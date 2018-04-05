ImbalanceEurUsdCad3

1. The principle of ImbalanceEurUsdCad3 intelligent trading system: 
The three currency hedge unbalanced arbitrage is the extension and continuation of the triangle arbitrage. As a common arbitrage method, triangle arbitrage has been used by many investors in foreign exchange trading. Triangle arbitrage is based on cross exchange rates, which is the basis of triangle arbitrage. The so-called cross exchange rate refers to the price of a non-US dollar currency expressed by another non-US dollar currency. For example, USDCAD =1.38472，EURCAD =1.50235，EURUSD =1.08575  in a certain foreign exchange market, whenUSDCAD×EURUSD≠EURCAD, this provides the possibility for triangular arbitrage.
However, strict triangular arbitrage is not profitable due to spreads, slip points, overnight interest, fees and other reasons. If you increase the imbalance coefficient on the above three currency pairs, breaking this symmetry, there is the possibility of profit.
For example: place orders 1, sellA lot eurusd,2, sellB lot usdcad,3, buy C lot eurcad, 4, A, B, C coefficients are calculated.
If Ask_EURUSD * ASK_USDCAD-BID_EURCAD < -500, trade three orders Ask_EURUSD, Ask_USDCAD, Bid_EURCAD at the same time;
If Bid _EURUSD * Bid _USDCAD-ask _EURCAD > +500, three orders Bid _EURUSD, Bid _USDCAD, Ask _EURCAD are traded simultaneously;
When the above three orders are profitable, close the position. To make a profit.

2. Risk control and Tips:
A The overall profit ratio is recommended to be 0.01, and the overall loss ratio is 0.6 or the value acceptable to the customer;
B With a principal of $10,000, it is recommended to set "basic position" as 0.2 lots, "BBS Order Total Control" as 12, and "SSB Order Total control" as 12.
C Any trading system has risks and should be invested with caution.

3. if the following problems, suggestions:
A If there is no trading order for a long time, it is recommended to modify "Set the maximum price difference of three currencies" and "set the minimum price difference of three currencies";
B If the three currency combinations cannot be closed for a long time, it is recommended to modify the "EURUSD order imbalance coefficient", "USDCAD order imbalance coefficient", "EURCAD order imbalance coefficient", and modify the "Parameter F platform trading fee per lot" and "Parameter N" to make them at a reasonable level;
C After modifying parameters, reload EA.

4.Troubleshooting Common problems
A If "Account error!! You should set up your own trading account in EA;
B If there is no data or no transaction, check the letter subscript of the currency pair in the EA Settings;
C If "Abnormal account is detected during program operation or software expires" occurs, please contact the seller in time.
Recommended products
UnbalanceEurUsdAud2
Kai Wei Luo
Experts
1. The principle of UnbalanceEurUsdAud2 intelligent trading system:  The three currency hedge unbalanced arbitrage is the extension and continuation of the triangle arbitrage. As a common arbitrage method, triangle arbitrage has been used by many investors in foreign exchange trading. Triangle arbitrage is based on cross exchange rates, which is the basis of triangle arbitrage. The so-called cross exchange rate refers to the price of a non-US dollar currency expressed by another non-US dollar c
FREE
InequationEurUsdChf4
Kai Wei Luo
Experts
1. The principle of InequationEurUsdChf4 intelligent trading system:   The three currency hedge unbalanced arbitrage is the extension and continuation of the triangle arbitrage. As a common arbitrage method, triangle arbitrage has been used by many investors in foreign exchange trading. Triangle arbitrage is based on cross exchange rates, which is the basis of triangle arbitrage. The so-called cross exchange rate refers to the price of a non-US dollar currency expressed by another non-US dollar
FREE
Steady Runner NP EA
Theo Robert Gottwald
2.5 (2)
Experts
Introducing Steady Runner NP EA (Free Version): Precision Trading for GBPUSD M5 What is Steady Runner NP EA? Steady Runner NP EA is a   mathematically designed Expert Advisor (EA)   exclusively crafted for the   GBPUSD M5 timeframe . Built with advanced algorithms and statistical models, this EA automates your trading strategy to deliver   precision, consistency, and discipline   in every trade. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Steady Runner NP EA is your reliable par
FREE
Echelon EA
Daniel Suk
5 (1)
Experts
Echelon EA – Chart Your Unique Trading Constellation Like the celestial guides that lead explorers through the vast universe, Echelon EA empowers you to create and optimize your very own trading strategies. This versatile system combines advanced grid and martingale techniques with cutting‐edge indicators, offering you an endless palette for designing a strategy that is truly your own. Craft Your Personal Strategy: Infinite Possibilities – Customize every parameter to build a trading system t
FREE
Nitro Scalp
Abdulrahman Saad
Experts
Introducing Nitro Scalp the premier institutional grade trading solution engineered specifically for XAUUSD Nitro Scalp represents a significant leap in automated trading technology by combining multi timeframe trend analysis with micro momentum precision. At its core Nitro Scalp is built on a triple layer filtration system designed to eliminate the common pitfalls of automated trading. Unlike standard expert advisors that struggle during market consolidation Nitro Scalp utilizes an advanced AD
