Quick Drawing Palette for MT5

Quick Draw Palette for MT5

Quick Draw Palette for MT5 is a compact drawing panel for MetaTrader 5.

It gives fast access to common chart markup tools without repeatedly opening the standard MT5 drawing menus. The panel is designed for traders who want to mark charts quickly while keeping the workspace clean and organized.

Key Features

  • Fast access to rectangles, trendlines, and horizontal levels
  • Predefined visual settings for consistent chart markup
  • Draggable on-chart panel with saved position
  • Optional magnet mode for repeated drawing
  • Same-symbol multi-window sync for managed palette drawings
  • Update Sync control to refresh synced drawings across open charts

Sync Across Chart Windows

Quick Draw Palette can sync managed drawings across other open chart windows of the same symbol. When Sync is enabled, new drawings can be copied to those chart windows automatically. The Update Sync control can then refresh synced drawings so they match the current chart state.

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Nathanael Ed Toussaint
Indicators
Intra Candle Structure helps you see how price is developing inside a higher-timeframe candle while that candle is still forming. Instead of waiting for a candle to close and then guessing what happened inside it, the indicator builds a rolling structure line from live intra-candle segments and projects that structure clearly on the chart. This makes it much easier to read momentum shifts, pauses, continuation, and break behavior as they happen. It is especially useful in fast and volatile marke
FREE
Multi Timeframe Opening Price Levels
Nathanael Ed Toussaint
Indicators
Opening Levels Indicator MT5 Opening Levels is an MT5 indicator that displays open price levels from multiple timeframes directly on the chart. It provides a structured way to observe how price behaves around key reference levels such as the daily, weekly, and monthly open. Overview The indicator plots open price levels across selected timeframes and keeps them updated in real time. These levels can be used as reference points for: intraday trading levels market structure observation support and
FREE
Easy Charting Toolbox
Nathanael Ed Toussaint
Utilities
Easy Charting Toolbox for MT5 Simplify your chart control. Trade with less friction. Easy Charting Toolbox is a lightweight, on-chart utility for MetaTrader 5 that gives you fast, direct access to one of the most frequently used chart features: Scale Fix . No more digging through chart settings — just click once and you're done. Core Features One-click Scale Fix toggle Instantly enable or disable Scale Fix directly from your chart Draggable on-chart panel Place the toolbox anywhere that fits y
FREE
Trade Idea Tracker
Nathanael Ed Toussaint
Utilities
Trade Idea Tracker Trade Idea Tracker is an indicator designed for traders who execute multiple entries within a single trading idea . Instead of evaluating trades individually, it allows you to track performance at the idea level , helping you understand whether your overall market bias and execution are profitable. Key Functionality Track multiple entries associated with a single trade idea Monitor realized profit and loss for the entire idea View combined results instead of isolated trades Or
FREE
Lot Dashboard Pro
Nathanael Ed Toussaint
Utilities
Lot Dashboard is a trade execution and position-management panel for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want faster entries, clearer exposure visibility, and more flexible manual exit planning directly on the chart. The dashboard combines one-click market entries, quick management tools, live open-position metrics, and scenario-based exit lines in one compact panel. It is suitable for traders who scale in, manage multiple open positions, and want more control over how exits are planne
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