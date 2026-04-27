TFBot — Trend-Following Expert Advisor based on the classic Turtle Trading methodology, engineered for disciplined, systematic trend capture across forex, metals, indices, and crypto.





PHILOSOPHY

TFBot is built on a simple, time-tested edge: cut losses short, let winners run. The strategy accepts a low win rate (30–45%) in exchange for asymmetric payoff — a handful of large trends per year carry the portfolio. This is not a scalper, not a grid, not a martingale. Every trade has a defined risk and a defined exit before it is opened.





The system is designed for traders who understand that trend-following drawdowns (20–35%) are the price of participation in multi-month moves — not a flaw to be eliminated.





HOW IT WORKS

• Volatility-normalized position sizing — risk per trade adapts automatically to current market conditions, so the same logic runs on a calm FX major and a volatile metal without parameter changes.

• Breakout-based entries on configurable Donchian channels, with two independent systems running in parallel (a faster and a slower one). Run one, the other, or both for built-in diversification.

• Pyramid scaling into winning trends — the position grows as the trend confirms, with stops trailing the entire block. This is where the asymmetric payoff is captured.

• Multiple optional entry filters let you tune selectivity: skip breakouts in choppy regimes, require confirmed momentum, or avoid structural reversal zones. Each filter is independently switchable and per-system.





WHAT YOU CONTROL

• Per-system risk, pyramiding depth, and stop distance

• Two independent breakout timeframes (analysis layer + execution layer) — pure daily mode or intraday execution on a higher-timeframe setup

• Adaptive trailing logic with several modes, from fixed to volatility/trend-aware

• Hard safety caps: maximum lot size, minimum margin level, min-lot fallback for small accounts





BUILT FOR REAL CONDITIONS

• Recoverable state — restart the EA, update it, or reboot the terminal: open positions are recognized and managed continuously. No orphaned trades.

• Market-session awareness — handles broker trading sessions, overnight gaps, and 24/5 instruments correctly.

• Full funnel telemetry — every signal stage is counted (attempts, rejections, fills) so you can audit exactly why a trade was or wasn't taken.

• Per-trade CSV journal with MFE/MAE, hold time, and exit reason for post-hoc analysis.





DESIGNED TO BE OPTIMIZED, NOT CURVE-FIT

Sensible defaults work out of the box, but every parameter group is exposed for optimization. The included custom optimization score rewards profit factor adjusted for drawdown and sample size — steering you toward robust configurations rather than overfit single-pass winners. The documentation walks through staged optimization with out-of-sample validation.





WHO IT IS FOR

• Traders who want a rules-based trend system running 24/5 without emotional interference

• Those comfortable with trend-following statistics (expect long flat periods, low hit rate, occasional deep drawdowns)

• Portfolios seeking a positive-skew diversifier alongside mean-reversion or carry strategies





WHO IT IS NOT FOR

• Traders expecting high win rate or smooth equity curves — this strategy type does not provide them by design

• Those looking for guaranteed returns. Past backtests do not guarantee future results. Run a demo for at least 2–4 weeks on your broker before going live.





Start with the defaults on a single liquid instrument, validate on demo, then scale.