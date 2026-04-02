Trade Idea Tracker

Trade Idea Tracker

Trade Idea Tracker is an indicator designed for traders who execute multiple entries within a single trading idea.

Instead of evaluating trades individually, it allows you to track performance at the idea level, helping you understand whether your overall market bias and execution are profitable.

Key Functionality

  • Track multiple entries associated with a single trade idea
  • Monitor realized profit and loss for the entire idea
  • View combined results instead of isolated trades
  • Organize and review ideas over time

This provides a clearer picture of trading performance, especially for strategies that involve scaling in and out of positions.

Designed For

Trade Idea Tracker is particularly useful for:

  • Scalpers managing multiple quick entries
  • Day traders building positions throughout a session
  • Swing traders executing partial entries over time

How It Helps

Most trading platforms evaluate performance per trade. However, many strategies are based on a broader idea, not a single execution.

This tool helps you:

  • Determine whether an idea is profitable overall
  • Track wins and losses across multiple entries
  • Evaluate trading performance more accurately
  • Review daily or session-based results as grouped ideas

Features

  • Real-time tracking of realized balance per trade idea
  • Visual grouping of trades linked to the same idea
  • Clean and minimal interface
  • Fully draggable panel for flexible placement
  • Optional compact mode (single-button view) to keep the chart uncluttered

Use Cases

  • Track all trades taken during a specific market bias
  • Review daily trading results grouped by idea
  • Analyze whether your setups are consistently valid
  • Improve execution within a broader strategy

Advantages

  • Shifts focus from individual trades to overall strategy execution
  • Helps identify whether your ideas are correct, even with mixed entries
  • Supports more structured and disciplined trading
  • Reduces noise from isolated wins and losses

Notes

  • The indicator does not generate trading signals
  • It is intended as a performance tracking and analysis tool
  • Works on all symbols and timeframes

Recommendation

For best results, use Trade Idea Tracker to monitor and review your trading ideas consistently. This can help improve both execution and strategic decision-making over time.


