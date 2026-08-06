Easy Charting Toolbox for MT5

Simplify your chart control. Trade with less friction.

Easy Charting Toolbox is a lightweight, on-chart utility for MetaTrader 5 that gives you fast, direct access to one of the most frequently used chart features: Scale Fix.

No more digging through chart settings — just click once and you're done.

Core Features

One-click Scale Fix toggle

Instantly enable or disable Scale Fix directly from your chart

Instantly enable or disable Scale Fix directly from your chart Draggable on-chart panel

Place the toolbox anywhere that fits your workflow

Place the toolbox anywhere that fits your workflow Collapsible design

Minimize it to a compact icon to keep your chart clean

Minimize it to a compact icon to keep your chart clean Clear ON/OFF status

Always know exactly whether Scale Fix is active

Always know exactly whether Scale Fix is active Persistent layout & state

Remembers position and settings across timeframe changes and chart reloads

Why Use Easy Charting Toolbox?

When you're trading or analyzing charts, speed matters.

Every time you open chart settings, you break your flow. This tool eliminates that friction by putting essential chart control right on your chart — where it belongs.

Perfect For

Day traders and scalpers

Multi-chart setups

Backtesting and replay sessions

Clean, minimal chart layouts

Traders who frequently adjust chart scaling

Key Benefits

Faster chart adjustments

Cleaner workflow

Less distraction while trading

Lightweight and unobtrusive

Built for real trading environments

Simple. Fast. Effective.

Easy Charting Toolbox focuses on doing one thing extremely well — giving you instant control over your chart scaling.

No clutter. No unnecessary features. Just a smoother trading experience.