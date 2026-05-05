Prime Confluence Engine MT4

Prime Confluence Engine (PCE) is a professional-grade indicator utilizing a triple-layer signal filtering architecture. Instead of relying on a single algorithm, PCE combines market regime detection (Renko), dynamic levels (SuperTrend), and advanced mathematical analysis (Markov Chains and Fractal Dimension) to identify high-probability entry points.

A trading signal is generated ONLY when all three independent layers align in the same direction. The indicator operates strictly on closed bars and does not repaint.

Triple-Layer Architecture:

Layer 1: Adaptive Renko (Market Regime) Unlike standard approaches, our Renko engine is built directly into the indicator logic and does not require the creation of offline charts. The brick size is calculated dynamically based on ATR, allowing the system to automatically adapt to current market volatility. This layer effectively filters out market noise and reveals the underlying trend.

Layer 2: Prime Trend (Direction & Levels) An advanced algorithm based on the median price and ATR (a refined SuperTrend concept). It calculates dynamic support lines (for long positions) and resistance lines (for short positions), acting as the primary directional compass of the system.

Layer 3: Markov & Time Exponent (Signal Quality) A unique mathematical block designed for probability assessment:

Time Exponent (TE): Analyzes the fractal dimension of the price action. It filters out dead flat markets and unpredictable market chaos, ensuring you only trade during clean trending phases.

Markov Chains: Calculates the statistical probability of the current market state continuing, based on state transitions over the last 100 bars.

Key Features:

100% Non-Repainting: All calculations, candle colorings, and alerts are locked in exclusively on bar close.

Interactive Dashboard: A sleek, non-intrusive on-chart panel displays the real-time status of each filter. You always know exactly why a signal is valid or ignored.

Custom Color-Coded Candles: The indicator overrides standard charts with its own visual logic. A gray candle indicates uncertainty (wait). A colored candle (Blue or Red) signifies a full Confluence of all entry conditions.

Comprehensive Alert System: Supports Pop-up alerts, Sounds, Push notifications to your mobile terminal, and Email alerts.

How to Trade:

BUY (Long): The candle closes Blue. On the dashboard, all components (Prime Trend, Renko, Markov, Time Exponent) show upward signals and an OK status. The support line turns Blue. SELL (Short): The candle closes Red. On the dashboard, all components show downward signals and an OK status. The resistance line turns Red. WAIT: The candles are painted Neutral (Gray). The dashboard displays a WAITING status. Avoid entering the market. Pro Tip: Use the dynamic Prime Trend line (Blue/Red) as a reliable trailing guide for your Stop Loss placement.

Main Input Parameters: