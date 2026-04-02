Trade Idea Tracker

Trade Idea Tracker is an indicator designed for traders who execute multiple entries within a single trading idea.

Instead of evaluating trades individually, it allows you to track performance at the idea level, helping you understand whether your overall market bias and execution are profitable.

Key Functionality

Track multiple entries associated with a single trade idea

Monitor realized profit and loss for the entire idea

View combined results instead of isolated trades

Organize and review ideas over time

This provides a clearer picture of trading performance, especially for strategies that involve scaling in and out of positions.

Designed For

Trade Idea Tracker is particularly useful for:

Scalpers managing multiple quick entries

Day traders building positions throughout a session

Swing traders executing partial entries over time

How It Helps

Most trading platforms evaluate performance per trade. However, many strategies are based on a broader idea, not a single execution.

This tool helps you:

Determine whether an idea is profitable overall

Track wins and losses across multiple entries

Evaluate trading performance more accurately

Review daily or session-based results as grouped ideas

Features

Real-time tracking of realized balance per trade idea

Visual grouping of trades linked to the same idea

Clean and minimal interface

Fully draggable panel for flexible placement

Optional compact mode (single-button view) to keep the chart uncluttered

Use Cases

Track all trades taken during a specific market bias

Review daily trading results grouped by idea

Analyze whether your setups are consistently valid

Improve execution within a broader strategy

Advantages

Shifts focus from individual trades to overall strategy execution

Helps identify whether your ideas are correct, even with mixed entries

Supports more structured and disciplined trading

Reduces noise from isolated wins and losses

Notes

The indicator does not generate trading signals

It is intended as a performance tracking and analysis tool

Works on all symbols and timeframes

Recommendation

For best results, use Trade Idea Tracker to monitor and review your trading ideas consistently. This can help improve both execution and strategic decision-making over time.