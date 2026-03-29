Correlation Coefficient PRO

  • Индикаторы
  • Giuseppe Pajusco
    Giuseppe Pajusco

    Giuseppe Pajusco

    About Me
    I entered the trading world in 2020 and quickly developed a strong passion for market analysis and algorithmic trading. Over the years, I have explored a wide range of approaches—from footprint-based scalping and market microstructure techniques to macro-driven position trading.
  • Версия: 2.0

Correlation Coefficient PRO + Moving Average

Advanced dual-asset correlation indicator with dynamic smoothing

Overview

Correlation Coefficient PRO + MA is a powerful indicator that measures the statistical correlation between the current chart symbol and any secondary instrument in real time. Displayed in a separate window, it gives traders an immediate visual reading of how two assets move in relation to each other — whether they trend together, diverge, or move inversely.

The built-in Moving Average overlay allows you to filter out short-term noise and identify structural shifts in correlation regimes with greater confidence.

How It Works

The indicator calculates the Pearson Correlation Coefficient over a configurable rolling window, comparing the closing prices of the chart symbol against any secondary symbol and timeframe of your choice. The result is plotted as a histogram ranging from −1 to +1:

  • +1 → perfect positive correlation (assets move in lockstep)
  • 0 → no linear relationship
  • −1 → perfect inverse correlation (assets move in opposite directions)

An optional Moving Average (SMA or EMA) is overlaid on the correlation histogram to help identify trend direction and regime changes in the relationship between the two instruments.

Key Features

Universal symbol support — compare any pair, index, commodity, or asset class ✅ Multi-timeframe ready — analyze correlation across different timeframes ✅ Configurable correlation period — adapt the lookback to your trading style ✅ SMA / EMA smoothing — toggle and customize the moving average overlay ✅ Robust data handling — automatically skips missing bars to avoid calculation errors ✅ Clean separate window display — histogram + line, fixed scale from −1 to +1 with zero level reference

Input Parameters

Parameter Description
InpSymbol2 Secondary symbol to correlate against (e.g. EURUSD )
InpTF2 Timeframe of the secondary symbol
InpCorrPeriod Rolling window for correlation calculation (default: 50)
UseMA Enable/disable the Moving Average overlay
MAPeriod Period of the Moving Average (default: 10)
MAMethod MA method: SMA or EMA

Use Cases

  • Pair trading & hedging — identify when two historically correlated assets diverge
  • Portfolio diversification — measure how independent your positions truly are
  • Risk management — detect rising correlation during market stress events
  • Macro analysis — track relationships between FX pairs, indices, and commodities

Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe
  • The secondary symbol must be available in the Market Watch

