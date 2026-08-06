Easy Charting Toolbox

Easy Charting Toolbox for MT5

Simplify your chart control. Trade with less friction.

Easy Charting Toolbox is a lightweight, on-chart utility for MetaTrader 5 that gives you fast, direct access to one of the most frequently used chart features: Scale Fix.

No more digging through chart settings — just click once and you're done.

Core Features

  • One-click Scale Fix toggle
    Instantly enable or disable Scale Fix directly from your chart
  • Draggable on-chart panel
    Place the toolbox anywhere that fits your workflow
  • Collapsible design
    Minimize it to a compact icon to keep your chart clean
  • Clear ON/OFF status
    Always know exactly whether Scale Fix is active
  • Persistent layout & state
    Remembers position and settings across timeframe changes and chart reloads

Why Use Easy Charting Toolbox?

When you're trading or analyzing charts, speed matters.

Every time you open chart settings, you break your flow. This tool eliminates that friction by putting essential chart control right on your chart — where it belongs.

Perfect For

  • Day traders and scalpers
  • Multi-chart setups
  • Backtesting and replay sessions
  • Clean, minimal chart layouts
  • Traders who frequently adjust chart scaling

Key Benefits

  • Faster chart adjustments
  • Cleaner workflow
  • Less distraction while trading
  • Lightweight and unobtrusive
  • Built for real trading environments

Simple. Fast. Effective.

Easy Charting Toolbox focuses on doing one thing extremely well — giving you instant control over your chart scaling.

No clutter. No unnecessary features. Just a smoother trading experience.


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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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