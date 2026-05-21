CAP Channel NT - Professional Price Channel & Multi-Timeframe Indicator

CAP Channel NT is a comprehensive technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify market trends, dynamic price zones, and potential entry points. The combination of a dynamic price channel algorithm and a signal arrow system (based on price action and ATR) makes this a versatile trading assistant.

The recommended timeframes are M30 and H1. This product is suitable for various markets (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Gold) and trading styles (Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading).

Avoid trading during news events and major developments.

Key Features

Dynamic Price Channel System: The channel expands and contracts based on actual market volatility, helping you visually capture price rhythms and momentum.

Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Integration: Displays the price channel of a higher timeframe (e.g., displaying the H4 channel on an M15 chart). Supports both auto-MTF switching and manual time settings.

Non-Repainting Signal Arrows: Buy/Sell arrows appear upon price action confirmation and an ATR filter. Signals are strictly fixed and will not repaint after the candle closes.

Utility Dashboard: Features a built-in candle close countdown timer and real-time Spread display directly on the chart for better risk management.

Comprehensive Alert System: Supports Terminal Pop-ups, Push Notifications, and Email alerts. Alerts can be customized to trigger on running candles or only upon candle close.

Non-Repainting Mode: Yes = No Repaint

Usage Guide & Strategies The indicator can be applied across various trading strategies:

Mean Reversion Strategy: BUY: When the price touches or pierces the Lower Line of the channel and a green upward arrow appears.

SELL: When the price touches or pierces the Top Line of the channel and a red downward arrow appears.

Take Profit: At the Mid Line or the opposite outer band. Trend Following Strategy with MTF: Enable the Auto-Channel MTF feature to determine the major trend on a higher timeframe.

Main Parameters

TimeFrame: The timeframe you want to draw the channel for (Default is Current Timeframe).

InpHalfLength & BandsDeviations: Adjust the period and expansion (standard deviation) of the channel to suit different currency pairs and timeframes.

UseAutoChannel: Enable/Disable the automatic MTF channel switching feature.

Alerts Settings: Toggle alerts (Pop-up, Push, Email). Options to alert on High/Low breakouts or when a candle closes outside the channel.

Style Settings: Customize the colors, line thickness of the 3 channel bands, and choose from various arrow symbol styles.

Clock Spread Settings: Choose the display corner and color for the Spread & Time widget.

Developer's Note: It is recommended to use this indicator in combination with other foundational analysis tools like Support/Resistance levels or Price Action concepts to improve trading efficiency. Please thoroughly test the indicator on a Demo account before applying it to your Live account.