推荐产品
Graphic Order Tool
Volodymyr Korolevych
实用工具
Graphic Order Tool Graphic panel to help trader to make orders. Drag TP line, SL line and/or ENTRY line with immediate calculation of the profit and loss in pips and USD. Risk management: Set % of your balance you can risk in the order to make it safe for your money. Automatically detect the type of possible order (BUY, SELL, BUY_STOP, SELL_LIMIT, BUY_LIMIT, SELL_STOP) depending on mode (BUY/SELL) and position of lines ENTRY , TP , SL . Panel is semi-transparent, not to cover the main char
Divergentes
Dion Lima Dasilva
专家
Descrição Este Expert Advisor (EA) implementa uma estratégia baseada na divergência de preços entre o mini dólar (WDO$N) e o dólar cheio (DOL$N). Ele monitora, segundos antes da abertura do mercado ou ao longo do dia (conforme o modo escolhido), possíveis discrepâncias entre esses dois ativos e efetua ordens no mini dólar, apostando na convergência futura. Principais Recursos Divergência Mínima Configurável: A estratégia utiliza um parâmetro de divergência mínima de 10 pontos, ajustável de acor
FREE
Price Ray
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (7)
实用工具
Price Ray indicator is a utility that will improve the way you trade. Primarily, it shows the Bid, Ask or Last price as a line ray which beams till the current candle, last visible chart candle or extended to all candle bars. The enhanced features in this indicator provide information in an area where you focus most, right next to the current candle. You can select text to be shown above or below the Price ray. The indicator is fully customizable, allowing it to fit any strategy requirements. Th
FREE
GDXM Multi Symbol Comparisson Window
Gustavo Barros Alexandre D Almeida
指标
GDXM Multi Symbol Comparisson Window The Multi Symbol Correlation Oscillator GDXM is a precision tool engineered for institutional traders and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) practitioners. This version operates in a separate window, transforming the price action of up to 5 assets into a normalized 0–100% efficiency scale. It is the perfect solution for identifying high-probability divergences without cluttering your main price chart. There is a version for the main chart . By isolating asset moveme
FREE
Watermark Centralized
Ronnie Ferreira Silva
4 (4)
指标
Watermark Centralized Adds a watermark centered with the asset name and chosen period. It is possible to override the font type, font size, font color and separator character. The watermark is positioned behind the candles, not disturbing the visualization. It has automatic re-centering if the window is resized. Hope this indicator helps you, good trading ;)
FREE
RBM PivotZones
Renato Brendim Medici
指标
RBM Pivot Zones automatically detects pivot highs and lows directly on the chart, marking each level with a horizontal line and a subtle visual zone. The logic is straightforward: the indicator scans price history looking for structural tops and bottoms, the areas where price arrived, rejected, and reversed. Pivot highs in blue, pivot lows in red. Clean chart, no clutter. The indicator adjusts to any timeframe automatically. It works the same way on M5, H1, or D1 without reconfiguration. Sensiti
FREE
Marca Dagua
Erison Francisco De Sales
3 (1)
指标
Adiciona marca d'água com nome do ativo em negociação. Pode ser ajustado definindo tamanho da fonte e coloração do texto. Testado com vários ativos do mercado B3 e Forex  Adione ao gráfico e configure de acordo com a necessidade. Caso tenha problemas sinta-se a-vontade para nos avisar e providenciaremos a correção logo que possível. ______________________________
FREE
Medias
Claudio Andrade Colares
指标
帶輸入訊號平均濾波器的趨勢追蹤指示器 此指標充當趨勢追蹤器和過濾器，使用移動平均線作為入場訊號。 移動平均線是確定不同趨勢範圍的關鍵： - 標準 200 週期主要平均值顯示長期趨勢。 - 50 週期二級平均線指示中期趨勢。 - 20 週期第三平均值表示最短趨勢。 - 九個週期的平均值可作為立即採取行動的入場觸發因素。 此指標對於交易者來說是一個有價值的工具，它可以提供準確、全面的市場趨勢分析，並根據精心選擇的移動平均線來確定及時的入場點。 使用帶有入場訊號平均過濾器的趨勢追蹤指標增強您的交易策略並做出更明智的決策。 立即下載並提高您的交易結果 _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
