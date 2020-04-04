TradeFlow Dashboard

TradeFlow Dashboard MT5 represents a paradigm shift in trade management, offering a robust and versatile solution tailored to elevate your risk management strategies and streamline decision-making within the Meta Trader 5 platform. With its sleek and user-friendly interface, this tool transcends the conventional trading experience, especially catering to manual traders looking to amplify their performance.

Let's delve into the key highlights of TradeFlow Dashboard MT5, exploring how each feature contributes to a seamless and empowered trading experience:

Seamless Order Execution:
TradeFlow Dashboard MT5 empowers you to execute buy, sell, limit, and stop orders with unparalleled ease. Whether you prefer a fixed lot size or managing risk through a percentage, this tool adapts to your unique trading style, providing precision and control in every transaction.

Effortless Trailing Stop Activation:
The one-click activation of a trailing stop introduces a level of adaptability crucial for navigating the dynamic nature of the market. Your stop loss dynamically adjusts to market movements, offering flexibility and responsiveness that is paramount in fast-paced trading environments.

Proactive Market Crash Protection:
The market crash filter is a game-changer in risk management. Set your daily maximum drawdown percentage, and TradeFlow Dashboard MT5 takes a proactive approach by automatically closing all open and pending positions when the limit is reached. This intelligent feature ensures that you not only stay within your risk tolerance but also shields your account from unforeseen losses.

Imagine the peace of mind, knowing that your trades are safeguarded against unexpected market crashes, allowing you to focus on strategic decision-making without the constant fear of adverse market conditions.

As we explore these features, it becomes evident that TradeFlow Dashboard MT5 is not just a tool; it's a comprehensive toolkit designed to empower manual traders. It provides the necessary tools for swift and confident decision-making, ensuring that you are always in control of your trading journey.

In the next segment, we'll delve into the nuanced benefits of each feature, examining how TradeFlow Dashboard MT5 can transform your trading experience, enhance your performance.

TradeFlow Dashboard MT5 isn't just a trading tool; it's a gateway to a comprehensive toolkit that empowers you with the tools needed for confident decision-making and efficient trade management. Let's delve into the extraordinary features that set this platform apart and explore the commitment to continuous improvement.

Precision in Risk Management:
One of the cornerstones of TradeFlow Dashboard MT5 is its ability to help you precisely manage risk. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, having control over risk is paramount. The tool provides an intuitive interface for setting and managing risk, ensuring that every trade aligns with your risk tolerance and overall strategy.

Effortless Order Execution:
Executing trades seamlessly is at the heart of successful trading. TradeFlow Dashboard MT5 allows you to execute limit and stop orders effortlessly. Whether you have a preference for fixed lot sizes or managing risk through a percentage, the platform accommodates your style, providing flexibility in your trading approach.

Adaptive Trailing Stop:
The one-click activation of a trailing stop adds a layer of sophistication to your trading strategy. Market movements can be swift and unpredictable, but with TradeFlow Dashboard MT5, your stop loss adapts dynamically, providing the flexibility needed to navigate changing market conditions with ease.

Proactive Market Crash Protection:
The market crash filter is a unique feature that exemplifies the platform's commitment to risk mitigation. Setting your daily maximum drawdown percentage ensures that in the face of unexpected market crashes, TradeFlow Dashboard MT5 takes a proactive stance by automatically closing positions, safeguarding your account from undue losses.

Efficiency in Position Management:
Closing all positions instantly with a single button press streamlines your position management. In the fast-paced world of trading, having the ability to react swiftly is crucial. TradeFlow Dashboard MT5 simplifies the process, allowing you to manage your positions efficiently.

Visualization Tools for Market Insights:
The platform goes beyond basic functionalities by offering powerful visualization tools. These tools provide enhanced market insights, allowing you to make informed decisions based on a deeper understanding of market dynamics.

Monitor and Optimize:
Keeping a watchful eye on drawdown percentages and monitoring spreads for optimal trade timing are vital components of successful trading. TradeFlow Dashboard MT5 integrates these features seamlessly, giving you the tools needed to monitor and optimize your trades effectively.

