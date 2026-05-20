Gold Candle Timer PRO is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display candle closing time directly on the chart.

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It was created for a common intraday trading problem: a trade setup may look valid while the candle is still open, but the final candle close can change the structure completely. This is especially common on active symbols such as XAUUSD, where price can move quickly near the end of a candle.

The indicator does not generate trade signals and does not execute trades. Its purpose is to provide clear timing context, so the trader can see when the current and selected timeframe candles are about to close.

Main features :

Current chart timeframe countdown

Up to three additional timeframe countdowns

Multi-timeframe countdown panel

Session time remaining

Session time displayed in candle units

Visual candle progress bar

Trend color based on the current candle direction

Optional trend arrow

Optional candle-close alerts

Alert mode for primary timeframe or all tracked timeframes

Popup, sound, push, and email alert options

Draggable panel position

Auto-scale support

Compact mode

Customizable panel colors, text colors, font sizes, and progress bar

How it can be used:



Wait for candle close confirmation

Monitor several timeframes from one chart

Watch M1, M5, M15, M30, or H1 timing together

Avoid reacting too early before a candle is confirmed

Keep session timing visible during intraday trading

Check how many candles remain in the current session

Use timing context while trading XAUUSD, forex, indices, metals, or crypto symbols

Example panel display:

[M30] 20:00

M1 00:00

M5 00:00

H1 20:00

Session left: 10 M30 candles

Alert: Primary Only | Log: Off

The bracketed row shows the current chart timeframe when this option is enabled.

Multi-timeframe countdown:



Gold Candle Timer PRO can show the active chart timeframe together with selected additional timeframes. This is useful when trading on one timeframe but still watching the close of another important candle, such as M5, M15, M30, or H1.

Session information:



The session line shows how much time remains in the configured trading session. It can also display the remaining time as candle units, for example:

Session left: 10 M30 candles

This is useful for traders who work with fixed trading sessions such as London, New York, or custom XAUUSD trading hours.

Alerts:



The indicator includes optional candle-close alerts. Alerts can be configured by threshold and cooldown, and can be used for the primary timeframe only or for all tracked timeframes.

Supported alert types:

Popup alert

Sound alert

Push notification

Email notification

Visual layout:



The panel is designed to be compact and readable. It can be moved on the chart and adjusted through inputs. The default visual style uses a blue panel, gold title, colored timeframe rows, and a small progress bar.

Platform and markets:

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Product type: Indicator

Works on XAUUSD

Works on forex pairs

Works on indices

Works on metals

Works on crypto symbols

Works on other broker-supported instruments

Recommended use:

M1 for short-term timing

M5 and M15 for intraday entries

M30 for session structure

H1 for broader candle timing

What this indicator does not do:

It does not open trades

It does not close trades

It does not manage positions

It does not generate buy signals

It does not generate sell signals

It does not predict market direction

It does not guarantee trading results

Gold Candle Timer PRO is a timing and chart information tool. It is designed to support the trader’s own analysis, not replace a trading strategy.

Related tools:



If you use Gold Candle Timer PRO for timing, you may also find these tools useful:

Important note:



Trading results depend on the trader’s strategy, broker execution, spread, slippage, account type, symbol conditions, risk management, and market volatility.

A deeper explanation: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769009

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?



Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

→ Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Risk disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves risk. Gold Candle Timer PRO provides candle countdown and session timing information only. It does not provide financial advice and should not be considered a complete trading system.

Test the indicator on a demo account first and adjust the settings according to your trading style and broker conditions.