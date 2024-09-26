Graphic Order Tool

Graphic Order Tool

Graphic panel to help trader to make orders.

Drag TP line, SL line and/or ENTRY line with immediate calculation of the profit and loss in pips and USD.

Risk management: Set % of your balance you can risk in the order to make it safe for your money.

Automatically detect the type of possible order (BUY, SELL, BUY_STOP, SELL_LIMIT, BUY_LIMIT, SELL_STOP) depending on mode (BUY/SELL) and position of lines ENTRY, TP, SL.

Panel is semi-transparent, not to cover the main chart.

Description
  • Order Data Calculations
Graphic panel calculates all the data necessary to place an order:
- determines order type: BUY, SELL, BUY_STOP, SELL_STOP, BUY_LIMIT, or SELL_LIMIT,
- calculates volume of order in lots, depending on determined level of risk,
- allows to drag entry level ENTRY and calculates current line price and deviation from current security price in pips,
- set Stop Loss level SL (by default and by dragging) - determines price, deviation from ENTRY, amount of loss in USD and pips,
- set Take Profit level TP (by ratio to SL and by dragging)- price, deviation from ENTRY, amount of earning in USD and pips.
  • Risk Level
Choose the amount of money you are willing to risk in the order by setting the Risk Management information:
- initial budget:
  - BALANCE (the balance of your trading account at the time of settlement), or
  - EQUITY  (the equity of your trading account ), or
  - fixed budget as a basis of trading (BUDGET),
- % (percentage) of initial budget to apply to the order (example: 1%).

The value RISK = (BUDGET * Percentage) is used as the basis for calculating two mutually dependent values:
- the Stop Loss SL value (in USD), which should be less or equal to the RISK, and
- the volume of the order (in lots),  which will be determined in assumption that the whole RISK is applied.
  • Stop Loss Level
If SL level is approximately close to ENTRY level, volume can be larger, and as soon as SL line moves away from the ENTRY, volume decreases and can reach a minimal value, usually = 0.01 lot. (The minimal lot value is determined for each security).

The initial value of SL in pips is a parameter to set when the tool is activated.    
Anyway, this value can easily be changed by dragging the SL line in any direction: closer to ENTRY or further from ENTRY.
Usually the trader sets the SL line looking at Support and Resistance levels.
  • Take Profit Level
Take Profit level is determined by the Ratio parameter. The initial value is set to Ratio = 2.0, which means that the trader expects to earn 2 times more than to (possibly) lose. There are buttons 1 - 2 - 3 - 4 to set one of the fixed ratio levels (1.0, 2.0, 3.0 or 4.0).

Example: If ratio is equal to 3 - TP level is set to earn 3 times more than to lose.

Anyway, the trader can manually drag TP line, increasing or decreasing the expected profit of the order. After each TP line movement the current Ratio value is recalculated and displayed on the Ratio line.
  • Trade Modes
Two modes of tool usage are supported: BUY and SELL.
Actual price of the security is set to "Ask" in BUY mode and to "Bid" in SELL mode.  

BUY mode includes three options: BUY, BUY_STOP, and BUY_LIMIT.

Basic mode is : BUY. But if manually drag ENTER line UP or DOWN - the order turns into postponed order
- BUY_STOP : to ask a broker to open a long position at a price higher than the current price
- BUY_LIMIT : respectively to open a long position at a price lower than the current price.

The same for SELL mode:
- SELL_STOP : to open a short position at a price lower than the current price.
- SELL_LIMIT : to open a short position at a price higher than the current price.

Each time you drag the ENTER line, the Follow Price button turns red, indicating that the ENTER line is moved beyond the current price line. To return to the basic mode (just BUY, or SELL), press Follow Price button, it will turn green.
  • Sandbox and Open Order Action
Sandbox is used to play with order volume.

Use buttons "+" and "-" to increase/decrease values of Risk and Lot Size:
- increasing Risk you want to earn more: lot Size is increased too.
- increasing/decreasing Lot Size you set order volume to the value you want. Risk is recalculated after every change of Lot Size.

After all the lines and risk settings are set you will see that the following data on the Graphic Tool are settled:
- trade mode;
- entry level (don't forget, after dragging ENTRY line you set the order type);
- Stop Loss  level;
- Take Profit level;
- Lot Size,

you can press *Open Order* button to open order you just configured.
  • UI
- Title
  - security name (symbol), time-frame;
  - order type;
- Order information
  - risk calculation base;
  - ratio for Take Profit calculation;
  - Stop Loss info;
  - Take Profit info;
  - order volume calculation
- Sandbox
  - risk percentage variation
  - order volume variation
  - Stop Loss info
  - Take Profit info
  - Open Order button
- Buttons
  - Show TP Line
  - Show SL Line
  - Follow Price
- Lot size information
  • UX
- Keyboard buttons
  - "B" - keyboard button "B" activates BUY mode and displays the Graphic Tool
  - "S" - keyboard button "S" activates SELL mode and displays the Graphic Tool
  - "C" - keyboard button "C" removes the Tool from the screen (except the SL, TP and ENTRY lines)
- Mouse
  - drag the Tool to move it (grab by the header)
  - button "Close" on the right top corner of the Tool
- Tool buttons
  - "Show TP Line" :
  - "Show SL Line" ON/OFF
  - "Follow Price" ON/OFF
  • Instructions
  1. Download *GraphicOrderTool* to MT5 terminal (**Experts** folder).
  2. Activate *GraphicOrderTool* on some security graph.
    1. Fill parameters - set BALANCE/EQUITY or BUDGET.
    2. If BUDGET is chosen - populate value of budget.
    3. Choose Risk percentage.
    4. Choose initial TP level in pips.
    5. Press OK.
  3. Place mouse on the graph canvas (to allow *GraphicOrderTool* to handle graph events)
  4. Press "B" or "S" on the keyboard - *GraphicOrderTool* is appeared on the canvas
  5. Drag SL line to the preferred price level
  6. Choose risk ratio level or drag TP line
  7. Inspect calculated values of SL and TP in the USD currency
  8. Use Sandbox to play with values of risk and lot size


Drag ENTER line if you prefer to use deferred orders



You can manually drag the TP line, SL line and ENTRY line with immediate calculation od the profit and loss in USD.

Risk management: You can set % of your balance you can involve into the order to make it safe for your money.

Application automatically detects the type of possible order (BUY, SELL, BUY_STOP, SELL_LIMIT, BUY_LIMIT, SELL_STOP) depending on position of lines ENTRY, TP, SL.
  • Development
Basic idea and initial solution is taken from William Roeder MT4 Order Tool. Graphics is fully reworked into MT5 style using graphic objects and C++ classes.


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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Trade Copier Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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