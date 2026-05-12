Onyx Simple MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 20 July 2026
- Activations: 10
"Onyx Simple MT5" is a simplified version of the "Onyx MT5" expert advisor with minimal settings. This advisor is designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) during breakouts of daily levels on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop, which dynamically moves the protective level along with the price.
- Instrument: XAUUSD (gold)
- Timeframe: H1 (can be set on any timeframe chart)
- We recommend using a broker with low spreads.
- Minimum deposit: $150 (with leverage of 1:100)
Past results do not guarantee future returns. Please test the EA thoroughly on a demo account before using it on a live account. Do not trade with funds you cannot afford to lose.
Ottimo EA ad un prezzo davvero ridicolo....lo uso da più di due mesi e solo una volta è andato in SL...Aliaksnadr è sempre pronto ad aiutarti. Lo consiglio