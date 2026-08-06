Easy Charting Toolbox
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.23
- Updated: 6 August 2026
Easy Charting Toolbox for MT5
Simplify your chart control. Trade with less friction.
Easy Charting Toolbox is a lightweight, on-chart utility for MetaTrader 5 that gives you fast, direct access to one of the most frequently used chart features: Scale Fix.
No more digging through chart settings — just click once and you're done.
Core Features
- One-click Scale Fix toggle
Instantly enable or disable Scale Fix directly from your chart
- Draggable on-chart panel
Place the toolbox anywhere that fits your workflow
- Collapsible design
Minimize it to a compact icon to keep your chart clean
- Clear ON/OFF status
Always know exactly whether Scale Fix is active
- Persistent layout & state
Remembers position and settings across timeframe changes and chart reloads
Why Use Easy Charting Toolbox?
When you're trading or analyzing charts, speed matters.
Every time you open chart settings, you break your flow. This tool eliminates that friction by putting essential chart control right on your chart — where it belongs.
Perfect For
- Day traders and scalpers
- Multi-chart setups
- Backtesting and replay sessions
- Clean, minimal chart layouts
- Traders who frequently adjust chart scaling
Key Benefits
- Faster chart adjustments
- Cleaner workflow
- Less distraction while trading
- Lightweight and unobtrusive
- Built for real trading environments
Simple. Fast. Effective.
Easy Charting Toolbox focuses on doing one thing extremely well — giving you instant control over your chart scaling.
No clutter. No unnecessary features. Just a smoother trading experience.