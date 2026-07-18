Prime Confluence Engine

Prime Confluence Engine (PCE) is a professional-grade indicator utilizing a triple-layer signal filtering architecture. Instead of relying on a single algorithm, PCE combines market regime detection (Renko), dynamic levels (SuperTrend), and advanced mathematical analysis (Markov Chains and Fractal Dimension) to identify high-probability entry points.

A trading signal is generated ONLY when all three independent layers align in the same direction. The indicator operates strictly on closed bars and does not repaint.

Triple-Layer Architecture:

Layer 1: Adaptive Renko (Market Regime) Unlike standard approaches, our Renko engine is built directly into the indicator logic and does not require the creation of offline charts. The brick size is calculated dynamically based on ATR, allowing the system to automatically adapt to current market volatility. This layer effectively filters out market noise and reveals the underlying trend.

Layer 2: Prime Trend (Direction & Levels) An advanced algorithm based on the median price and ATR (a refined SuperTrend concept). It calculates dynamic support lines (for long positions) and resistance lines (for short positions), acting as the primary directional compass of the system.

Layer 3: Markov & Time Exponent (Signal Quality) A unique mathematical block designed for probability assessment:

  • Time Exponent (TE): Analyzes the fractal dimension of the price action. It filters out dead flat markets and unpredictable market chaos, ensuring you only trade during clean trending phases.

  • Markov Chains: Calculates the statistical probability of the current market state continuing, based on state transitions over the last 100 bars.

Key Features:

  • 100% Non-Repainting: All calculations, candle colorings, and alerts are locked in exclusively on bar close.

  • Interactive Dashboard: A sleek, non-intrusive on-chart panel displays the real-time status of each filter. You always know exactly why a signal is valid or ignored.

  • Custom Color-Coded Candles: The indicator overrides standard charts with its own visual logic. A gray candle indicates uncertainty (wait). A colored candle (Blue or Red) signifies a full Confluence of all entry conditions.

  • Comprehensive Alert System: Supports Pop-up alerts, Sounds, Push notifications to your mobile terminal, and Email alerts.

How to Trade:

  1. BUY (Long): The candle closes Blue. On the dashboard, all components (Prime Trend, Renko, Markov, Time Exponent) show upward signals and an OK status. The support line turns Blue.

  2. SELL (Short): The candle closes Red. On the dashboard, all components show downward signals and an OK status. The resistance line turns Red.

  3. WAIT: The candles are painted Neutral (Gray). The dashboard displays a WAITING status. Avoid entering the market. Pro Tip: Use the dynamic Prime Trend line (Blue/Red) as a reliable trailing guide for your Stop Loss placement.

Main Input Parameters:

  • ATR Period & Multiplier: Adjusts the sensitivity and channel width of the base trend (Layer 2).

  • Use Renko Filter: Enable/disable the Renko module (includes inputs for minimal confirming bricks and ATR size multiplier).

  • Use Markov Filter: Enable probability filtering and set the minimum acceptable threshold (default is 0.52 / 52%).

  • Use Time Exponent: Enable the fractal dimension filter (includes minimum and maximum chaos thresholds).

  • Visuals & Alerts: Fully customize colors, panel X/Y positioning, and toggle specific notification methods on/off.


