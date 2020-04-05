Reversal Spiker Grid

Reversal Spiker Grid is an automated multi-symbol trading system that builds structured grid positions based on reversal signals. It is powered by the internal logic of the Reversal Spiker indicator(https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170112), which detects potential market turning points using a combination of momentum, volatility, and reversal filters.

When a valid buy or sell signal is generated, the EA opens a position and automatically deploys a grid of pending limit orders at calculated distances. The grid spacing is dynamically based on ATR, allowing it to adapt to changing market volatility.

Please test thoroughly in strategy tester before purchase - This is a high risk grid trading system, featuring optional martingale scaling and basket-level profit targets.

How It Works

  • The EA scans for signals derived from the Reversal Spiker indicator logic
  • On a signal:
    • Opens a market order
    • Places a grid of limit orders in the same direction
  • Grid spacing = ATR × multiplier (adaptive to volatility)
  • As price moves:
    • Orders are filled progressively
    • New limit orders are replenished to maintain the grid
  • When total profit for a direction reaches the target:
    • All positions are closed
    • Grid resets

Key Features

  • Uses Reversal Spiker-based signals 
  • Grid system with dynamic ATR spacing
  • Optional martingale lot scaling
  • Basket profit closing (locks in gains across all trades)
  • Multi-symbol trading from one chart
  • Built-in risk and safety checks:
    • Max orders cap
    • Spread filter
    • Margin validation
    • Duplicate order prevention

How To Use

  1. Attach the EA to any chart
  2. Set symbols in InpTradeSymbols (or leave empty for current symbol)
  3. Adjust:
    • Lot size (risk level)
    • Grid ATR multiplier (spacing)
    • Basket profit target
  4. Enable/disable martingale depending on your risk tolerance
  5. Let the EA run — it will:
    • Detect signals
    • Build and manage grids
    • Close baskets automatically

Money - $5000 minimum

Leverage - 1:500

Symbols - Any

Timeframe - The higher the timeframe the less risky




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TICK STACK LTD
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MQL TOOLS SL
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