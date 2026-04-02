Trade Idea Tracker
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 1.30
- 更新: 4 四月 2026
Trade Idea Tracker
Trade Idea Tracker is an indicator designed for traders who execute multiple entries within a single trading idea.
Instead of evaluating trades individually, it allows you to track performance at the idea level, helping you understand whether your overall market bias and execution are profitable.
Key Functionality
- Track multiple entries associated with a single trade idea
- Monitor realized profit and loss for the entire idea
- View combined results instead of isolated trades
- Organize and review ideas over time
This provides a clearer picture of trading performance, especially for strategies that involve scaling in and out of positions.
Designed For
Trade Idea Tracker is particularly useful for:
- Scalpers managing multiple quick entries
- Day traders building positions throughout a session
- Swing traders executing partial entries over time
How It Helps
Most trading platforms evaluate performance per trade. However, many strategies are based on a broader idea, not a single execution.
This tool helps you:
- Determine whether an idea is profitable overall
- Track wins and losses across multiple entries
- Evaluate trading performance more accurately
- Review daily or session-based results as grouped ideas
Features
- Real-time tracking of realized balance per trade idea
- Visual grouping of trades linked to the same idea
- Clean and minimal interface
- Fully draggable panel for flexible placement
- Optional compact mode (single-button view) to keep the chart uncluttered
Use Cases
- Track all trades taken during a specific market bias
- Review daily trading results grouped by idea
- Analyze whether your setups are consistently valid
- Improve execution within a broader strategy
Advantages
- Shifts focus from individual trades to overall strategy execution
- Helps identify whether your ideas are correct, even with mixed entries
- Supports more structured and disciplined trading
- Reduces noise from isolated wins and losses
Notes
- The indicator does not generate trading signals
- It is intended as a performance tracking and analysis tool
- Works on all symbols and timeframes
Recommendation
For best results, use Trade Idea Tracker to monitor and review your trading ideas consistently. This can help improve both execution and strategic decision-making over time.