Recommended products
BS Vwap 5 Bands
Bruno Gomes Falcao Seixas
Indicators
The BS Vwap 5 Bands indicator is an advanced tool that integrates price and volume data, providing a comprehensive view of market dynamics. Designed with a focus on performance and tested under real trading conditions, this indicator aims to deliver valuable insights to traders. Its innovative approach combines VWAP with five distinct bands, revealing whether the price is aligned with the "fair price" and indicating overbought or oversold conditions. Additionally, the indicator offers visual cus
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (2)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
Order Block Tracker MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Order Block Tracker   is here to solve one of the biggest challenges traders face: identifying order blocks. Many traders fail to spot these critical zones, often missing out on key market entries. But with   Order Block Tracker , you no longer have to worry about that. This advanced indicator automatically highlights these crucial zones for you, giving you the confidence to enter the market at the right time. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123358/ Key Features of   Order
Three Candles Pattern
Edson Cavalca Junior
5 (1)
Indicators
The patterns of 3 (three) Candles: Three White Soldiers; Three Black Crows; These are reversal patterns widely used by traders, as they have a high probability of showing the inversion of the current market movement. For example, if in a bullish trend there are three black crows, there is a high probability of reversing the current bullish movement. The Three White Soldiers have the following characteristics: There are 3 consecutive candles with a good body, that is, the difference between th
The Daily Volume Profile
Adrian Berisha
Indicators
Daily Volume Profile - See Where Smart Money Trades Stop guessing support and resistance. Start seeing where REAL volume is. The Daily Volume Profile indicator reveals the hidden structure of the market by showing exactly where trading activity concentrates at each price level. While most traders use lagging indicators, you'll see where institutional money positions itself - BEFORE the move happens. What You Get: → POC (Point of Control) - The most powerful S/R level of each day, shown as a cle
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart - Pip-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST Chart is a pip-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study cleaner Renko price movement using a practical fixed pip or point-based brick structure. This tool is designed as a Renko chart foundation for manual analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. What Pip ST Chart Does Renko ch
FREE
GDS Renko Pulse
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Pulse - Renko Market Activity Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pulse is a free Renko market activity indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders observe the current rhythm, pressure, activity and cleanliness of Renko movement directly on the chart. This indicator does not predict the market and does not generate buy or sell signals. Its purpose is to help you understand whether the current Renko environment is active, slow, clean, unstable, compressed or losing rhythm. What Renko
FREE
Universal Market Levels
Serhii Oliinyk
Indicators
UNIVERSAL MARKET LEVELS 2026 Manual level drawing takes a lot of time and often produces different results for different traders. The indicator automatically builds clear key levels directly on the chart. 7 TYPES OF LEVELS previous day levels (high / low / close) historical levels (areas of strong price reactions) mirror levels (where support becomes resistance) limit levels (price held by large orders) levels formed by abnormal bars (levels of strong impulse movements with high ATR) first-hour
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Experts
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
AB ZoneMatrix
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works –   Base-departure detection — algorithmically finds consolidation bases (overlapping range with compressed volatility) followed by displacement departures. Patterns: Drop-Base-Rally, Rally-Base-Drop, Rally-Base-Rally, Drop-Base-Drop — detected structurally, not by candle names. –   Strength score (0–100) — from departure velocity, time-at-base, freshness (each revisit decays the score), higher-timeframe confluence and origin volume. –   Lifecycle — Fresh, Tested (decaying), Broken
FREE
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
BOS and CHOCH Markets Structure Visualizer
Godwin Akwesi Osei
Indicators
BOS and CHOCH Market Structure Visualizer (MT5 Indicator) BOS and CHOCH Market Structure Visualizer is a visual market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps you analyze price action using confirmed swing structure and structure breaks, providing a clear overlay for traders who rely on BOS/CHOCH and disciplined confirmation. This tool is designed to support a structure-based workflow by drawing market structure elements and optional alerts. It does not place trades or manage positions. K
Cycles Forecast
Pooriya Alirezaee
Indicators
This indicator is based on a mathematical formula and an ANN combined, designed to make a model(using previous prices) of the most recent market condition (any chart*) in order to use the model as a forecasting tool. *This indicator can operate on any chart/timeframe, but it's suggested you use multiple timeframes for each trade because this method relies solely on the time factor, you can not use this indicator to predict price volatility, but if it's fit correctly it will show you when the nex
TheStrat FTFC MT5
Robert Gerald Wood
Indicators
