Markov Prime Pro MT5
- Indicators
-
Artem KoliadaMQL4/MQL5 Developer 💻 | Turning trading strategies into profitable code. Expert Advisors (EA) & Custom Indicators for MT4/MT5. Let's automate your trading
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 12 July 2026
- Activations: 10
launch price $49 → after 10 → $99
Markov Prime Pro turns raw signals into rated, confidence-scored entries with a multi-symbol scanner.
Markov Prime Pro is an analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that does more than draw arrows. For every signal it answers the question most indicators ignore: how much can you trust this entry right now? Each signal is rated with a single Confidence Score from 0 to 100, so you can tell a strong setup from a weak one at a glance.
The tool combines six signal strategies, a probability model that learns from recent price behaviour, a market-state filter, and a built-in multi-symbol scanner — all on one clean, draggable panel.
• Confidence Score (0–100). Every signal is rated by blending the directional probability, how reliable that probability has been historically, market-regime stability, and trend quality. One number tells you the weight behind each arrow.
WHAT IT DOES
• Six strategies in one. RSI with trend confirmation, EMA crossover, channel breakout, support/resistance bounce, MACD crossover, and Bollinger reversion. Use one, or switch on Consensus mode to only act when several strategies agree.
• Self-correcting probabilities. The probability model checks its own past predictions and adjusts, so a shown percentage reflects what actually tended to happen — not an inflated number.
• Smart filters. Optional filters keep signals out of dead-flat or chaotic conditions: volatility range, trading session hours, maximum spread, and day of week.
• Multi-symbol scanner. A separate grid shows direction, market state and confidence across many symbols and timeframes at once, so you never miss a setup on another pair. Switched on or off with one button.
• Outcome statistics. A built-in panel shows how past signals resolved — how many reached the first, second or third target, and how many were stopped out — over a period you choose.
• Clear levels and alerts. Automatic stop-loss and up to three take-profit levels are drawn from each signal. Popup, sound, push and email alerts are available.
Attach the indicator to any chart. It works on all symbols and all timeframes; major Forex pairs, metals and indices on M15 and higher are a good starting point. All advanced options are turned off by default, so it behaves simply out of the box — switch on Consensus, the filters and the scanner step by step as you get familiar with it.
HOW TO USE IT
Read the Confidence Score before acting: higher means a stronger, more reliable setup. Use the scanner to watch several markets at once, and the statistics panel to understand how signals have behaved recently.