FREE
Micro Volume
Aleksandr Goryachev
Indicators
Volumes  ******************* Volumes для платформы секундных графиков Micro . ********************* Секундный график на порядок увеличит точность ваших входов и выходов. Секундный период , в привычном формате,   позволит увидеть то, что ранее было скрыто. Бесплатные индикаторы, дополнят визуальную картину, что, в совокупности выведет вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Идеально подходит как скальперам, так и трейдерам торгующим внутри дня.  Индикатор Volumes  для платформы Micro. Входные парам
FREE
Chinggey Untung
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Chinggey Untung is an institutional-grade multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines a neural trend engine with a quantum matrix recovery system to manage market volatility with absolute technical precision. The system utilizes a statistical 3-vector correlation matrix to monitor market imbalances and applies a capital protection circuit to safeguard equity during high-impact events. Main Strategy Features Neural Trend Analysis : Employs high-speed moving a
FREE
Vantage Breakout
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Turn volatility expansions into structured, tiered profit-taking — Vantage Breakout trades adaptive ATR/SMA breakouts and manages every position with a disciplined 3-stage exit system, validated across Forex majors and Gold. Overview Vantage Breakout is an adaptive volatility breakout EA. It enters when price closes outside a dynamic band built from a Simple Moving Average offset by a multiple of the Average True Range, capturing genuine momentum expansions while filtering out noise. Every posi
FREE
Aegis Aurora EA
Koji Kuboyama
Experts
Aegis Aurora EA is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for USDNOK on the H1 timeframe. Inspired by the calm strength of the Nordic landscape, Aurora focuses on capturing sustained market trends while avoiding unnecessary complexity. The strategy combines trend identification, pullback entries, and risk management filters to seek stable long-term performance. Key Features • Optimized for USDNOK (H1) • Trend-following strategy • 7-Year Forward Test validation • Multiple risk pro
Delphi Regression EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
5 (1)
Experts
Overview Delphi Regression EA builds a rolling linear regression channel on closed bars and trades price deviation from that channel using three independently selectable strategies: mean reversion, trend continuation, and slope reversal. Position sizing is percent-risk based, stops are ATR-derived, and every optimization pass is ranked by a custom equity-curve-quality score instead of raw net profit, so the optimizer favors robust, repeatable behavior over lucky curve-fitted runs. How it works O
FREE
AdvancedPortfolioEA
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Experts
Introducing the Advanced Portfolio EA: A Specialist in XAUUSD M1 Trading The Advanced Portfolio EA is an expertly designed automated trading system tailored for high-frequency operations on the XAUUSD (Gold/USD) pair using the M1 timeframe. Backtested over an extensive period from January 1, 2020, to September 30, 2025—spanning volatile market conditions including global economic shifts, geopolitical events, and inflationary pressures—this EA demonstrates robust performance and resilience. Key h
FREE
Nexoria
Daniel Suk
4 (3)
Experts
In every market kingdom there are countless noisy peasants of indicators, but only a few queens that quietly rule the order flow – Nexoria is built to be one of them. ​ This fully automated trading system doesn’t beg the market for scraps; it demands structure, reading raw price action and volatility to decide when to strike and when to stand aside. ​ Nexoria watches closed candles like a cold‑eyed monarch, hunting for real impulses, breakouts and clean pullbacks instead of random flickers. ​ A
FREE
NEXA Pivot Scalper PRO
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Pivot Scalper PRO – User Guide Overview NEXA Pivot Scalper PRO is an automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The system analyzes price behavior around pivot levels and evaluates short-term market conditions using several technical indicators. Trades are opened automatically when multiple conditions align. The Expert Advisor is designed to operate on intraday market movements and focuses on structured entry conditions and predefined risk parameters. The product is pr
FREE
Prop News Filter
Joao Jara Carvalho
Utilities
Prop News Filter is a free Expert Advisor that helps traders on prop firm and funded accounts avoid violating the 2-minute news rule that most major prop firms enforce. It uses a precise two-stage protection model: pre-block new trades 15 minutes before the restricted window, then close everything 2 minutes before the news. Most news filter tools either block trading too aggressively and kill your edge, or rely on the MQL5 native calendar which is often disabled on prop firm terminals. This EA u
FREE
FI Gold Framework
Daniele Camerano Spelta Rapini
Experts
FI Gold Framework  is the free public entry point to the FintechInvest Trading Systems Framework. It runs one protected native H1 strategy module with fixed-lot execution, standardized CME Central Time sessions and optional protective exits. No external indicators, iCustom dependencies or intermarket drivers are required. NO   Grid Trading NO   Reverse Grid NO   Compoundin Extreme NO   Trading on High Volatility NO   Aggressive Scalping  NO   Masked Martingale NO Martingala  Designed for