FTFC refers to Full Timeframe Continuity as defined by Rob Smith's  The Strat  . This indicator draws two lines on the chart, one of the highest of the Quarterly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily or Hourly opening levels, and the second of the lowest of those values. This gives you a channel above or below which trading is more likely to be very strongly in one direction. Between the lines, price action will be choppier and you may with to use wider stops. A third dashed line is also drawn to show the mid
Vwap Custom Date
Sidnei Da Silva Santos Junior
Indicators
About the VWAP Custom Date This indicator can be calculated from a specified date and hour, being not only a Day Trading indicator but also Swing Trading indicator. What is the VWAP indicator? The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of a security. Large institution
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals
Wayne Theo Botha
Indicators
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
SC MTF Tdi for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is TDI? The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) is a composite indicator developed by Dean Malone that combines RSI, Bollinger Bands applied to RSI, and two moving averages of RSI into a single display. It provides a c
FREE
Volume Arrow Signal MT5
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
Volume Arrow Signal Product Description Volume Arrow Signal is a smart trading indicator designed to help traders identify potential buy and sell opportunities using price action, volume behavior, and directional arrow signals. The indicator places clear arrows directly on the chart, making it easy to spot possible market reversals, trend continuations, and entry opportunities without spending hours analyzing charts manually. Whether you are trading Gold (XAUUSD) , Forex pairs, Indices, or Crypt
Volume Dominance Indicator Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Indicators
Volume Dominance Indicator MT5 Stop Guessing the Market. Start Reading Who Is Really in Control. Every candle tells a story. Most traders only see the price moving up or down. Professional traders look deeper. They ask a much more important question: Who is controlling this move? Is it aggressive buying pressure? Is it strong selling pressure? Or is the market simply moving without real commitment? That single difference often separates high-probability trades from expensive mistakes. Volume Dom
Anchored Linear Regression Channel
Jorge Adalberto Do Valle Junior
Indicators
English: Anchored Linear Regression Channel (ALRC) Description: The Anchored Linear Regression Channel (ALRC) is an advanced technical analysis tool that enhances the traditional linear regression channel by allowing it to be anchored to a confirmed pivot point. This provides a more accurate and reliable reading of price behavior in relation to key structural points on the chart. Key Features: Anchoring to Confirmed Pivots: Manually select a significant pivot to fix the channel, ensuring t
Alligator modified
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (6)
Indicators
Alligator Modified is a modification of the classic Alligator indicator designed to help traders visually identify market direction and coordinated line expansion. In addition to displaying the Jaw, Teeth, and Lips, the indicator marks situations when the lines cross and become correctly aligned. This helps distinguish directional Alligator expansion from periods when the lines are intertwined and do not indicate a consistent market direction. A Buy signal appears when the Lips and Teeth cross t
Smart Liquidity Levels MT5
Suvashish Halder
3.4 (5)
Indicators
Smart Liquidity Levels is a valuable tool for identifying optimal liquidity levels, enabling retail traders like us to strategically set our stop-loss orders. T he essential tool for traders seeking to maximize their trading success.  The liquidity level is a critical component of inner circle trading (ICT). It assists us in determining when and how we should enter the market. Watch the video for detailed instructions. Here's why understanding liquidity levels is crucial in trading and how our
Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1
Manh Cuong Duong
Experts
Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1 Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1 is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to identify a fixed M3 compression structure inside a closed H1 candle and evaluate a breakout during the following H1 trading window. This product is designed for Gold symbols. Its default absolute-price distances are not intended for Forex pairs, cryptocurrencies or stock indices. Position management The EA divides the position into three stages: - Stage 1 closes at the configured first
Predictive Ranges HTF for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The Predictive Ranges indicator aims to efficiently predict future trading ranges in real-time, providing multiple effective support & resistance levels as well as indications of the current trend direction. Predictive Ranges was a premium feature originally released by LuxAlgo in 2020. The feature was discontinued & made legacy, however, due to its popularity and reproduction attempts, we deemed it necessary to release it open source to the community.   USAGE Figure 1 The primary purpo
TrendlineBreak Alert
Yasir Zaidi
4 (2)
Indicators
Get ALERTS for break of your TRENDLINES, SUPPORT LINES, RESISTANCE LINE, ANY LINE!! 1. Draw a line on the chart (Trend, support, resistance, whatever you like) and give it a name (e.g. MY EURUSD line) 2. Load the Indicator and input the Line Name the same name in Indicator INPUT so system knows the name of your line (= MY EURUSD line) 3. Get Alerts when Price breaks the line and closes Works on All Time frames and charts LEAVE A COMMENT AND IF THERE IS ENOUGH INTEREST I WILL WRITE AN EA WHICH W
FREE
Institutional Structure OrderFlow
Kanok Meekunchorn
Indicators
Product Name:   Institutional Structure & Order Flow (SMC God Tier) Category:   Indicator / Trend / Price Action Short Description: The ultimate Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator. Detects Order Blocks, FVGs, and Structure Breaks with institutional mitigation logic. Designed for Gold (XAUUSD) & Forex. Full Description: STOP TRADING RETAIL. START TRADING INSTITUTIONAL. Are you tired of lagging indicators? The   Institutional Structure & Order Flow (ISOF)   is not just another signal too
