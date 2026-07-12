Markov Prime Pro MT5

launch price $49 → after 10 → $99



Markov Prime Pro turns raw signals into rated, confidence-scored entries with a multi-symbol scanner.



Markov Prime Pro is an analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that does more than draw arrows. For every signal it answers the question most indicators ignore: how much can you trust this entry right now? Each signal is rated with a single Confidence Score from 0 to 100, so you can tell a strong setup from a weak one at a glance.

The tool combines six signal strategies, a probability model that learns from recent price behaviour, a market-state filter, and a built-in multi-symbol scanner — all on one clean, draggable panel.



WHAT IT DOES





HOW TO USE IT





NOTES



Every signal is rated by blending the directional probability, how reliable that probability has been historically, market-regime stability, and trend quality. One number tells you the weight behind each arrow.RSI with trend confirmation, EMA crossover, channel breakout, support/resistance bounce, MACD crossover, and Bollinger reversion. Use one, or switch on Consensus mode to only act when several strategies agree.The probability model checks its own past predictions and adjusts, so a shown percentage reflects what actually tended to happen — not an inflated number.Optional filters keep signals out of dead-flat or chaotic conditions: volatility range, trading session hours, maximum spread, and day of week.A separate grid shows direction, market state and confidence across many symbols and timeframes at once, so you never miss a setup on another pair. Switched on or off with one button.A built-in panel shows how past signals resolved — how many reached the first, second or third target, and how many were stopped out — over a period you choose.Automatic stop-loss and up to three take-profit levels are drawn from each signal. Popup, sound, push and email alerts are available.Attach the indicator to any chart. It works on all symbols and all timeframes; major Forex pairs, metals and indices on M15 and higher are a good starting point. All advanced options are turned off by default, so it behaves simply out of the box — switch on Consensus, the filters and the scanner step by step as you get familiar with it.Read the Confidence Score before acting: higher means a stronger, more reliable setup. Use the scanner to watch several markets at once, and the statistics panel to understand how signals have behaved recently.All settings come with sensible defaults — you do not need to optimise anything to start. The statistics shown are historical and describe past signal behaviour on available data; they are not a promise of future results. This is an indicator for analysis and decision support; it does not place trades automatically.