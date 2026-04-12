Chandelier Exit PRO

A precise and reliable trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5

Chandelier Exit PRO is a professionally engineered implementation of the Chandelier Exit indicator, designed to closely match the original version in both logic and signal behavior. It provides clear trend direction, dynamic stop levels, and well-timed reversal signals, making it suitable for traders who require consistency and accuracy in their decision-making.

Core Features

Accurate Logic

This indicator replicates the original Chandelier Exit calculation with high precision. The stop levels, direction changes, and signal timing are aligned, eliminating inconsistencies often found in other MT5 implementations.

Dynamic Trend Identification

The indicator automatically detects bullish and bearish trends using volatility-adjusted stop levels based on ATR. It adapts to changing market conditions and helps filter out low-quality signals.

Reliable Buy and Sell Signals

Signals are generated only when a confirmed trend reversal occurs. This ensures that entries are based on validated market structure rather than premature price movements.

Clean and Readable Visualization

Green line represents the long stop in an uptrend

Red line represents the short stop in a downtrend

Minimal visual clutter, designed for clarity and focus

Integrated Signal Markers

Buy and sell arrows are plotted directly on the chart at the point of trend reversal. These markers are displayed across the full chart history and do not repaint.

Real-Time Alerts

The indicator includes built-in popup alerts that trigger when a new signal appears. Alerts are generated only after candle confirmation to avoid false notifications.

Non-Repainting Behavior

All signals are calculated on closed candles. Once a signal appears, it remains fixed, making the indicator suitable for both live trading and strategy development.

Inputs

ATR Period (Length)

ATR Multiplier

Use Close Price or High/Low for calculations

Enable or disable signal markers

Enable or disable alerts

Recommended Use

This indicator can be used across multiple trading styles, including scalping, intraday trading, and swing trading. It performs well on Forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

How It Works

The system calculates trailing stop levels using the highest or lowest price over a defined period, adjusted by market volatility through the Average True Range (ATR). When price crosses these levels, the indicator identifies a change in trend direction and generates a signal.

Why This Version

Many Chandelier Exit indicators available for MT5 differ from the original logic or produce inconsistent signals. This version focuses on:

Accurate calculation

Stable signal generation

Clean chart presentation

Consistent behavior across timeframes

Note

This indicator is intended as a decision-support tool. It should be used in combination with proper risk management and a well-defined trading strategy.