FREE
Auric Mohd iK
Md Iqbal Kaiser
专家
AURIC MOHD-iK is a dynamic, logic-based Expert Advisor (EA) engineered specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold). Unlike standard trading systems that rely on lagging, unreliable indicators, this EA operates purely on clean price logic—executing trades the way an experienced human trader naturally reads the market. This version is completely free with limitations, offering permanent value to your trading setup with zero hidden costs. Active Auric Mode That's it!!!!!!!!!! Core Trading Parameters Ac
FREE
Topos e Fundos Historicos
Valter Cezar Costa
4.5 (8)
指标
TOPOS INDICATOR AND HISTORIC BACKGROUNDS   The Indicator of historical tops and backgrounds is based on the monthly chart where sharks hide so it was developed to facilitate the identification of these regions. The available features are the Incoming Triggers alerts and notifications that are sent to the mobile phone.     Parameters 1-) Tops and Bottoms: You can change the color of the lines and the period in years and the filter range between the top and bottom and the median and consider th
FREE
Daily Weekly Markers
Emanuel L John
指标
The   DailyWeeklyMarkers   indicator helps traders visualize trading weeks by clearly marking the start of each day and week on the chart. It draws vertical separator lines for each day (including weekends if enabled) and highlights the beginning of new trading weeks with double lines for better clarity. This makes it easier to analyze price action within daily and weekly contexts. Who Is This Indicator For? Swing Traders   – Helps identify weekly opening gaps and key levels. Day Traders   – Vis
FREE
Inversion Indicator MT5
Burak Baltaci
指标
-- 简单而有效。 反转指标 - 是什么？ 一种结合超级趋势逻辑与指数曲线技术的趋势跟随叠加指标。它能识别趋势方向，在图表上绘制动态通道，并在趋势反转时发送实时警报。 工作原理 该指标通过ATR与超级趋势因子计算指数基准线。当价格收盘突破该基准线时，确认趋势反转。绿色箭头标记买入趋势启动，红色箭头标记卖出趋势启动。 功能特性： 基于ATR的指数趋势基准线与动态通道 绿色/红色趋势线及填充通道 趋势反转时的买入/卖出箭头信号 内置警报：弹窗、推送通知、邮件、声音 重复警报防护（每根K线仅触发一次警报） 完全可定制：颜色、线条粗细、箭头尺寸、通道宽度 无延迟的简洁图表叠加层 输入参数： 指数速率、超级趋势因子、ATR周期、通道宽度 开关控制：通道填充、箭头、各警报类型 所有视觉元素支持全色系定制 最佳适用场景：任意品种、任意周期。适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品及加密货币图表。
FREE
LT Round Numbers MT5
Thiago Duarte
4.86 (21)
实用工具
Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy. These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels. Configurations: Key levels in pips - distance between the lines. Color -   lines color. Style -   lines style. Width -  lines width. Display at background -  draw lines in front or back of candles. Selectable -  turn on or off the option to select the lines. Lines identification -  identifica
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.33 (9)
专家
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Inverse Liquidity Grab Ultimate EA
Stephen Muriithi Muraguri
5 (1)
专家
This EA finds Fair Value Liquidity (FVL) on the chart, tracks when they get mitigated , and then looks for an inversion signal (price “fails” through the zone). When that inversion happens, it places a trade in the opposite direction of the original Liquidity gap (an Inverse FVG approach). It also lets you control when it trades using market sessions , and it can auto-close positions at New York open (all positions or profitable-only). Key advantages Clear, rule-based entries (no guessing): trad
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
指标
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
Regression Channel Pro
Hipolito Garcia Gilvan
指标
Regression Channel Pro is an advanced trend-following indicator that automatically draws a dynamic linear regression channel on your chart and generates precise buy and sell signals based on price interaction with the channel boundaries. Unlike most signal indicators, Regression Channel Pro uses a multi-confirmation logic that reduces signal repaint by up to 90%, giving you reliable, actionable entries in real time. HOW IT WORKS The indicator ca