Modern Design and Blazing-Fast Performance:
Aesthetics matter, and the modern design of TradeFlow Dashboard MT5 ensures that navigating the platform is not only efficient but also visually pleasing. Furthermore, the platform's commitment to blazing-fast performance ensures that even in challenging MT5 conditions, you can execute trades with precision and speed.

Continuous Support and Improvement:
Feel free to reach out for support or to suggest additional features. This dedication to continuous improvement ensures that TradeFlow Dashboard MT5 evolves alongside your trading needs.


Recommended products
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Indicators
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
Chart Trade
Thiago De Sousa Fernandes
5 (2)
Utilities
Envio de Ordens Limite com Tecla SHIFT (Cálculo Automático de Lotes) Funcionalidades: Definição de Níveis: Estabeleça os níveis de Stop Loss, Take Profit e o preço da ordem utilizando a tecla SHIFT e cliques do mouse. Cálculo Automático de Lotes: Os lotes são calculados automaticamente com base no risco da conta.(A opção também para usar volume fixo) Gerenciamento de Posições: Botão para fechar todas as posições abertas enviadas pelo EA. Botão para cancelar todas as ordens pendentes enviadas pe
FREE
Renko Maker
Aleksandr Slavskii
5 (1)
Utilities
Это DEMO версия Renko Maker PRO  к сожалению правила маркета не позволили указать это в названии. Почему то проверка маркета запрещает в названии слово DEMO. Демо версия строит ренко бары только на основе EURUSD из 1000 последних минутных баров. Revolution Renko Maker PRO — Инновационный Конструктор Ренко Графиков для MetaTrader 5   Создавайте идеальные ренко-бары с сохранением тиковых данных и реальных объемов — теперь с полной поддержкой индикаторов, советников и тестера стратегий!  
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
VadineroLab MT5 Export Master to CSV Exel JSON
Vadym Gapon
Utilities
VadineroLab MT5 Export Master to CSV EXEL JSON - Expert Advisor for exporting and analyzing symbols, account, terminal parameters, active trades, current account state, trading history, global variables.   Generates the following report types: * Symbols Parameters — spread, tick size, min/max lot, swap, … * Account Parameters — balance, equity, leverage, currency, margin info, … * Terminal Parameters — server, version, language, date, environment, … * Trade History — orders, deals, positions, se
FREE
LT Round Numbers MT5
Thiago Duarte
4.89 (18)
Utilities
Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy. These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels. Configurations: Key levels in pips - distance between the lines. Color -   lines color. Style -   lines style. Width -  lines width. Display at background -  draw lines in front or back of candles. Selectable -  turn on or off the option to select the lines. Lines identification -  identifica
FREE
SqueezeMAX Pro
Danton Dos Santos Sardinha Junior
Indicators
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER - Free until 05/01/2026 or for the first 100 downloads (whichever comes first) If you are viewing this page, you are still within the exclusive launch period. After this limit, the indicator will be commercially available on the MQL5 Market. Mikko Breakout Indicator – Intelligent Breakout Detection for MetaTrader 5 Professional breakout indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed for Forex, indices and cryptocurrencies. SqueezeMAX Pro is a professional breakout detection indicator
FREE
All Harmonics 26 demo
Alexey Isavnin
4.25 (4)
Indicators
This is the demo version of "All Harmonics 26" indicator . "All Harmonics 26" searches for 26 types of harmonic patterns and outputs them in a convenient way. You can check out the documentation here . This demo version has the following limitations: The indicator searches only for one type of harmonic patterns out of 26:- Gartley. The indicator outputs new patterns with a lag of 10 bars.
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
JETINVEST
4.4 (20)
Indicators
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ is an indicator that traces the support and resistance lines of the day using Fibonacci rates. This spectacular indicator creates up to 7 levels of support and resistance through Pivot Point using Fibonacci rates. It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of this support and resistance, where it is possible to perceive possible entry/exit points of an operation. Features Up to 7 levels of support and 7 levels of resistance Set the colors of the levels individually
FREE
Reversal Oscillator
Rafael Grecco
Indicators
Reversal Oscillator — Advanced Momentum Shift Detector Reversal Oscillator is a free indicator designed to highlight price zones that are statistically outside their normal movement patterns, helping traders anticipate potential turning points before they occur. Unlike traditional oscillators that react mainly to overbought/oversold conditions, this indicator applies third derivative analysis (the "acceleration of the acceleration" of price) calculated using two independent methods within a n
