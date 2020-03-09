Flug Gold Sniper

FLUG — Professional Price Action EA for XAUUSD

A precision-engineered Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). FLUG identifies high-probability price-action setups using proprietary candle structure analysis, then manages every position with multiple configurable safeguards designed for serious traders and prop-firm accounts.





Key Features

- Built specifically for XAUUSD — all calculations tuned for 2-digit Gold pricing

- Two switchable entry modes: Classic and Sniper Pullback

- Structural stop-loss placement derived from real price-action levels (not arbitrary pip distances)

- Configurable USD-based take-profit and trailing-stop logic

- Daily win/loss circuit breakers — prop-firm friendly

- Per-direction orders spacing prevents over-stacking entries

- Independent long / short controls — trade one side, both, or neither

- Real-time on-chart dashboard with live performance metrics

- Built-in signal quality filters to eliminate noise setups



Two Entry Modes

1) Classic Mode — Enters immediately when a qualified setup is confirmed. Higher trade frequency, suited to capturing momentum-driven Gold sessions.

2) Sniper Pullback Mode — Arms a setup, waits for price to retrace to a configurable zone after a momentum confirmation step, then enters with a tighter, structurally-defined stop. Fewer trades, but higher conviction per entry. Includes an optional confirmation-candle filter for ultra-selective trading.

Both modes share the same risk-management framework and can be toggled per chart.





Built-in Risk Management

• Min / Max Stop Loss caps (USD) — protect against oversized stops or noise-driven tight stops

• Max Profitable Trades per Day — lock in green sessions

• Max Loss Trades per Day — automatic stop-out for bad sessions

• Max Open Positions — global exposure cap

• Minimum gap between consecutive entries (per direction)

• Maximum allowed slippage (USD-based)

• Automatic broker stops-level compliance

• Automatic lot normalization to broker's min/step/max





Real-Time Dashboard

The on-chart panel always shows:

Active symbol, timeframe, and mode

Current long / short signal state

Open positions vs. max allowed

Today's wins / losses vs. daily caps

Balance, equity, floating P&L, drawdown %



