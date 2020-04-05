Reversal Spiker Grid is an automated multi-symbol trading system that builds structured grid positions based on reversal signals. It is powered by the internal logic of the Reversal Spiker indicator(https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170112), which detects potential market turning points using a combination of momentum, volatility, and reversal filters.

When a valid buy or sell signal is generated, the EA opens a position and automatically deploys a grid of pending limit orders at calculated distances. The grid spacing is dynamically based on ATR, allowing it to adapt to changing market volatility.

Please test thoroughly in strategy tester before purchase - This is a high risk grid trading system , featuring optional martingale scaling and basket-level profit targets.

How It Works

The EA scans for signals derived from the Reversal Spiker indicator logic

On a signal: Opens a market order Places a grid of limit orders in the same direction

Grid spacing = ATR × multiplier (adaptive to volatility)

(adaptive to volatility) As price moves: Orders are filled progressively New limit orders are replenished to maintain the grid

When total profit for a direction reaches the target: All positions are closed Grid resets



Key Features

Uses Reversal Spiker-based signals

Grid system with dynamic ATR spacing

with dynamic ATR spacing Optional martingale lot scaling

Basket profit closing (locks in gains across all trades)

(locks in gains across all trades) Multi-symbol trading from one chart

Built-in risk and safety checks : Max orders cap Spread filter Margin validation Duplicate order prevention

:

How To Use

Attach the EA to any chart Set symbols in InpTradeSymbols (or leave empty for current symbol) Adjust: Lot size (risk level)

Grid ATR multiplier (spacing)

Basket profit target Enable/disable martingale depending on your risk tolerance Let the EA run — it will: Detect signals

Build and manage grids

Close baskets automatically



