Trade Visuals is a dynamic chart-based indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to visually display recent trades directly on the chart. It includes:

Trade arrows for entry and exit points, color-coded by direction and profit/loss.

Dotted lines connecting open and closed trades.

Profit/loss labels in pips and currency.

Interactive toggle button to show/hide drawings.

Trade history panel showing time, ticket, type, lot size, pips, and P/L.

Customizable appearance via inputs for colors, fonts, and layout.





Handles both open positions and closed deals, with correct inversion logic for deal types.





This tool is ideal for traders who want a clear, visual summary of their trading activity without digging through the terminal history.





TradeVisualizer is a lightweight indicator.

It will not slow down MT4, even on older machines.





Why?





No heavy loops





No tick‑based processing





Only simple chart objects





Efficient cleanup





Minimal indicator handles (only ATR)