Titan Fibonacci Levels
Bruno Rodrigues Paes Dourado Da Silva
Indicators
Titan Fibonacci Levels The Titan Fibonacci Levels indicator creates a highly accurate market level structure, allowing you to identify potential zones of reversal, continuation and movement targets. Indicator concept The calculation is based on three main elements: Opening of the period (Opening Pivot); It serves as the central point of market equilibrium; Amplitude of the previous period (Range); Calculated by the difference between High and Low of the previous period. Range Fibonacci Proje
CDC Trend Matrix
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Indicators
The CDC Trend Matrix is a next-generation indicator that seamlessly combines trend detection with momentum insights, helping you spot optimal entry and exit zones at a glance. Its intuitive “zone” coloring immediately signals Bullish, Bearish, or Sideways market phases, while on-chart alerts keep you informed without cluttering your screen. Highlights Color-coded bars for instant trend zone recognition Clear BUY/SELL labels for precise action points Fully customizable settings to match your ri
Uno Quant Trader
Mark Joseph Borromeo Juan
Indicators
UNO Quant Trader UNO Quant Trader is a premium market-bias and trade-planning indicator built for traders who want cleaner decisions, faster chart reading, and a professional dashboard view. This indicator uses a multi-layer mathematical market model designed to analyze price behavior, momentum pressure, imbalance zones, trend strength, market exhaustion, and high-probability trade areas. Instead of relying on emotion or random entries, UNO Quant Trader helps you read the market using structured
Fibonacci Moving Averages with Buy and Sell Arrows
Leonid Basis
Indicators
Fibonacci sequence is defined by integer sequence: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89, 144, ... By definition, it starts from 0 and 1, the next number is calculated as a sum of two previous numbers. Instead of the standard moving average, the indicator uses the following calculation of average price: Bar0 + Bar1 + Bar2 + Bar3 + Bar5 + Bar8 + Bar13 + Bar21 + ... Input parameters: fiboNum - numbers in the following integer sequence for Fibo Moving Average 1. 5 on default. fiboNum2 - numbers i
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.75 (130)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
More from author
Prime Edge
Artem Koliada
Indicators
Track the exact footprint of institutional capital. Prime Edge is a professional analytical matrix designed to decode liquidity flow across the Asian, London, and New York trading sessions. Stop trading lagging price action. Powered by an advanced Markov Chain probability filter, this dashboard reveals the exact moment smart money shifts momentum from one continent to the next, automatically identifying high-probability setups. Instead of focusing solely on current price levels, Prime Edge analy
Prime Trend Pro
Artem Koliada
Indicators
PrimeTrend Pro PrimeTrend Pro is a trend-following indicator built on an ATR ratchet engine. It adds a set of independent signal-quality filters and a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe dashboard. The indicator is designed to show three things on one screen: the current trend direction, the quality of the current signal, and the level of agreement across other timeframes and symbols. This is an indicator. It does not open, modify or close positions. All trading decisions remain with the user. The in
StealthTrade Commander MT5
Artem Koliada
Utilities
StealthTrade Commander   is an advanced visual trading panel and risk-management utility designed for manual traders, scalpers, and Prop-Firm challengers. This tool helps you execute trades visually directly from the chart, hide your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from the broker, and strictly control your daily drawdown—a crucial feature for passing and keeping Prop-Firm funded accounts.  KEY FEATURES:  Risk Guardian (Prop-Firm Protector) Max Daily Loss Limit:   Automatically closes all trad
FREE
StealthTrade Commander
Artem Koliada
Utilities
StealthTrade Commander is an advanced visual trading panel and risk-management utility designed for manual traders, scalpers, and Prop-Firm challengers. This tool helps you execute trades visually directly from the chart, hide your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from the broker, and strictly control your daily drawdown—a crucial feature for passing and keeping Prop-Firm funded accounts.  KEY FEATURES:  Risk Guardian (Prop-Firm Protector) Max Daily Loss Limit: Automatically closes all trades a
FREE
Markov Prime
Artem Koliada
Indicators
Markov Prime is a next-generation professional analytical indicator that combines classic technical analysis with probability theory (Markov Chains) and fractal geometry (Time Exponent). Unlike most standard indicators that have "memory" and lag significantly, Markov Prime analyzes the market differently: it calculates the probability of the current market state (trend or flat) continuing in real-time. The indicator is designed to filter out false entries during market noise and find the most pr
FREE
Trend Rapture
Artem Koliada
Indicators
Trend Rapture is an advanced algorithmic indicator designed to identify high-probability trend entries and exits based on adaptive volatility analysis. It utilizes a sophisticated noise-filtering engine to isolate real market momentum from random price fluctuations, providing clear, actionable signals without the lag typical of standard indicators. Key Features Dual-Core Strategy Engine: Switch instantly between pullback-based and breakout-based trading logic. Adaptive Volatility Channels: Auto
FREE
Markov Prime MT5
Artem Koliada
Indicators
