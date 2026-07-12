Markov Prime Pro MT5

launch price $49 → after 10 → $99

Markov Prime Pro turns raw signals into rated, confidence-scored entries with a multi-symbol scanner.

Markov Prime Pro is an analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that does more than draw arrows. For every signal it answers the question most indicators ignore: how much can you trust this entry right now? Each signal is rated with a single Confidence Score from 0 to 100, so you can tell a strong setup from a weak one at a glance.
The tool combines six signal strategies, a probability model that learns from recent price behaviour, a market-state filter, and a built-in multi-symbol scanner — all on one clean, draggable panel.


WHAT IT DOES

Confidence Score (0–100). Every signal is rated by blending the   directional probability, how reliable that probability has been   historically, market-regime stability, and trend quality. One number   tells you the weight behind each arrow.
Six strategies in one. RSI with trend confirmation, EMA crossover,   channel breakout, support/resistance bounce, MACD crossover, and   Bollinger reversion. Use one, or switch on Consensus mode to only act   when several strategies agree.
Self-correcting probabilities. The probability model checks its own   past predictions and adjusts, so a shown percentage reflects what   actually tended to happen — not an inflated number.
Smart filters. Optional filters keep signals out of dead-flat or   chaotic conditions: volatility range, trading session hours, maximum   spread, and day of week.
Multi-symbol scanner. A separate grid shows direction, market state   and confidence across many symbols and timeframes at once, so you   never miss a setup on another pair. Switched on or off with one button.
Outcome statistics. A built-in panel shows how past signals resolved   — how many reached the first, second or third target, and how many   were stopped out — over a period you choose.
Clear levels and alerts. Automatic stop-loss and up to three   take-profit levels are drawn from each signal. Popup, sound, push and   email alerts are available.


HOW TO USE IT

Attach the indicator to any chart. It works on all symbols and all timeframes; major Forex pairs, metals and indices on M15 and higher are a good starting point. All advanced options are turned off by default, so it behaves simply out of the box — switch on Consensus, the filters and the scanner step by step as you get familiar with it.
Read the Confidence Score before acting: higher means a stronger, more reliable setup. Use the scanner to watch several markets at once, and the statistics panel to understand how signals have behaved recently.


NOTES

All settings come with sensible defaults — you do not need to optimise anything to start. The statistics shown are historical and describe past signal behaviour on available data; they are not a promise of future results. This is an indicator for analysis and decision support; it does not place trades automatically.

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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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