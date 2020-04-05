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RSI Grid EA – Smart Grid Trading Powered by RSI Momentum Signals

RSI Grid EA is a professional automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines the structured mechanics of grid trading with precise RSI-based market entries. Instead of opening random positions, the EA waits for Relative Strength Index (RSI) overbought and oversold conditions before initiating a new trading cycle, helping traders enter the market with improved timing and reduced unnecessary exposure.

Designed for stability, flexibility, and advanced risk control, RSI Grid EA delivers a clean directional grid strategy without hedging, making it easier to manage and optimize across multiple market conditions.

Why Traders Choose RSI Grid EA

Intelligent RSI Entry System

The EA starts a new grid only when RSI reaches defined overbought or oversold levels, allowing trades to begin during potential reversal or momentum exhaustion zones.

Pure Directional Grid Trading

No hedging. No opposing positions. No complex recovery systems. The EA follows a transparent single-direction grid structure for simplified trade management.

Adaptive Grid Expansion

Supports both fixed and progressive grid spacing through the Grid Space Multiplier, allowing the grid structure to adapt to market volatility and price movement.

Dynamic Lot Scaling

Includes customizable lot multiplication for controlled position scaling across grid levels while maintaining flexibility for different risk profiles.

Advanced Risk Management

Built with multiple protection layers to help maintain account stability, including:

Maximum risk percentage per trade

Maximum total grid exposure protection

Margin level monitoring

Floating loss emergency protection

Spread filtering

Slippage control

Broker volume limit compliance

Maximum order limitations

Profit Banking Logic

The EA intelligently closes profitable grid combinations using its pair-closing system, continuously securing realized profits while managing open exposure efficiently.

Flexible Trade Direction Mapping

Allows traders to define whether bullish market conditions trigger BUY or SELL grids, providing additional strategic flexibility for different trading styles.

Professional Trading Dashboard

Includes a real-time information panel displaying:

Current grid status

Active trade direction

Number of open grid levels

Floating profit/loss

Total banked profit

Recent profitable closures

Current grid spacing

Optimized for MetaTrader 5

Developed using professional MQL5 standards and optimized for stable execution, broker compatibility, and MQL5 Market compliance.

Core Features

RSI overbought/oversold entry logic

Dynamic grid spacing system

Progressive lot sizing

Intelligent pair-closing mechanism

Emergency floating loss protection

Real-time statistics panel

One-order-per-bar filtering

Commission-aware calculations

Fully customizable settings

Native MT5 execution

Ideal For

Forex traders

Gold and commodity traders

Index traders

Traders seeking semi-automated systems

Users who prefer indicator-confirmed grid strategies

RSI Grid EA was built for traders who want a balance between disciplined entries, systematic grid management, and advanced account protection. By combining RSI momentum signals with a structured grid framework, the EA aims to provide smarter trade initiation while maintaining flexibility and control over overall exposure.

If you are searching for a professional RSI-based grid trading solution with intelligent entries, adaptive scaling, and strong protection features, RSI Grid EA delivers a complete and customizable automated trading experience.