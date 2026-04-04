Trade Idea Tracker

Trade Idea Tracker

Trade Idea Tracker is an indicator designed for traders who execute multiple entries within a single trading idea.

Instead of evaluating trades individually, it allows you to track performance at the idea level, helping you understand whether your overall market bias and execution are profitable.

Key Functionality

  • Track multiple entries associated with a single trade idea
  • Monitor realized profit and loss for the entire idea
  • View combined results instead of isolated trades
  • Organize and review ideas over time

This provides a clearer picture of trading performance, especially for strategies that involve scaling in and out of positions.

Designed For

Trade Idea Tracker is particularly useful for:

  • Scalpers managing multiple quick entries
  • Day traders building positions throughout a session
  • Swing traders executing partial entries over time

How It Helps

Most trading platforms evaluate performance per trade. However, many strategies are based on a broader idea, not a single execution.

This tool helps you:

  • Determine whether an idea is profitable overall
  • Track wins and losses across multiple entries
  • Evaluate trading performance more accurately
  • Review daily or session-based results as grouped ideas

Features

  • Real-time tracking of realized balance per trade idea
  • Visual grouping of trades linked to the same idea
  • Clean and minimal interface
  • Fully draggable panel for flexible placement
  • Optional compact mode (single-button view) to keep the chart uncluttered

Use Cases

  • Track all trades taken during a specific market bias
  • Review daily trading results grouped by idea
  • Analyze whether your setups are consistently valid
  • Improve execution within a broader strategy

Advantages

  • Shifts focus from individual trades to overall strategy execution
  • Helps identify whether your ideas are correct, even with mixed entries
  • Supports more structured and disciplined trading
  • Reduces noise from isolated wins and losses

Notes

  • The indicator does not generate trading signals
  • It is intended as a performance tracking and analysis tool
  • Works on all symbols and timeframes

Recommendation

For best results, use Trade Idea Tracker to monitor and review your trading ideas consistently. This can help improve both execution and strategic decision-making over time.


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Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Leolouiski Gan
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