Onyx Simple MT5

5

"Onyx Simple MT5" is a simplified version of the "Onyx MT5" expert advisor with minimal settings. This advisor is designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) during breakouts of daily levels on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop, which dynamically moves the protective level along with the price.

Live Signal

To test the advisor, be sure to enter the "+" "-" GMT difference parameter. When trading on a demo or live account, this parameter is determined automatically.
How to calculate the "GMT difference," what the "Risk Management Info Panel" displays, and how to select the leverage-to-deposit ratio can be found here:

To trade on a demo or live account, simply install the EA on the XAUUSD (gold) chart with any timeframe and default settings.
  • Instrument: XAUUSD (gold)
  • Timeframe: H1 (can be set on any timeframe chart)
  • We recommend using a broker with low spreads.
  • Minimum deposit: $150 (with leverage of 1:100)
Attention traders who have already purchased the "Onyx MT5" EA: the "Onyx Simple MT5" EA does not have any new parameters; on the contrary, it is a lightweight version. Therefore, there is no point in purchasing it.
Risk Warning:
Past results do not guarantee future returns. Please test the EA thoroughly on a demo account before using it on a live account. Do not trade with funds you cannot afford to lose.

Reviews 2
LegalB
145
LegalB 2026.07.13 08:08 
 

Ottimo EA ad un prezzo davvero ridicolo....lo uso da più di due mesi e solo una volta è andato in SL...Aliaksnadr è sempre pronto ad aiutarti. Lo consiglio

Ahmed Taha
1434
Ahmed Taha 2026.05.12 18:13 
 

Whenever i see an expert from Aliaksnadr , i buy without thinking. He is truly the most honest developer here . He is really magician!!! Big respect to you & my endless support for you forever

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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Onyx MT5
Aliaksandr Chupryna
4.43 (7)
Experts
"Onyx MT5" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the stop loss level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of four blocks with different stop loss, take prof
Onyx Simple MT4
Aliaksandr Chupryna
Experts
"Onyx Simple MT4" is a simplified version of the "Onyx MT4" expert advisor with minimal settings. This advisor is designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) during breakouts of daily levels on the MetaTrader 4 platform. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop, which dynamically moves the protective level along with the price. Li
Onyx MT4
Aliaksandr Chupryna
Experts
"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
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LegalB
145
LegalB 2026.07.13 08:08 
 

Ottimo EA ad un prezzo davvero ridicolo....lo uso da più di due mesi e solo una volta è andato in SL...Aliaksnadr è sempre pronto ad aiutarti. Lo consiglio

Aliaksandr Chupryna
11408
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Chupryna 2026.07.13 08:30
Thank you very much for your feedback.
Ahmed Taha
1434
Ahmed Taha 2026.05.12 18:13 
 

Whenever i see an expert from Aliaksnadr , i buy without thinking. He is truly the most honest developer here . He is really magician!!! Big respect to you & my endless support for you forever

Aliaksandr Chupryna
11408
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Chupryna 2026.05.12 18:16
Thank you very much for your kind words
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