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Indicators
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
FREE
Cybertrade Keltner Channels
Emanuel Andriato
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis. It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.
FREE
Pivot Points Levels
Fillipe Dos Santos
Indicators
Pivot Points Levels Description The Pivot Points Levels indicator is an advanced and comprehensive tool for technical analysis based on support and resistance levels calculated from pivot points. This free indicator combines 6 different calculation methods with support for multiple timeframes, offering a robust solution for identifying key price reversal and continuation areas. Key Features 6 Calculation Methods : Traditional, Fibonacci, Woodie, Classic, DeMark (DM), and Camarilla Multi-Timefram
FREE
SDivergence
Mobin Zarekar
3 (2)
Indicators
SDivergence Indicator calculates and shows regular divergences and hidden divergences for MACD and Stochastic(for now). The benefit of this indicator is multiple input variables. Using these inputs you can modify to get more adaptive RD and HD's to your strategy. Guide : 1- First put your desired oscillator (MACD or Stochastic or Both) on the chart. 2- Run SDivergence indicator and set corresponding sub-window index of previously put oscillator in SDivergence input window. -Note: the chart sub-w
FREE
Quantitative Candlesticks Qstick
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4 (2)
Indicators
Qstick is a way to objectively quantify candlestick analysis and improve the interpretation of candlestick patterns. Qstick was developed by Tushar Chande and published in his book " The New Technical Trader - Boost Your Profit by Plugging Into the Latest Indicators (1994) ". Qstick is built based on a moving average of the difference between the Open and Close prices. The basis of the idea is that the Opening and Closing prices are the heart of candlestick analysis. We strongly recommend the re
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Stackable VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.5 (4)
Indicators
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp
FREE
Price Retest MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118031 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading strat
FREE
Rejection Zones
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Indicators
Este poderoso indicador analisa o gráfico e mostra zonas de Rejeição de Preços! Isto é, locais onde o preço foi, mas não foi aceito pelo mercado! A visualização desta zona de Rejeição, facilita o entendimento do trader na tomada de decisões de onde operar e como operar! O indicador é composto por 4 linhas, sendo classificadas em 2 grupos: Linhas Vermelha e Amarela: Denotam os extremos onde o preço conseguiu chegar, mas não foi aceito! Linhas Laranja e Azul: A partir delas, denotam o Início da z
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Indicators
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
Dynamic ExposureTable iExposure Custom
Mohamad Sami Taleb
Indicators
Do you find it difficult to track and manage your open positions across multiple different symbols in MetaTrader 5? Do you need a quick and comprehensive overview of your current market exposure and the performance of each symbol individually? The "Dynamic Exposure Table" indicator is your ideal tool! This indicator displays a clear and detailed table in a separate window below the chart, summarizing all your open positions and intelligently grouping them by symbol, giving you a complete view of
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Indicators
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
WaveTrend Plus
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (6)
Indicators
Introduction WaveTrend Plus is an amazing oscillator that can detect optimal entry points in the market with high precision using complex computations of price and momentum. This version packs many improvements compared to the original WaveTrend such as cleaner visuals, oversold/overbought signals and divergence detection Signal Buy when oversold signal appear (green dot below) or when a bullish divergence is detected (green dashed line) Sell when overbought signal appear (red dot above) or
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicators
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
Nameless Stochastic
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (2)
Indicators
It is the very same classic Stochastic indicator, but with a little twist: NO NAME and data is shown in the sub window. It could be stupid, BUT, if you are running out of space in Micro windows like Mini Charts, where the indicator's name is totally useless, you came to the right place. And that's it! I know it seems stupid but I needed the classical version of Stochastic indicator without that annoying name on my Mini Chart, so I did it that way... The original formula is right from Metaquote's
