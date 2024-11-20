The Chicken Trader
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 20 November 2024
The Chicken Trader
Description:
The Chicken Trader is a whimsical and entertaining trading algorithm inspired by the viral "Trading Chicken" sensation on social media. This Expert Advisor (EA) replicates the unpredictable trading style of the famous chicken, offering a lighthearted approach to trading.
- Random Market Direction: The EA randomly chooses between placing a Buy or Sell trade.
- Session Selection: It randomly selects one of the three major trading sessions for entry:
- Tokyo
- London
- New York
- Dynamic Price Targets: It sets both Stop Loss and Take Profit at random levels of $5, $7, or $9, maintaining a balanced 1:1 risk-to-reward ratio.
Disclaimer:
The Chicken Trader is designed purely for entertainment purposes. It does not provide realistic trading functionality or offer strategies for profitability. Instead, it’s a playful homage to the famous trading chicken that captured the imagination of traders worldwide.
If you’re looking to inject a bit of humor and randomness into your trading experience, let The Chicken Trader take the reins—and enjoy the ride! 🐔
Settings:
- Magic Number: Set Your Preferred Magic Number
- Risk Percentage: Set Your Preferred Risk