FREE
XAU Anchored VWAP Pull H4
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU Anchored VWAP Pull H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Anchored VWAP Pull H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Anchored VWAP pullback continuation style for gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published he
FREE
SP500 Keltner Channel Trader
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The  SP_H1_840111471_S_Ke_CF_SQX  is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on SP using the H1 timeframe from December 7, 2017, to June 2, 2023.   There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/sp500-keltner-channel-trader/ Key details are: MagicNumber: 840111471 Main Chart: Current s
FREE
MT Monster
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
Experts
This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
London NY Session Scalping RSI EA
Hideki Takahashi
Experts
Backtested performance (USDJPY M5, 2020–2026): Win Rate: ~30% Max Drawdown: ~6% This EA is a scalping strategy optimized for the London and New York trading sessions. The European and US sessions are known for higher volatility, stronger trends, and frequent breakouts. This system is designed to capture those short-term opportunities efficiently. Features Optimized entries for London & New York sessions Simple and stable logic based on RSI Designed for scalping Avoids unnecessary trades Reco
FREE
MelBar Advanced Bollinger Scalper for EuroSwiss
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
5 (1)
Experts
The MelBar EuroSwiss 1.85x 2Y Expert Advisor  is a specific purpose profit-scalping tool which success depends on your understanding of its underlying strategy and your ability to configure it. Backtest results using historical data from 6 February 2018 15:00 to 19 February 2020 00:00 for the EUR/CHF (M30) currency pair proves very highly profitable. Initial Deposit : US$500 Investment returns : US$1426.20 Net Profit : US$926.20 ROI : 185.24% Annualized ROI : 67.16% Investment Length : 2 yea
FREE
Nikkei225 Gap ContinuationEA
Francesc Jordi Mallol Nolden
Experts
Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA Automated opening-gap continuation strategy for the Nikkei 225 Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for the Japanese stock index. It searches for significant opening gaps and enters only when price action confirms a possible continuation in the same direction. The strategy combines the opening gap, a configurable opening range and session VWAP confirmation. It also includes risk-based position sizing,
FREE
Gbpusd Pivots Trend Master
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The GU_H1_120114111_S_Pi_CF_0712_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on GBPUSD using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:  https://quantmonitor.net/gbpusd-pivots-trend-master/ Key details are: Parameters Main Chart: Current symbol and
FREE
AlgoXpert
Steve Rosenstock
5 (2)
Experts
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL MY FREE PRODUCTS AlgoXpert is an advanced semi-automated trading assistant for MetaTrader5, specifically engineered to bridge the gap between subjective manual execution and algorithmic market analysis. Built for both ambitious retail traders and semi-professionals, the system intentionally avoids the risks of rigid, fully automated black-box trading where the user loses oversight. Instead, it acts as an intelligent co-pilot , providing clean structural clarity, visual or
FREE
EclipesPro
Themichl LLC
Experts
EclipesPro II is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that uses FRAMA and VIDYA indicators for trend following in forex markets. It generates buy/sell signals based on indicator crossovers and price position relative to FRAMA, with RSI used for exit filtering. The EA employs advanced exit strategies, including partial position closing and triple-confirmation. Risk management includes multiple position sizing methods, trailing stops, and order volume validation. Market filters include trading sessions,
FREE
SMC Market Structure Pro
Twin Fitersya
Experts
What is SMC Market Structure Pro? SMC Market Structure Pro is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , developed based on Smart Money Concept (SMC) and market structure analysis . The EA is designed to help traders follow the natural flow of the market , focusing on price structure instead of indicators or lagging signals. How Does the EA Work? The EA analyzes market structure changes using pure price action: Detects higher highs & higher lows for bullish structure Detects l
FREE
Auric Mohd iK
Md Iqbal Kaiser
Experts
AURIC MOHD-iK is a dynamic, logic-based Expert Advisor (EA) engineered specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold). Unlike standard trading systems that rely on lagging, unreliable indicators, this EA operates purely on clean price logic—executing trades the way an experienced human trader naturally reads the market. This version is completely free with limitations, offering permanent value to your trading setup with zero hidden costs. Active Auric Mode That's it!!!!!!!!!! Core Trading Parameters Ac
FREE
Dji First Candle Strategy
Suthar Bherulal Savairamji
Experts
