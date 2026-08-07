Lot Dashboard Pro

Lot Dashboard is a trade execution and position-management panel for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want faster entries, clearer exposure visibility, and more flexible manual exit planning directly on the chart.

The dashboard combines one-click market entries, quick management tools, live open-position metrics, and scenario-based exit lines in one compact panel. It is suitable for traders who scale in, manage multiple open positions, and want more control over how exits are planned and executed.

The main strength of the dashboard is its manual exit system. Two independent exit scenarios, A and B, can be placed on the chart and used to prepare different management outcomes before price reaches a level. Each scenario can be re-armed, paused, moved, and reused without rebuilding the setup from scratch.

Key features

  • One-click BUY and SELL entries using configurable lot presets
  • 2 to 6 visible lot rows for fast order execution
  • Default SL and TP support for market entries
  • Maximum total open lots limiter
  • Scope control for chart symbol only or all symbols
  • CLOSE ALL TRADES action
  • ALL BE function to move eligible positions to break-even
  • TRAIL SL function to move stop loss to the nearest entry per symbol
  • Quick-close buttons for the latest four positions
  • 100% close and 50% close actions for recent trades
  • Live display of open lots, open risk, potential gain, open commissions, open P/L, and net P/L
  • Draggable chart panel with stable shared drag handling

Manual exit scenarios

The dashboard includes two independent manual exit lines: A and B.

Each scenario can be placed on the chart and assigned to a closing mode. When price crosses the line, the selected action is applied to positions in scope.

Available scenario modes include:

  • Exit all — closes all eligible positions
  • Close largest — closes the largest eligible position
  • Close smallest — closes the smallest eligible position
  • -1 Near — closes the most advanced position relative to the exit line
  • -1 Far — closes the least advanced position relative to the exit line
  • 50% — reduces total scoped open volume toward half of the current amount using broker-valid close sizing

These modes allow the dashboard to be used for full exits, staged reductions, and selective position management.

Reusable inactive state

A major part of the current design is the inactive scenario workflow.

After any scenario triggers, the line stays on the chart and becomes inactive instead of being removed. This means:

  • the level remains visible
  • it does not trigger again until reactivated
  • the trader can drag it to a new price and reactivate it quickly
  • the scenario restores the prior active mode automatically when appropriate

This makes the dashboard useful for repeated management decisions without forcing the trader to rebuild exit lines each time.

Double-click line control

Scenario lines can also be controlled directly from the chart:

  • double-click an active line to make it inactive
  • double-click an inactive line to turn it off

This provides a fast way to pause or clear a scenario without cycling through panel buttons.

Safer drag behavior

The current dashboard also improves safety while adjusting exit lines:

  • scenario lines do not trigger while being dragged
  • a recent double-click will not accidentally reactivate the line through drag bleed-through
  • inactive-line reactivation is handled more safely after the interaction is complete

This helps prevent unintended closes during manual repositioning.

Who it is for

Lot Dashboard is suitable for traders who:

  • enter multiple positions in the same idea
  • want fast one-click execution
  • manage exits actively from the chart
  • scale out of trades in different ways
  • want a visual alternative to manual position-by-position handling

Summary

Lot Dashboard gives MT5 traders a practical chart panel for entries, exposure monitoring, and flexible manual exits. Its strongest features are the scenario-based exit lines, selective close modes, reusable inactive state, and fast trade management workflow.


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Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
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3.6 (5)
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The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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