Quantum Sync Gold EA

  • Experts
  • Yuki Miyake
    Yuki Miyake

    Yuki Miyake

    4.1 (20)
    Yuki Miyake (GenixMan8888) – Expert Developer of "SHOGUN"
    Nice to meet you. I am Yuki Miyake. I wasn’t always a winning trader. In the harsh Japanese market environment, I experienced the pain of losing, which drove me to study market principles more desperately than anyone else.
    15 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
Quantum Sync Gold: Professional Semi-Automated Trading Suite

1. Introduction: Synergy of Discretion and System

In the modern Gold (XAUUSD) market, human intuition alone often falls short. Conversely, fully automated EAs frequently fail because they cannot adapt to sudden structural shifts in the market.

Quantum Sync Gold is an elite semi-automated "weapon" designed for professionals. It perfectly integrates human strategic vision with precise algorithmic execution (SYNC).

2. Core Technology: MTF Confluence Analysis

Equipped with a proprietary multi-timeframe analysis engine to instantly interpret the "Market Consensus."

  • Real-time Multi-Timeframe Sync: Synchronizes all trends from M1 to D1 using a unique algorithm.

  • Confluence View: Visualizes exactly when multiple timeframes align, allowing you to pinpoint high-probability entry zones with confidence.

  • Zero-Lag Interface: A low-latency design optimized for Gold’s extreme volatility, ensuring your actions are executed without delay.

3. Risk Management: Algorithmic Exit Strategy

Trading success is defined by the "Exit," not the "Entry." This system logically automates the decision-making process that traders find most difficult.

  • Smart Break-Even: Automatically moves the stop-loss to the entry price at the optimal moment once in profit, eliminating downside risk instantly.

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop: Real-time volatility measurement allows the system to trail profits at the most effective distance.

  • Mathematical Grid Management: Even during pullbacks, the system optimizes positions based on precise calculations to pursue a net profit exit.

4. [CRITICAL] Gold Exclusive & Risk Warning

Gold offers massive profit potential but comes with extreme volatility.

  • XAUUSD Exclusive: Specifically engineered for Gold. Usage on other currency pairs is strictly prohibited.

  • Margin Management: Always maintain a conservative margin level to withstand rapid price swings.

  • High-Risk, High-Reward: Ensure you fully understand the nature of Gold trading before live deployment.

5. Philosophy: Why "Semi-Auto"?

  • Maintaining Discipline: By delegating post-entry management to the system, you physically eliminate emotional errors like "refusing to cut losses" or "early profit-taking."

  • Adaptability: Humans remain in control during major news events or high-impact economic shifts—overcoming the primary weakness of fully automated systems.

6. Technical Specifications

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Only

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)

  • Core Features: MTF Trend Sync Panel, One-Click Close All, Auto Break-Even, Algorithmic Grid Management, Dynamic Trailing Stop, Equity Protection.

7. Recommended Environment

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher recommended.

  • Broker: Low-spread ECN accounts with high execution speeds are preferred.

Disclaimer Trading Forex and Metals involves high risk. This tool is designed to assist decision-making and does not guarantee future profits. Please use at your own risk after thorough backtesting and demo trading.


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