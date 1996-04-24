Quantum Spike Indicator is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies market spikes, reversal zones, and momentum-based entry points, combined with a trend filter. It analyzes momentum, trend strength, volatility, and SuperTrend conditions together, and displays BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart.





Symbols

Weltrade: Pain and Gain Indices

Deriv: Boom and Crash Indices



Main Features



Spike Detection

Identifies market moves and potential reversal zones based on momentum and volatility conditions.





BUY and SELL Signals

Non-repainting arrow signals:

Blue arrows for BUY entries

Red arrows for SELL entries

SuperTrend Filter

A trend confirmation filter intended to reduce signals against the prevailing trend.

On-Chart Dashboard

Displays:

Market direction

Trend status

Signal conditions

Real-time market information

Stop Loss and Take Profit Levels

The indicator can draw:

Stop Loss lines

Take Profit targets

Risk-to-reward setups

Notifications & Alerts

Sound alerts

Mobile push notifications when a new signal condition appears

Customizable Settings

Signal sensitivity

Trend strength

Volatility filtering

Take Profit ratio

Visual appearance

Suggested Use Cases

Scalping

Intraday trading

Boom and Crash / Pain and Gain indices

Indices

Volatility trading

Spike and reversal entries

Included Components

Momentum-based detection engine

SuperTrend confirmation

Stop Loss / Take Profit level display

Candle timer

On-chart UI

Multi-condition signal filtering

Real-time alerts

Recommended Timeframes

M1 and M5. Signal behavior may vary depending on market volatility conditions.