BS Sniper Gold is a precision-focused Gold (XAUUSD) trading EA designed for traders seeking disciplined automated execution. Built with a sniper-style entry approach, it aims to identify high-probability opportunities with fast execution and structured trade management. Suitable for traders who prefer automation, consistency, and focused Gold market strategies. Features: Precision Entry Logic Automated Trade Execution Gold (XAUUSD) Focused Strategy Fast Market Response Smart Risk Man
FREE
Simple MACD Expert
Abraao Moreira
3 (1)
Experts
Estratégia de negociação MACD O cálculo do MACD é executado uma vez a cada tick, e são considerados para fim de cálculo os três últimos resultados, para analisar o cruzamento da linha de zero, ou seja quando o último resultado for maior que 0 e o antepenúltimo não então há um cruzamento para cima e analogamente para baixo, quando um cruzamento é constatado o estado de uma variável de controle é alterado de "false" para "true", permitindo o abertura de uma posição caso a média de sinal também cru
FREE
The Impossible Prop
MORTAH Technology Limited
Experts
The Impossible Prop v2.0 - Two genetically tuned, self-aware EAs for prop firm 100K challenges v2.0 — now with 11-year data-tuned presets and 2:1 RR. Two presets, one binary - for $5K-$400K prop challenges and personal accounts. EURUSD + GBPUSD presets ship in the box, designed to run side-by-side on a single account with built-in cross-EA awareness (sibling halts, same-direction blocks, combined daily-trade cap). One toggle switches the same EA between prop mode and personal-account mode. Full
FREE
Trend Alignment Scanner
Arif Yudis Tanto
Utilities
Trend Alignment Scanner Lite The Essential Volatility Direction Tool for MetaTrader 5 Looking for a reliable way to gauge market direction without cluttering your charts? Trend Alignment Scanner Lite delivers our core, powerful mathematical engine to your terminal for free. This version is designed for retail day-traders who want to experience the accuracy of our Volatility Direction Score (VDS) on major pairs before scaling up to institutional-grade multi-asset scanning. Pro vs. Lite Compari
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.27 (48)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (8)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4 (20)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.42 (31)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
More from author
AsymmetryEurUsdJpy1
Kai Wei Luo
Experts
1. The principle of AsymmetryEurUsdJpy1 intelligent trading system: The asymmetrical non-balanced arbitrage in three-currency hedging is an extension and continuation of the triangular arbitrage. Triangular arbitrage is a relatively common arbitrage method that many investors have used in foreign exchange trading. Triangular arbitrage is based on the cross exchange rate, which is the basis of triangular arbitrage. The so-called cross exchange rate refers to the price of one non-US dollar curren
FREE
UnbalanceEurUsdAud2
Kai Wei Luo
Experts
1. The principle of UnbalanceEurUsdAud2 intelligent trading system:  The three currency hedge unbalanced arbitrage is the extension and continuation of the triangle arbitrage. As a common arbitrage method, triangle arbitrage has been used by many investors in foreign exchange trading. Triangle arbitrage is based on cross exchange rates, which is the basis of triangle arbitrage. The so-called cross exchange rate refers to the price of a non-US dollar currency expressed by another non-US dollar c
FREE
One Click Breakeven
Kai Wei Luo
Utilities
One Click Breakeven Function: For multiple orders of the same currency but different order types (sell or buy), under the condition that the overall position is profitable, set the same stop-loss level or take-profit level. For example: there are currently 10 EURUSD orders, including 7 sell orders and 3 buy orders. When the overall position is profitable, if the overall take-profit for sell orders is set to 50 points: (1) When the total profit of the 7 sell orders is greater than the total loss
InequationEurUsdChf4
Kai Wei Luo
Experts
1. The principle of InequationEurUsdChf4 intelligent trading system:   The three currency hedge unbalanced arbitrage is the extension and continuation of the triangle arbitrage. As a common arbitrage method, triangle arbitrage has been used by many investors in foreign exchange trading. Triangle arbitrage is based on cross exchange rates, which is the basis of triangle arbitrage. The so-called cross exchange rate refers to the price of a non-US dollar currency expressed by another non-US dollar
FREE
Asymmetry999
Kai Wei Luo
Experts
Principle of Asymmetry999 Intelligent Trading System: Three-currency hedging unbalanced arbitrage is an expansion and continuation based on triangular arbitrage. Triangular arbitrage, as a common arbitrage method, has been used by many investors in foreign exchange trading. Triangular arbitrage is realized based on cross exchange rates, which is the foundation of triangular arbitrage. The so-called cross exchange rate refers to the price of one non-US dollar currency expressed in another non-US
A key Breakeven
Kai Wei Luo
Experts
A key Breakeven Function: For multiple orders of the same currency but different order types (sell or buy), under the condition that the overall position is profitable, set the same stop-loss level or take-profit level. For example: there are currently 10 EURUSD orders, including 7 sell orders and 3 buy orders. When the overall position is profitable, if the overall take-profit for sell orders is set to 50 points: (1) When the total profit of the 7 sell orders is greater than the total loss of
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review