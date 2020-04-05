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Precision Reversal Entries with Advanced Drawdown Control

Stochastic Oscillator Grid System

Most grid systems fail because they deploy trades purely based on price distance, repeatedly buying into collapsing markets or selling into uncontrolled rallies.

The Stochastic Oscillator Grid EA is a professional-grade algorithmic trading system designed to solve this weakness by identifying statistically overextended market conditions before initiating a grid sequence.

Built for serious algorithmic traders, this Expert Advisor utilizes the classic Stochastic Oscillator to detect exhaustion and confirm reversal momentum before committing capital.

Combined with intelligent recovery mechanics and institutional-grade risk management, the system is engineered to capture high-probability reversals while maintaining disciplined exposure control.

Over-Extension Triggered Entries

Core Strategy & Intelligent Execution

The EA continuously monitors the Stochastic %K line to identify overbought and oversold market conditions.

Bullish Reversal Confirmation

A BUY sequence is initiated when the oscillator enters oversold territory and then crosses back above the oversold threshold, confirming strengthening bullish reversal momentum.

Bearish Reversal Confirmation

A SELL sequence is initiated when the oscillator exits overbought territory and crosses back below the overbought threshold, confirming increasing bearish reversal momentum.

This approach allows the EA to enter trades only after exhaustion conditions begin reversing, rather than attempting to catch aggressive trend continuation blindly.

Dynamic Grid Architecture

If the market retraces after the initial entry, the EA deploys a mathematically structured recovery grid.

You maintain full control over:

Grid spacing

Lot multipliers

Dynamic spacing expansion

Recovery progression settings

The adaptive structure is designed to respond more safely to volatility expansion and prolonged market movement.

Smart Reverse Pair Profit Taking

This is the core mechanism behind the EA’s drawdown management system.

Instead of waiting for an entire basket to slowly recover to break-even, the EA continuously pairs:

The newest profitable position

With the oldest losing position

Once their combined profit reaches your target value, both positions close simultaneously.

This process:

Gradually reduces drawdown

Frees trapped margin

Reduces overall exposure

Locks in realized profits continuously

Definitive Capital Protection

Institutional-Grade Risk Management

The EA includes multiple layers of account protection:

Equity drawdown guards

Maximum total grid exposure controls

Hard monetary stop-loss protection ( MaxLossAmount )

Emergency safeguards during extreme market conditions

Live Margin Monitoring

The system continuously monitors broker margin conditions.

If free margin falls below your configured safety threshold, the EA automatically pauses new order placement to help reduce the risk of over-leveraging and margin calls.

Dynamic Risk-Based Sizing

Initial lot sizes can automatically scale according to:

Current account equity

Maximum allowed risk percentage

Exposure management settings

This supports smoother and more controlled account growth over time.

Netting-Safe & Broker Compliant

Technical Excellence & Compatibility

Built using pure grid mechanics, the EA features:

No hedging

No position fragmentation

Full compatibility with netting accounts

Support for both A-Book and B-Book broker environments

Advanced Order Management

Developed specifically for MQL5 Market standards, the EA uses advanced deferred-close logic for fast and compliant trade management while respecting:

Broker volume limitations

Spread filters

Slippage controls

Execution safety requirements

Real-Time Analytics Dashboard

A lightweight on-chart dashboard provides live visibility into:

Active grid count

Floating profit/loss

Total banked profit

Current market direction

Recovery activity

Timestamped pair-closure history

Why Choose the Stochastic Oscillator Grid EA?

The Stochastic Oscillator Grid EA is designed to align grid trading with statistically confirmed market exhaustion and reversal momentum instead of blindly reacting to price movement alone.

By combining reversal-confirmed entries with adaptive recovery mechanics and layered institutional-grade risk management, the system provides a more disciplined and resilient framework for automated trading.

Trade with exhaustion-confirmed reversals, intelligent exposure control, and professional-grade execution designed for long-term account stability.