FREE
TradeFlow Dashboard
Mithlesh Kumar Mandal
实用工具
TradeFlow Dashboard MT5 代表了交易管理的典範轉移，提供了強大且多功能的解決方案，旨在提升您的風險管理策略並簡化 Meta Trader 5 平台內的決策。 憑藉其時尚且用戶友好的介面，該工具超越了傳統的交易體驗，特別適合希望提高業績的手動交易者。 讓我們深入研究 TradeFlow Dashboard MT5 的主要亮點，探索每個功能如何為無縫且強大的交易體驗做出貢獻： 無縫訂單執行： TradeFlow Dashboard MT5 讓您能夠無比輕鬆地執行買入、賣出、限價和停損訂單。 無論您喜歡固定手數還是透過百分比管理風險，該工具都能適應您獨特的交易風格，為每筆交易提供精確性和控制。 輕鬆啟動追蹤停損： 一鍵啟動追蹤停損帶來了一定程度的適應性，這對於駕馭市場的動態本質至關重要。 您的停損會根據市場走勢動態調整，提供在快節奏的交易環境中至關重要的靈活性和反應能力。 主動市場崩潰保護： 市場崩潰過濾器是風險管理領域的遊戲規則改變者。 設定每日最大回檔百分比，TradeFlow Dashboard MT5 會採取主動措施，在達到限制時自動平倉所有未平倉部位
FREE
Niki Ai
Tomas Vanek
专家
Black Friday PROMO launch My portfolio . I am giving this expert advisor for FREE. The Expert Advisor has been developed by AI for Nikkei and M15 timeframe. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone. My recommendation is to have a look also at the rest of my products in the portfolio, as they work very well together in combination. Check other portfolio screenshots. Dax Ai , Daw Ai , Niki Ai ,
FREE
ClickDrag MT5 Drawing and moving objects
Sajiro Yoshizaki
5 (1)
实用工具
ClickDrag可以轻松地在图表上画线和移动对象。 点击，然后拖动，开始绘制趋势线。 水平移动鼠标可以画出价格线。 垂直移动鼠标可画出日期线。 现有的线和对象可以通过点击和拖动来移动。 显示开始点到结束点之间的价格和时间差。 开始后点击&拖动。 左右摇动来改变颜色。 向上和向下摇动可以删除。 - 什么是Click & Drag ? 1. 按下鼠标左键（按）。 2. 松开鼠标左键（释放） 3. 按下鼠标左键(按住) 4.保持按住并移动鼠标（拖动） 这个动作允许你画趋势线，移动对象，改变颜色和擦除。 箭头、价格对象、斐波那契、吉安线、周期线和形状也可以移动。 如果你不小心画了一条线，请移动到图表外，然后释放按钮。这条线就会消失。 比中间点击更容易。比中间点击的可见性更好。 但它不能用于不可选择的对象。 外汇的PIPS和差价合约的货币。
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
指标
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
JETINVEST
4.41 (22)
指标
枢轴点斐波那契 RSJ 是一个指标，它使用斐波那契汇率追踪当天的支撑线和阻力线。 这个壮观的指标使用斐波那契汇率通过枢轴点创建多达 7 个支撑位和阻力位。 价格如何尊重该支撑和阻力的每个水平真是太棒了，在那里可以感知操作的可能进入/退出点。 特征 多达 7 个支撑位和 7 个阻力位 单独设置级别的颜色 输入 枢轴类型 Pivot Fibo RSJ1 = Fibo ratio 1 计算 Pivot Fibo RSJ2 = Fibo ratio 2 计算 Pivot Fibo RSJ3 = Fibo ratio 3 计算 Pivot Fibo Classic = 经典枢轴计算 最低枢轴级别 旋转 3 个级别 旋转 4 个级别 旋转 5 个级别 枢轴 6 个级别 旋转 7 个级别 如果您仍有疑问，请通过直接消息与我联系： https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/robsjunqueira/
FREE
YKL Regressao Linear
Ygor Keller Luccas
指标
Indicador Regressão Linear – Par de Ativos Indicador é um oscilador que faz o plot do Resíduo resultado da regressão linear entre os dois ativos inseridos como input do indicador, representado pela fórmula: Y = aX + b + R Onde Y é o valor do ativo dependente, X é o valor do ativo independente, a é a inclinação da reta entre os dois ativos, b é a intersecção da reta e R é o resíduo. O resíduo representa a quantidade da variabilidade que Y que o modelo ajustado não consegue explicar. E os resíduos
FREE
LT Colored Fibo
Thiago Duarte
4 (8)
实用工具
LT Colored Fibo is a simple indicator that paints the price zones between Fibonacci Retracement levels. Its configuration is extremely simple. It is possible to change the colors of each level of the retracement, choose between background or front of the chart and also work only with the current asset or all open. If you found a bug or have any suggestion for improvement, please contact me. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I apprecia
FREE
Keltner Colorido
Sergio Domingues
指标
A ideia do indicador é mudar de cores assim que o candle viole a banda; Caso o candle viole a banda superior, pinta o candle de vermelho, Caso o candle viole a banda inferior , pinta o candle de verde, Se o candle passar em algum momento pela média, ele assume uma cor acinzentada; Os candles que não passem pela média, nem violem a banda, apresentarão cor verde fraca, se for de alta e cor vermelha fraca se for de baixa. Projeto concebido no canal Aprenda a programar, keltner cores.
FREE
Chart Trade
Thiago De Sousa Fernandes
5 (2)
实用工具
