Correlation Coefficient PRO

  • Indicators
  • Giuseppe Pajusco
    Giuseppe Pajusco

    Giuseppe Pajusco

    About Me
    I entered the trading world in 2020 and quickly developed a strong passion for market analysis and algorithmic trading. Over the years, I have explored a wide range of approaches—from footprint-based scalping and market microstructure techniques to macro-driven position trading.
  • Version: 2.0

Correlation Coefficient PRO + Moving Average

Advanced dual-asset correlation indicator with dynamic smoothing

Overview

Correlation Coefficient PRO + MA is a powerful indicator that measures the statistical correlation between the current chart symbol and any secondary instrument in real time. Displayed in a separate window, it gives traders an immediate visual reading of how two assets move in relation to each other — whether they trend together, diverge, or move inversely.

The built-in Moving Average overlay allows you to filter out short-term noise and identify structural shifts in correlation regimes with greater confidence.

How It Works

The indicator calculates the Pearson Correlation Coefficient over a configurable rolling window, comparing the closing prices of the chart symbol against any secondary symbol and timeframe of your choice. The result is plotted as a histogram ranging from −1 to +1:

  • +1 → perfect positive correlation (assets move in lockstep)
  • 0 → no linear relationship
  • −1 → perfect inverse correlation (assets move in opposite directions)

An optional Moving Average (SMA or EMA) is overlaid on the correlation histogram to help identify trend direction and regime changes in the relationship between the two instruments.

Key Features

Universal symbol support — compare any pair, index, commodity, or asset class ✅ Multi-timeframe ready — analyze correlation across different timeframes ✅ Configurable correlation period — adapt the lookback to your trading style ✅ SMA / EMA smoothing — toggle and customize the moving average overlay ✅ Robust data handling — automatically skips missing bars to avoid calculation errors ✅ Clean separate window display — histogram + line, fixed scale from −1 to +1 with zero level reference

Input Parameters

Parameter Description
InpSymbol2 Secondary symbol to correlate against (e.g. EURUSD )
InpTF2 Timeframe of the secondary symbol
InpCorrPeriod Rolling window for correlation calculation (default: 50)
UseMA Enable/disable the Moving Average overlay
MAPeriod Period of the Moving Average (default: 10)
MAMethod MA method: SMA or EMA

Use Cases

  • Pair trading & hedging — identify when two historically correlated assets diverge
  • Portfolio diversification — measure how independent your positions truly are
  • Risk management — detect rising correlation during market stress events
  • Macro analysis — track relationships between FX pairs, indices, and commodities

Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe
  • The secondary symbol must be available in the Market Watch

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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