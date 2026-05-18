Smart Risk Manager Pro MT4

Smart Risk Manager Pro — Professional Trading Workspace for MT4/MT5

Smart Risk Manager Pro is an advanced trading workspace for professional manual trading, risk control and visual trade execution in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

The utility combines dynamic risk calculation, interactive trade placement, pending order management and trade control in one fully synchronized environment.

Designed for active traders who need speed, precision and consistent risk management.

Main Features

✔ Two Professional Trading Modes

Risk-Based Mode

Keep your risk fixed automatically.

When Stop Loss changes, the lot size is recalculated automatically to maintain the selected risk value.

Perfect for disciplined risk management.

Trade Setup Mode

Keep the lot size fixed.

When Stop Loss changes, the risk value changes dynamically.

Ideal for flexible manual trade configuration.

✔ Visual Trade Execution Panel

The interactive Trading Panel allows you to place and configure trades directly on the chart.

Features include:

  • Visual Stop Loss and Take Profit placement
  • Dynamic Risk/Reward calculation
  • Live profit and risk calculation
  • Drag-and-drop order configuration
  • Automatic Market / Stop / Limit order detection
  • Buy/Sell direction switching
  • Horizontal chart positioning

All parameters are synchronized instantly with the main panel.

✔ Dynamic RR Lock

Lock the Risk/Reward ratio automatically.

When RR Lock is enabled, moving Stop Loss or Take Profit automatically adjusts the opposite level to maintain a constant RR ratio.

✔ Advanced Trade Management

Manage all open positions from one panel.

Available actions:

  • Close selected positions
  • Close all positions
  • Close Buy positions only
  • Close Sell positions only
  • Close pending orders only
✔ Account Exposure Monitoring

Monitor total exposure across all symbols from a dedicated exposure panel.

Useful for traders working with multiple positions or correlated instruments.

✔ Break Even System

Automatic Break Even functionality:

  • Break Even by points
  • Break Even for current symbol or all symbols
  • Configurable activation and profit levels
Included Panels

Smart Risk Manager Pro includes four integrated panels:

  • Main Risk Management Panel
  • Visual Trading Panel
  • Manage Trades Panel
  • Account Exposure Panel
Perfect For
  • Manual traders
  • Active intraday traders
  • Scalpers
  • Swing traders
  • Risk-focused traders
  • Professional MT4/MT5 users
Input Parameters

General Settings

  • Panel Indent Left/Top
  • Scale (%)

Trading Modes

Risk-Based Mode

  • Risk Value
  • Risk/Reward Ratio

Trade Setup Mode

  • Lot Size
  • Take Profit

Risk Settings

  • Calculate Risk By: Percent or Amount
  • Calculate Risk By Account: Balance or Equity
  • Stop Loss
  • Order Expiration Type

Break Even Settings

  • Break Even ON/OFF
  • Break Even by Current Symbol or All Symbols
  • Break Even Start
  • Break Even Profit

Display Scaling Support

The panel supports Windows display scaling.

If your Windows display scaling is set above 100% (for example 125%, 150% or 200%), set the panel Scale parameter to the same value for correct font and interface sizing.


Version for MetaTrader 5 is here

Important

The utility is designed for manual trading assistance and trade management.

Before using on a live account, test all settings on a demo account.


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Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
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King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
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SmartFastTrade AI
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Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
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Mykhailo Krygin
Утилиты
Simple Customizable Trade Panel — Простая и быстрая торговля в один клик Эта компактная и гибкая панель создана для тех, кто ценит   скорость ,   удобство   и   настройку под себя . Всего в один клик вы можете: Купить / Продать актив Закрыть все открытые позиции Разместить отложенный ордер по заданному расстоянию Удалить все отложенные ордера Настраиваемые параметры: • Объём лота • Стоп-лосс (в пунктах) • Тейк-профит (в пунктах) • Расстояние до цены для отложенного ордера Панель полно
Smart Risk Manager Pro MT5
Mykhailo Krygin
Утилиты
Smart Risk Manager Pro — Professional Trading Workspace for MT4/MT5 Smart Risk Manager Pro is an advanced trading workspace for professional manual trading, risk control and visual trade execution in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The utility combines dynamic risk calculation, interactive trade placement, pending order management and trade control in one fully synchronized environment. Designed for active traders who need speed, precision and consistent risk management. Main Features Two Profe
BreakEven Trade Manager MT5
Mykhailo Krygin
Утилиты
BreakEven Trade Manager MT5 is a lightweight and easy-to-use trading utility for MetaTrader 5 that helps you open, manage, and automatically protect trades directly from the chart. The utility combines fast manual order execution with automatic BreakEven management, helping reduce routine actions and improve position control. TradeHub Trading Utilities BreakEven Trade Manager MT5 is the first product in the TradeHub Trading Utilities collection — a growing ecosystem of professional MetaTrader to
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