Envio de Ordens Limite com Tecla SHIFT (Cálculo Automático de Lotes) Funcionalidades: Definição de Níveis: Estabeleça os níveis de Stop Loss, Take Profit e o preço da ordem utilizando a tecla SHIFT e cliques do mouse. Cálculo Automático de Lotes: Os lotes são calculados automaticamente com base no risco da conta.(A opção também para usar volume fixo) Gerenciamento de Posições: Botão para fechar todas as posições abertas enviadas pelo EA. Botão para cancelar todas as ordens pendentes enviadas pe
FREE
Phoenix Structure Trader MT5
Vignesh Mani
专家
Phoenix Structure Trader MT5 Overview Phoenix Structure Trader MT5 is a rule-based price-action Expert Advisor designed to trade Break of Structure (BOS) on the M1 timeframe with disciplined risk management for XAUUSD . The EA combines market structure analysis , ATR-based stop loss and take profit , higher-timeframe extreme filtering , and intraday drawdown control to provide a transparent and controlled trading approach. There is no martingale , no grid , no hedging , and no hidden recovery lo
FREE
EMAs Mago Trader
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (2)
指标
For those traders and students who follow the famous brazilian trader Igor Rodrigues (Mago Trader) here it is his famous 2 EMAs - based on Phi ratios - and packed with a twist: a Filling Area , to easily and visually spot the corresponding trend on the chart. You can turn On and Off this filling. If you don't know Igor Rodrigues and you are a brazilian trader and student, just google for him... Very simple and useful indicator. If you are looking also for the MACD -based indicator of this trade
FREE
FVG Smart Filter
Samuel Henrique Almeida Ferreira
5 (1)
指标
FVG Smart Money Filter is an advanced Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator designed to identify institutional imbalances with higher precision. Unlike traditional FVG indicators, this tool combines multiple filters to reduce false signals and improve trade quality. MAIN FEATURES: - Automatic detection of bullish and bearish FVG zones - 50% equilibrium level (midpoint) - Dynamic projection of zones on the chart - Touch counter system - Mitigation by touch or candle close FILTERS INCLUDED: Trend F
FREE
XCalper CandleTimer
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
4.64 (14)
指标
This auxiliary indicator displays time left before closing on the current timeframe with continuous update . It also shows the last trade price and variation from a previous day close in percentage and points. This indicator is pretty handy for daytraders and scalpers who want to precisely monitor closing and opening of candles. Indicator parameters Show in shifted end - Default: False. Display time and values on screen. If True, Displays only time to close aside last candle. Distance from the
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。   附加材料和说明 安装说明   -   应用程序说明   -   模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR -
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT5 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT5 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL5 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT5 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 如果您无法
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
实用工具
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固定金额、余额/权益百分比、部分平仓设置 可定制 SL/TP： 覆盖信号
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
实用工具
适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业交易复制器 快速、专业、稳定可靠的 交易复制器 ，适用于 MetaTrader 。 COPYLOT 可在 MT4 和 MT5 终端之间复制 Forex 交易，并支持 Hedge 和 Netting 账户。 COPYLOT 的 MT5 版本支持： - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting MT4 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试和优化 Expforex 的所有产品 您也可以将交易复制到 MT4 终端（MT4 → MT4，MT5 → MT4）： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 COPYLOT 是一款专业的交易和持仓复制器，可同时与 2、3 甚至 10 个终端协同工作。 支持从 模拟账户和投资者账户 复制，也支持同时在多个终端上运行。 您可以使
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
实用工具
