VolFire MT4

Volfire 3.0 MT4: Premium Volume and Fibonacci Expert Advisor

Special Offer !!  Discount price $375, Secure your lifetime access NOW before it set to normal price $650.

Volfire 3.0 is a fully automated, high-performance Expert Advisor built for serious traders who demand consistent growth and institutional-grade risk management. The name Volfire represents its core trading philosophy: Volume and Fibonacci Retracement. By calculating daily open prices, market volatility, and dynamic Fibonacci levels, this EA identifies highly accurate breakout zones to capture massive market trends.

Unlike basic breakout robots that bleed capital during ranging markets, Volfire 3.0 is engineered with advanced defensive algorithms. It has been rigorously tested and optimized to survive extreme market conditions, delivering a smooth equity curve with exceptional recovery capabilities.

Core Trading Logic

Volfire 3.0 does not rely on lagging indicators. It calculates the pure price action of the Daily Ranges and projects proprietary Fibonacci zones. When market volume pushes the price to break these zones, the EA executes precision trades. It is specifically designed to exploit high-volatility instruments, allowing you to ride the trend while strictly protecting your balance.

Key Features and Competitive Advantages

Smart Circuit Breaker (Max Line Entries) Sideways and choppy markets are the biggest enemies of breakout strategies. Volfire 3.0 introduces a customizable entry limit per Fibonacci line. If the price whipsaws and triggers false breakouts repeatedly, the EA will automatically stop trading on that specific level for the rest of the day. This feature drastically reduces unnecessary stop losses and protects your capital.

Weekend Gap Hunter Strategy Capitalize on Monday market gaps like a professional. Volfire 3.0 features a smart weekend logic that automatically hides your Take Profit on Friday night while keeping your Stop Loss firmly in place. If the market opens on Monday with a massive gap in your favor, the EA allows the profit to run beyond your original target before closing the trade.

Adaptive Risk Management (Dynamic or Static SL) Every trader has a different risk appetite. Volfire gives you total control by offering two Stop Loss modes. Choose the Dynamic Stop Loss that automatically adapts its distance based on current market volatility and Fibonacci spacing, or choose the Static Stop Loss for a fixed, mathematically strict risk limit.

Advanced Profit Protection Equipped with highly responsive Break Even and Trailing Stop mechanisms. Once your trade is in profit, Volfire 3.0 will immediately secure your position, ensuring that a winning trade never turns into a losing one.

Step Compounding System For investors looking for aggressive long-term portfolio growth, the EA includes a safe step-compounding feature. It automatically calculates and increases the lot size based on your growing balance, accelerating your profit curve without risking margin calls.

Proven Backtest Performance This EA is built on verified statistical edges. Based on long-term historical data, Volfire 3.0 boasts: 

Low Drawdown: Engineered to keep maximum equity drawdown highly stable, historically testing around the 11 to 16 percent mark on fixed lots. 

High Recovery Factor: Capable of bouncing back from losing streaks up to 8 times faster than standard Expert Advisors. 

Positive Profit Factor: A mathematically proven win-loss ratio that ensures long-term profitability.


Optimal Setup and Recommendations

Supported Instruments: Highly volatile pairs are recommended. Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). 

Timeframe: D1 for the main Fibonacci anchor and H1 for chart attachment and execution.

Broker Account: A Raw Spread or ECN account with a low commission is strictly recommended for optimal Trailing Stop performance. 

Minimum Deposit: 200 USD for fixed lot trading. 

Leverage 1:100 minimal. 

Infrastructure: A low-latency VPS is recommended to keep the EA running 24 hours a day.

Important Note for Users Volfire 3.0 is a ready-to-trade algorithmic system. All complex parameters have been optimized under the hood. Simply attach the EA to your chart, set your preferred trading hours based on your broker's server time, and let the algorithm do the heavy lifting.

Take control of your algorithmic trading journey. Download the demo, run it on your strategy tester, and see the power of Volfire 3.0 for yourself.

ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.


--- MT5 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/176783



SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

Subscribe to TradingLabs ID Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tradinglabsid

Check out all my premium trading tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan/seller 

Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan


DISCLAIMER: Trading on financial markets involves risk. Past performance, backtest, statistics, screenshots, monitoring data, and historical results are for reference only and do not guarantee future results. This Expert Advisor is a software tool for informational, educational, and research purposes only. It does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, portfolio management, or a personal trading recommendation. The EA may have losing trades, including several Stop Loss trades in a row. Such periods are part of the strategy's risk profile and do not automatically mean that the EA is broken. Results may vary due to market conditions, changing price behavior, spreads, slippage, execution quality, commissions, symbol specifications, liquidity, platform settings, and other trading environment factors. Disciplined traders understand risk management well, by purchasing this EA, you agree to it.
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Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
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5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Trend Pullback System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
TPS (Trend Pullback System) is an expert advisor built around a single concept: wait for a defined trend, wait for price to pull back into the value zone within that trend, and enter only when the original move resumes. It applies the principle of buying weakness within an uptrend and selling strength within a downtrend. It does not average down, does not build grids, and does not increase lot size after a loss. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
1 (1)
Experts
Titan AI is a next-generation automated trading system developed by the expert team at MX Robots , combining cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence with deep financial expertise. This EA has been trained on high-quality market data , including Real Tick, MBP (Market by Price), and MBO (Market by Order) data — the same type of data used by institutional trading systems — to deliver consistent and intelligent decision-making across multiple markets. Titan AI is designed as a portfolio trading system
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VolFire
Robby Suhendrawan
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Volfire 3.0: Premium Volume and Fibonacci Expert Advisor Special Offer   !!     Discount price   $375,   Secure your lifetime access   NOW   before it   set to   normal price   $650. Volfire 3.0 is a fully automated, high-performance Expert Advisor built for serious traders who demand consistent growth and institutional-grade risk management. The name Volfire represents its core trading philosophy: Volume and Fibonacci Retracement . By calculating daily open prices, market volatility, and dynami
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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5 (1)
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Robby Suhendrawan
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Indicators
Master the market rhythm with the Advanced Market Sessions indicator. Timing is everything in trading. Knowing exactly when major financial centers open and close is the key to understanding market volatility, liquidity, and directional bias. This indicator gives you crystal-clear visibility into the three major trading sessions: Asia, London, and New York. By automatically mapping the exact High and Low of each session in real-time, this tool empowers you to trade with true institutional contex
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Indicators
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Robby Suhendrawan
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Indicators
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
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ORB Opening Range Breakout MT4
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Indicators
Master the Market Open with the Ultimate Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Indicator for MT4! The   Opening Range Breakout (ORB)   is one of the most powerful and time-tested day trading strategies used by professional traders worldwide. This indicator completely automates the process of identifying, mapping, and tracking the opening ranges for the three major forex sessions (Asian, London, and New York), giving you a massive edge in catching explosive daily moves. For Free EA ORB Download Here   :  
Failed Engulfing Zone MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
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