FREE
Daily Levels Indicator
Aissam Atti
5 (1)
Indicators
# DAILY SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE LEVELS - SEO OPTIMIZED DESCRIPTION ## SHORT DESCRIPTION (160 characters max) ``` Free pivot points indicator with daily support resistance levels for MT5. Perfect for intraday forex day trading and scalping strategies. ``` **Character count:** 159 **Keywords included:** pivot points, support, resistance, MT5, forex, day trading, scalping, free --- ## FULL DESCRIPTION (HTML Formatted for MQL5) ### Main Title **Daily Support and Resistance Levels - Free Pivot
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (15)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal provi
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account typ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilities
Introducing the Order Manager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT5 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT4 Version ]  [ Teleg
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilities
Cerberus the Equity Watcher  is a risk management tool that constantly monitors your account equity and avoid major drawdowns, caused by faulty EAs or by your emotional behaviour if you are a discretional trader. It is extremely useful for systematic traders that rely on EAs that might contain bugs, or that might not performed well in unexpected market conditions.  Cerberus let you set a minimum equity value and (optionally) a  maximum value , if either of those are reached all positioned are f
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilities
Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
More from author
CandleBot
Mithlesh Kumar Mandal
Utilities
Introducing CandleBot - Your Ultimate Free Tool for Identifying and Trading Candlestick Patterns! With CandleBot , seize the advantage in the markets by effortlessly recognizing bullish and bearish engulfing, morning and evening star, and hammer signals. Candlestick patterns, derived from open, high, low, and close prices over a specific period, serve as visual representations of price movements, aiding traders in analyzing market sentiment and predicting potential reversals or continuations. U
FREE
ICT Judas MT4
Mithlesh Kumar Mandal
Experts
ICT Judas stands as a revolutionary trading strategy, a beacon guiding traders through the intricate dance of the financial markets. Rooted in advanced AI technology and sophisticated calculations, this strategy has an uncanny ability to decipher the enigmatic moves of the Asian trading session and unlock the treasure chest of opportunities that awaits in the London session. While its default setting shines brightest on the US30, it's ready to unveil its potential on other pairs if you dare to i
Dazzling Gold Blizzard MT4
Mithlesh Kumar Mandal
Experts
The Dazzling Gold Blizzard Trading Strategy: A Comprehensive Guide In the dynamic world of trading, the   Dazzling Gold Blizzard   strategy emerges not merely as a trading approach but as a robust platform, offering traders the opportunity to shape their bespoke trading tools. This article delves into the intricacies of the strategy, exploring its customisation features, optimal trading practices, and the myriad benefits it brings to traders. The Foundation of Dazzling Gold Blizzard At its core,
ICT Judas
Mithlesh Kumar Mandal
Experts
ICT Judas stands as a revolutionary trading strategy, a beacon guiding traders through the intricate dance of the financial markets. Rooted in advanced AI technology and sophisticated calculations, this strategy has an uncanny ability to decipher the enigmatic moves of the Asian trading session and unlock the treasure chest of opportunities that awaits in the London session. While its default setting shines brightest on the US30, it's ready to unveil its potential on other pairs if you dare to
PropMaster EA
Mithlesh Kumar Mandal
Experts
Introducing PropMaster EA - Your Ultimate Forex EA for Prop Firm Challenges Are you ready to conquer prop firm challenges like FTMO and My Forex Fund? Look no further than PropMaster EA, the expert advisor tailored to your success in the world of trading. While no system can guarantee success, PropMaster EA is your edge in the market, helping you reach your trading aspirations. Key Features of PropMaster EA: - Advanced Risk Management: Limit your risk to just 0.5% or 1% per trade, ensuring yo
Dazzling Gold Blizzard MT5
Mithlesh Kumar Mandal
Experts
The Dazzling Gold Blizzard Trading Strategy: A Comprehensive Guide In the dynamic world of trading, the Dazzling Gold Blizzard strategy emerges not merely as a trading approach but as a robust platform, offering traders the opportunity to shape their bespoke trading tools. This article delves into the intricacies of the strategy, exploring its customization features, optimal trading practices, and the myriad benefits it brings to traders. The Foundation of Dazzling Gold Blizzard At its core, the
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review