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 5。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT5 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT4 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
实用工具
Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 促销活动 - 如果您已经购买了“Trade copier MT5”，您可以免费获取“Trade copier MT4”（用于 MT4 > MT5 和 MT4 < MT5 的复制）。欲了解更多详细条款，请通过私人消息与我们联系！ 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT5>MT5、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
实用工具
Telegram To MT5 — 信号复制器 将您的 Telegram 频道中的交易信号变成真实的 MT5 订单 — 自动执行，可用于任意数量的账户，风险与规则完全由您掌控。 Telegram To MT5 将您已在 Telegram 关注的 VIP / 信号频道连接到您的 MetaTrader 5 终端。一个免费的配套桌面应用读取消息（即使是禁止机器人的频道），而本 EA 在您的账户上执行这些信号 — 应用您自己的风险设置、品种映射、止盈处理、交易时段与新闻过滤。 它是一个信号复制器，而非黑箱策略：由您决定信任哪些频道，以及每笔交易如何计算手数和管理。 分步设置与配套应用安装指南 工作原理 [您的 Telegram 频道] -> [配套桌面应用] -> [MT5 + 本 EA] -> 订单 配套桌面应用（免费，已包含）使用您的 Telegram 账户登录并监视您所选择的频道。即使是禁止机器人的 VIP 频道也能正常工作，它通过一个私有、加密的本地桥接转发每条消息。 本 EA 挂在一个图表上，在 MT5 接收这些信号，并按照您的规则开仓 / 管理交易。 应用与 EA 之间的连接是位于
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
作者的更多信息
Intra Candle Structure
Nathanael Ed Toussaint
指标
Intra Candle Structure helps you see how price is developing inside a higher-timeframe candle while that candle is still forming. Instead of waiting for a candle to close and then guessing what happened inside it, the indicator builds a rolling structure line from live intra-candle segments and projects that structure clearly on the chart. This makes it much easier to read momentum shifts, pauses, continuation, and break behavior as they happen. It is especially useful in fast and volatile marke
FREE
Quick Drawing Palette for MT5
Nathanael Ed Toussaint
实用工具
Quick Draw Palette for MT5 Quick Draw Palette for MT5 is a compact drawing panel for MetaTrader 5. It gives fast access to common chart markup tools without repeatedly opening the standard MT5 drawing menus. The panel is designed for traders who want to mark charts quickly while keeping the workspace clean and organized. Key Features Fast access to rectangles, trendlines, and horizontal levels Predefined visual settings for consistent chart markup Draggable on-chart panel with saved position Op
FREE
Multi Timeframe Opening Price Levels
Nathanael Ed Toussaint
指标
Opening Levels Indicator MT5 Opening Levels is an MT5 indicator that displays open price levels from multiple timeframes directly on the chart. It provides a structured way to observe how price behaves around key reference levels such as the daily, weekly, and monthly open. Overview The indicator plots open price levels across selected timeframes and keeps them updated in real time. These levels can be used as reference points for: intraday trading levels market structure observation support and
FREE
Easy Charting Toolbox
Nathanael Ed Toussaint
实用工具
Trading Toolbox for MT5 Faster chart control. Clearer account tracking. Less friction. Trading Toolbox is a lightweight on-chart utility for MetaTrader 5 that brings essential trading controls directly to your chart. Track PnL from a marked balance, manage trade sound alerts, toggle Scale Fix instantly, and keep your preferred setup saved between sessions—all from one clean, compact panel. Main Features Real-Time PnL Tracking Mark your current account balance and instantly see your profit or lo
FREE
Lot Dashboard Pro
Nathanael Ed Toussaint
实用工具
Lot Dashboard is a trade execution and position-management panel for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want faster entries, clearer exposure visibility, and more flexible manual exit planning directly on the chart. The dashboard combines one-click market entries, quick management tools, live open-position metrics, and scenario-based exit lines in one compact panel. It is suitable for traders who scale in, manage multiple open positions, and want more control over how exits are planne
FREE
筛选:
无评论
回复评论