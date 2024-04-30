Trend Tracking Indicator with Input Signal Average Filter





This indicator acts as a trend tracker and filter, using moving averages as entry signals. Moving averages are key to determining different trend horizons:

- The standard 200-period primary average indicates the long-term trend.

- The 50-period secondary average indicates the medium-term trend.

- The 20-period tertiary average indicates the shortest trend.

- The nine-period average serves as an entry trigger for immediate actions.





This indicator is a valuable tool for traders, providing accurate and comprehensive analysis of market trends and identifying timely entry points based on carefully selected moving averages.





Enhance your trading strategy and make more informed decisions with the Trend Tracking Indicator with Entry Signal Average Filter. Download now and boost your trading results!