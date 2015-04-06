GarudaZoraAI

GARUDA ZORA — Intelligent Market Adaptive EA
GARUDA ZORA  by PT.ZORA ASIA BERKELAS is the first Indonesian product to launch a new generation Expert Advisor designed using the AI ​​Adaptive Logic approach, enabling the system to analyze, learn, and adapt to market dynamics in real time.

PT. ZORA ASIA BERKELAS—a private company that maintains no social media presence and does not actively seek clients.

Developer This is = Muhammad Rafly
Support Company By = PT.ZORA ASIA BERKELAS

Bukan hanya Klaim ini adalah bukti nya yang dapat anda Coba  , dan Dapat melihat Data backtest Yang tersedia 


It has undergone rigorous screening and backtesting, making the EA perfect.
This EA does not rely on outdated methods like martingale or high-risk grids. Instead, GARUDA-ZORA-1 focuses on precise entry, strict risk management, and long-term consistency.
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🔍 CORE FEATURES
🧠 AI Adaptive System
Uses artificial intelligence-based logic to read market patterns, including:
• Price structure (price action)
• Momentum and volatility
• Changing market conditions (trend/ranging)
The system will adjust the strategy automatically without the need for manual intervention.
________________________________________
📊 News Detection & Market Awareness
• Detects market conditions during high-impact news
• Avoids entry during high-risk conditions
• Reduces exposure during extreme volatility
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🛡️ Smart Risk Management (Non-Aggressive System)
• Always uses Stop Loss & Take Profit
• Do not use:
❌ Martingale ❌
❌ Hedging ❌
❌ Grid Trading ❌
❌ Averaging ❌
❌ High Frequency Trading (HFT) ❌
Main focus: capital preservation + stable growth
________________________________________
⚙️ Precision Entry Algorithm
• Entry based on multi-layer confirmation (not a single indicator)
• Filters market noise to avoid false signals
• Optimized for modern market conditions (not old, saturated strategies)
________________________________________
📈 Consistency-Oriented Design
Not a "get rich quick" EA, but designed for:
• Stable long-term growth
• Controlled drawdown
• Realistic and sustainable performance
________________________________________
💡 Fully Automated Trading
• No manual analysis required
• Suitable for busy traders
• Can run 24/5 without intervention
________________________________________
🎯 MAIN ADVANTAGES
• Adaptive to market conditions (not static)
• Disciplined risk management (this is what differentiates it from fake EAs)
• Does not use dangerous strategies
• Designed for real accounts, not just backtesting
________________________________________
⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTE (THIS IS WHAT MAKES YOU LOOK PROFESSIONAL)
Trading still carries risks. GARUDA-ZORA-1 is designed to manage risk, not eliminate it.
No system is 100% profitable without drawdown.
________________________________________
💼 RECOMMENDED USERS
• Broker: ECN / Raw Spread
• VPS: Recommended (for execution stability)
• Timeframe: H1
• Pair: XAUUSD
________________________________________
CONCLUSION
GARUDA-ZORA-1 is not a gimmick EA.
This is an AI-based automated trading system that focuses on:

Discipline — Adaptation — Consistency
If you're looking for a robot that looks "safe on the front end, but a ticking time bomb on the back end," this isn't for you.
If you're looking for a system built with professional logic, this is it.
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Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No grid and no martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (startin
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