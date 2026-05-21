CAP Channel NT MT4

5

CAP Channel NT - Professional Price Channel & Multi-Timeframe Indicator

CAP Channel NT is a comprehensive technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify market trends, dynamic price zones, and potential entry points. The combination of a dynamic price channel algorithm and a signal arrow system (based on price action and ATR) makes this a versatile trading assistant.

The recommended timeframes are M30 and H1. This product is suitable for various markets (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Gold) and trading styles (Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading).

Avoid trading during news events and major developments.

Key Features

  • Dynamic Price Channel System: The channel expands and contracts based on actual market volatility, helping you visually capture price rhythms and momentum.

  • Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Integration: Displays the price channel of a higher timeframe (e.g., displaying the H4 channel on an M15 chart). Supports both auto-MTF switching and manual time settings.

  • Non-Repainting Signal Arrows: Buy/Sell arrows appear upon price action confirmation and an ATR filter. Signals are strictly fixed and will not repaint after the candle closes.

  • Utility Dashboard: Features a built-in candle close countdown timer and real-time Spread display directly on the chart for better risk management.

  • Comprehensive Alert System: Supports Terminal Pop-ups, Push Notifications, and Email alerts. Alerts can be customized to trigger on running candles or only upon candle close.

  • Non-Repainting Mode: Yes = No Repaint

Usage Guide & Strategies The indicator can be applied across various trading strategies:

  1. Mean Reversion Strategy:

    • BUY: When the price touches or pierces the Lower Line of the channel and a green upward arrow appears.

    • SELL: When the price touches or pierces the Top Line of the channel and a red downward arrow appears.

    • Take Profit: At the Mid Line or the opposite outer band.

  2. Trend Following Strategy with MTF:

    • Enable the Auto-Channel MTF feature to determine the major trend on a higher timeframe.

Main Parameters

  • TimeFrame: The timeframe you want to draw the channel for (Default is Current Timeframe).

  • InpHalfLength & BandsDeviations: Adjust the period and expansion (standard deviation) of the channel to suit different currency pairs and timeframes.

  • UseAutoChannel: Enable/Disable the automatic MTF channel switching feature.

  • Alerts Settings: Toggle alerts (Pop-up, Push, Email). Options to alert on High/Low breakouts or when a candle closes outside the channel.

  • Style Settings: Customize the colors, line thickness of the 3 channel bands, and choose from various arrow symbol styles.

  • Clock Spread Settings: Choose the display corner and color for the Spread & Time widget.

Developer's Note: It is recommended to use this indicator in combination with other foundational analysis tools like Support/Resistance levels or Price Action concepts to improve trading efficiency. Please thoroughly test the indicator on a Demo account before applying it to your Live account.


Reviews 3
lin z
335
lin z 2026.06.24 12:07 
 

I use it on 1 minute chart (scalping). A good indicator. Thank you for sharing.

Alessandro Caccaro
98
Alessandro Caccaro 2026.06.02 17:24 
 

Great cap channel I use it at 30 minutes with MTF at H1 with a trend indicator, thank you for this cap channel

alfy87
1160
alfy87 2026.05.26 15:22 
 

thanks .. good cap indicator

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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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CAP Channel NT
Huu Tai Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
CAP Channel NT - Professional Price Channel & Multi-Timeframe Indicator CAP Channel NT is a comprehensive technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify market trends, dynamic price zones, and potential entry points. The combination of a dynamic price channel algorithm and a signal arrow system (based on price action and ATR) makes this a versatile trading assistant. The recommended timeframes are M30 and H1. This product is suitable for various markets (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Gold)
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lin z
335
lin z 2026.06.24 12:07 
 

I use it on 1 minute chart (scalping). A good indicator. Thank you for sharing.

Alessandro Caccaro
98
Alessandro Caccaro 2026.06.02 17:24 
 

Great cap channel I use it at 30 minutes with MTF at H1 with a trend indicator, thank you for this cap channel

alfy87
1160
alfy87 2026.05.26 15:22 
 

thanks .. good cap indicator

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