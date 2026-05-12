"Onyx Simple MT5" is a simplified version of the "Onyx MT5" expert advisor with minimal settings. This advisor is designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) during breakouts of daily levels on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop, which dynamically moves the protective level along with the price. Live Signal

To test the advisor, be sure to enter the "+" "-" GMT difference parameter. When trading on a demo or live account, this parameter is determined automatically.

How to calculate the "GMT difference," what the "Risk Management Info Panel" displays, and how to select the leverage-to-deposit ratio can be found here:





To trade on a demo or live account, simply install the EA on the XAUUSD (gold) chart with any timeframe and default settings.

Instrument: XAUUSD (gold)

Timeframe: H1 (can be set on any timeframe chart)

We recommend using a broker with low spreads.

Minimum deposit: $150 (with leverage of 1:100)

Attention traders who have already purchased the "Onyx MT5" EA: the "Onyx Simple MT5" EA does not have any new parameters; on the contrary, it is a lightweight version. Therefore, there is no point in purchasing it.

Risk Warning:

Past results do not guarantee future returns. Please test the EA thoroughly on a demo account before using it on a live account. Do not trade with funds you cannot afford to lose.