Markov Prime is a next-generation professional analytical indicator that combines classic technical analysis with probability theory (Markov Chains) and fractal geometry (Time Exponent). Unlike most standard indicators that have "memory" and lag significantly, Markov Prime analyzes the market differently: it calculates the probability of the current market state (trend or flat) continuing in real-time. The indicator is designed to filter out false entries during market noise and find the most pr
FREE
Prime Confluence Engine MT4
Artem Koliada
5 (1)
Indicators
Prime Confluence Engine (PCE) is a professional-grade indicator utilizing a triple-layer signal filtering architecture. Instead of relying on a single algorithm, PCE combines market regime detection (Renko), dynamic levels (SuperTrend), and advanced mathematical analysis (Markov Chains and Fractal Dimension) to identify high-probability entry points. A trading signal is generated ONLY when all three independent layers align in the same direction. The indicator operates strictly on closed bars an
PA Hunter
Artem Koliada
Indicators
PA Hunter — Price Action Indicator with AI Signal Filter PA Hunter detects 13 classical Price Action patterns on any symbol and timeframe, filters them using built-in context rules and an AI model trained on real historical signals. How It Works The indicator scans price data for the following patterns: Reversal patterns: Pin Bar, Engulfing, Morning Star, Evening Star, Railway Tracks, Tweezer Tops/Bottoms, Piercing Line, Dark Cloud Cover, Three Soldiers, Three Crows Continuation/Neutral: Inside
Prime Power
Artem Koliada
Indicators
Prime Power is a professional analytical tool for MetaTrader 4 designed to identify the real-time strength and weakness of 8 major currencies. Unlike traditional indicators that analyze a single pair, this system monitors the entire Forex market simultaneously, revealing powerful trends and high-probability reversal points through the mathematical comparison of relative capital flows. Core Features & User Instructions 1. Smart Interactive Dashboard The central control hub that automatically sort
FREE
Prime Power MT5
Artem Koliada
Indicators
Prime Power is a professional analytical tool for MetaTrader 4 designed to identify the real-time strength and weakness of 8 major currencies. Unlike traditional indicators that analyze a single pair, this system monitors the entire Forex market simultaneously, revealing powerful trends and high-probability reversal points through the mathematical comparison of relative capital flows. Core Features & User Instructions 1. Smart Interactive Dashboard The central control hub that automatically sort
FREE
VantageFX Matrix
Artem Koliada
5 (1)
Indicators
Vantage FX Matrix Vantage FX Matrix is a dashboard indicator designed for monitoring multiple assets. It combines a correlation matrix for 8 major currencies with a custom watchlist for other symbols provided by your broker (e.g., crypto, metals, indices). Key Features: Logic and Calculation: The indicator calculates the relative strength of 8 currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, AUD, CAD, NZD) by analyzing 28 pairs across 5 timeframes (M5–D1). The algorithm does not repaint. Momentum Arrows: T
VantageFX Matrix MT5
Artem Koliada
Indicators
The ultimate market scanner. No Repaint. No Lag. Forex + Crypto Hybrid Mode. Most currency strength meters are ugly, freeze your terminal, and repaint their history.   Vantage FX Matrix   changes the game. It is a next-generation dashboard designed for professional traders who need clarity, speed, and accuracy. It combines a classic   Correlation Matrix   for 8 major currencies with a   Custom Watchlist   for assets like Bitcoin, Gold, or S&P500 — all in one sleek, "Pixel-Perfect" interface.
Prime Trend Pro MT5
Artem Koliada
Indicators
PrimeTrend Pro is a trend-following indicator based on an ATR ratchet engine. It features a set of independent signal-quality gates and a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe dashboard. It is designed to answer three questions on one screen: what is the current trend, how reliable is the signal and whether the rest of the market agrees. PrimeTrend Pro is an indicator. It does not open, modify or close trades. It draws signals and provides analytics, but you are always responsible for making trading dec
StealthTrade Commander ST
Artem Koliada
Utilities
StealthTrade Commander ST is a visual trading panel and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for manual traders, scalpers, and Prop-Firm challengers who want precise risk control, fast order execution, and advanced position management. The ST Edition (Strategy Tester Edition) works fully inside the MT5 Strategy Tester with Visual Mode, allowing traders to practice their complete workflow on historical data before applying it in live conditions. The panel handles all the mathe
PCE Oscillator
Artem Koliada
Indicators
Prime Confluence Engine — Oscillator is a separate-window indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visualizes a composite signal quality score based on three independent analytical layers working simultaneously.   HOW IT WORKS   The indicator calculates a Confluence Score ranging from -100 to +100. The score is derived from three layers:   Layer 1 — Renko Filter: An internal Renko engine with an auto-calculated brick size (ATR-based) suppresses short-term market noise. The trend is confirmed only after
Markov Prime Pro MT5
Artem Koliada
Indicators
launch price $49 → after 10 → $99 Markov Prime Pro turns raw signals into rated, confidence-scored entries with a multi-symbol scanner. Markov Prime Pro is an analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that does more than draw arrows. For every signal it answers the question most indicators ignore: how much can you trust this entry right now? Each signal is rated with a single Confidence Score from 0 to 100, so you can tell a strong setup from a weak one at a glance. The tool combines six signal strateg
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review