed to align grid trading with statistically confirmed market exhaustion and reversal momentum instead of blindly reacting to price movement alone.

By combining reversal-confirmed entries with adaptive recovery mechanics and layered institutional-grade risk management, the system provides a more disciplined and resilient framework for automated trading.

Trade with exhaustion-confirmed reversals, intelligent exposure control, and professional-grade execution designed for long-term account stability.


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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Experts
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