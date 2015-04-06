GarudaZoraAI

GARUDA ZORA — Intelligent Market Adaptive EA

GARUDA ZORA by PT.ZORA ASIA BERKELAS is the first Indonesian product to launch a new generation Expert Advisor designed using the AI ​​Adaptive Logic approach, enabling the system to analyze, learn, and adapt to market dynamics in real time.





PT. ZORA ASIA BERKELAS—a private company that maintains no social media presence and does not actively seek clients.





Developer This is = Muhammad Rafly

Support Company By = PT.ZORA ASIA BERKELAS





Bukan hanya Klaim ini adalah bukti nya yang dapat anda Coba , dan Dapat melihat Data backtest Yang tersedia









It has undergone rigorous screening and backtesting, making the EA perfect.

This EA does not rely on outdated methods like martingale or high-risk grids. Instead, GARUDA-ZORA-1 focuses on precise entry, strict risk management, and long-term consistency.

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🔍 CORE FEATURES

🧠 AI Adaptive System

Uses artificial intelligence-based logic to read market patterns, including:

• Price structure (price action)

• Momentum and volatility

• Changing market conditions (trend/ranging)

The system will adjust the strategy automatically without the need for manual intervention.

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📊 News Detection & Market Awareness

• Detects market conditions during high-impact news

• Avoids entry during high-risk conditions

• Reduces exposure during extreme volatility

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🛡️ Smart Risk Management (Non-Aggressive System)

• Always uses Stop Loss & Take Profit

• Do not use:

❌ Martingale ❌

❌ Hedging ❌

❌ Grid Trading ❌

❌ Averaging ❌

❌ High Frequency Trading (HFT) ❌

Main focus: capital preservation + stable growth

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⚙️ Precision Entry Algorithm

• Entry based on multi-layer confirmation (not a single indicator)

• Filters market noise to avoid false signals

• Optimized for modern market conditions (not old, saturated strategies)

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📈 Consistency-Oriented Design

Not a "get rich quick" EA, but designed for:

• Stable long-term growth

• Controlled drawdown

• Realistic and sustainable performance

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💡 Fully Automated Trading

• No manual analysis required

• Suitable for busy traders

• Can run 24/5 without intervention

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🎯 MAIN ADVANTAGES

• Adaptive to market conditions (not static)

• Disciplined risk management (this is what differentiates it from fake EAs)

• Does not use dangerous strategies

• Designed for real accounts, not just backtesting

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⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTE (THIS IS WHAT MAKES YOU LOOK PROFESSIONAL)

Trading still carries risks. GARUDA-ZORA-1 is designed to manage risk, not eliminate it.

No system is 100% profitable without drawdown.

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💼 RECOMMENDED USERS

• Broker: ECN / Raw Spread

• VPS: Recommended (for execution stability)

• Timeframe: H1

• Pair: XAUUSD

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CONCLUSION

GARUDA-ZORA-1 is not a gimmick EA.

This is an AI-based automated trading system that focuses on:





Discipline — Adaptation — Consistency

If you're looking for a robot that looks "safe on the front end, but a ticking time bomb on the back end," this isn't for you.

If you're looking for a system built with professional logic, this is it.