Рекомендуем также
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Общее описание Этот индикатор — усовершенствованная версия классического канала Дончия с добавлением практических функций для реальной торговли. Помимо стандартных трёх линий (верхняя, нижняя и средняя), система определяет пробои и отображает их на графике стрелками, показывая только линию, противоположную текущему направлению тренда для более чистого восприятия. Индикатор включает: Визуальные сигналы : цветные стрелки при пробое Автоматические уведомления : всплывающие окна, push и email Фильтр
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
3 (1)
Индикаторы
FlatBreakout  MT5 (Бесплатная версия) Детектор флэта и пробоев для MT5 — только для GBPUSD FlatBreakout   MT5  — это бесплатная версия профессионального индикатора FlatBreakoutPro MT5, специально предназначенная для анализа флэта и поиска точек пробоя только по паре   GBPUSD . Идеально для трейдеров, которые хотят познакомиться с уникальной фрактальной логикой FlatBreakout MT5  и протестировать сигналы пробоя диапазона на реальном рынке. Для кого этот продукт Для трейдеров, предпочитающих торгов
FREE
Mirror Chart MT5
Andrej Hermann
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Mirror Chart для MT5 — это индикатор наложения, специально разработанный для проецирования второго финансового инструмента непосредственно на основное окно графика. Этот инструмент незаменим для трейдеров, которые полагаются на корреляционный анализ, поскольку он визуализирует ценовые движения двух разных инструментов в реальном времени. В отличие от традиционных индикаторов наложения, этот индикатор использует интеллектуальную, динамическую логику центрирования и масштабирования. Он п
FREE
TradeDeck Lot Calculator
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Индикаторы
LotCalc is a minimalist MT5 indicator designed for fast, precise position sizing. Set your risk amount in dollars, click the button, then click your entry and stop-loss levels directly on the chart — the lot size and point distance are calculated and displayed instantly. No clutter, no extra panels, just the one tool you actually need before placing a trade.
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (44)
Индикаторы
Если вам нравится этот проект, оставьте 5-звездочный обзор. Данный показатель рисует открытые, высокие, низкие и закрывающие цены на указанные период и его можно отрегулировать для специфического часового пояса. Это важные уровни, которые выглядят многие институциональные и профессиональные трейдеры и могут быть полезны для вас, чтобы знать места, где они могут быть больше активный. Доступные периоды: Предыдущий день. Предыдущая неделя. Предыдущий месяц. Предыдущий квартал. Предыдущий год. Или
FREE
Smart Grid MT5
Dmitry Kotov
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Smart Grid MT5 автоматически распознает любой символ, период и масштаб графика и размечает его соответственно, есть возможность разметки графика по торговым сессиям. Сетка состоит из двух основных видов линий. Вертикальные линии Имеют два метода визуализации: Standard - линии делятся на три типа, разделяющие: Малый временной период; Средний временной период; Большой временной период. Trading Session - линии делятся на группы (всего десять). В каждой группе по две линии: первая отвечает за откры
FREE
Manual Range Support And Resistance MT5
Aleksander Bartosz Wolf
Индикаторы
Little useful tool - you manually select range on chart by dragging vertical blue lines and indicator shows support and resistance zones for this range and extends them outside of selected range.  Useful for: * Range trading * Range breakout * Range breakout & retest * Good entry during pullback in trend phase when previous high is retested * Good for scalping on short timeframes * Good for trades on longer timeframes around selected important zones like daily high or low
FREE
PZ Pivot Points MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.91 (22)
Индикаторы
Ищете качественный индикатор точек разворота? Значит, PZ Pivot Points - это то, что вам нужно! Он строит уровни не только за текущий день. Он строит исторические уровни для проведения тестирования на истории Вы сами выбираете таймфрейм Цвета и размеры настраиваются Что такое "точки разворота"? Анализ точек разворота зачастую применяется совместно с расчетом уровней поддержки и сопротивления, как и в случае с анализом трендовых линий. При анализе точек разворота первые уровни поддержки и сопроти
FREE
ZumikoFx Trading Stats
Michal Piotr Kochanski
Индикаторы
ZumikoFX Trading Stats - Professional Account Dashboard Overview ZumikoFX Trading Stats is a comprehensive, real-time account monitoring dashboard designed for serious traders who need complete visibility of their trading performance. This indicator displays all crucial trading statistics in an elegant, easy-to-read panel positioned in the top-right corner of your chart. Key Features Complete Account Monitoring Balance & Equity - Real-time account status with current balance and equity includ
FREE
LT Support and Resistance Generator
Thiago Duarte
Индикаторы
LT Support Resistance — Автоматическое определение уровней поддержки и сопротивления на 100% Вы устали тратить время на ручное построение линий поддержки и сопротивления? Или расстраиваетесь из-за того, что постоянно упускаете важный уровень? Индикатор LT Support Resistance разработан для того, чтобы избавить вас от этой рутины: он автоматически определяет и отмечает наиболее значимые зоны вашего актива одновременно на нескольких таймфреймах. == УМНАЯ АВТОМАТИЗАЦИЯ КРИТИЧЕСКИХ УРОВНЕЙ == Вместо
Session Bias and Signals Pro
Sizolwethu Dlodlo
Индикаторы
Session Bias & Trade Signals in one tool.  Detects Asia, London & NY session trends, shows bias strength, alerts bias flips, and plots Entry/SL/TP levels with R:R. Simple dashboard for quick decisions. Simple but powerful trading assistant. This indicator automatically detects the market bias during the Asia, London, and New York sessions . It helps traders stay on the right side of the trend, avoid neutral zones, and catch bias flips with alerts. Bias Detection – Shows session bias as Bullish
FREE
Pivot Points Daily
Davide Zunino
4.75 (4)
Индикаторы
The Indicator show Daily Pivot Points. It is possible to specify the number of days to display. For forex it doesn't consider the sunday session data. It is possibile to modify the color, style and  width for every level. It is better to use this indicator with timeframe not higher than Н1. 4 Levels of support and resistance with also Intermediate Levels that is possible to hide.
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (14)
Индикаторы
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Haven Volume Profile
Maksim Tarutin
4.58 (12)
Индикаторы
Haven Volume Profile - это многофункциональный индикатор для анализа объемного профиля, который помогает определять ключевые ценовые уровни на основе распределения объема торгов. Он предназначен для профессиональных трейдеров, желающих более точно понимать рынок и выявлять важные точки для входа и выхода из сделок. Другие продукты ->  ЗДЕСЬ Основные возможности: Расчет Point of Control (POC) - уровня максимальной торговой активности, который позволяет выявить наиболее ликвидные уровни Определени
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Индикаторы
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Trading Session ICT KillZone
Han Qin Lin
4.81 (62)
Индикаторы
Trading Session ICT KillZone — это бесплатный индикатор для MT5, предназначенный для отображения основных торговых сессий прямо на графике. Он выделяет Asia, London и New York KillZones, помогая трейдерам анализировать рыночное время в более чистом визуальном контексте. Инструмент полезен для ICT-трейдеров, трейдеров Price Action и всех, кто хочет разделять разные рыночные сессии без лишнего загромождения графика. Основные функции Зоны сессий Asia, London и New York Чистое фоновое отображение на
FREE
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Эксперты
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Индикаторы
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
Dynamic Market Profile Pro
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Индикаторы
Вот краткая, практичная и удобная версия описания на русском языке для публикации на MQL5: Dynamic Market Profile (DMP) — Настраиваемые профили объема Dynamic Market Profile позволяет мгновенно и вручную анализировать профиль объема любого участка графика. Больше не нужно ограничиваться жесткими рамками дневных или недельных профилей — вы сами выбираете конкретное движение, консолидацию или волну тренда для анализа. Индикатор позволяет одновременно строить до 5 независимых зон с помощью интеракт
FREE
TradeQL
Abdiel Aviles Jimenez
Индикаторы
The TradeQL Indicator is a customizable tool that highlights specific trading patterns on candlestick charts. Users can define patterns through TradeQL queries, which the indicator then applies to the chart, visually representing matches and captured groups. Ideal for identifying complex trade setups in real-time. TradeQL queries are specified using the TradeQL Language. See https://github.com/abdielou/tradeql for more details. This language is expressed as a regular expression. The language al
FREE
SC MTF Balance of Power MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Индикаторы
Индикатор Balance of Power (BOP) с поддержкой мультитаймфрейма, настраиваемыми визуальными сигналами и конфигурируемой системой оповещений. Услуги фриланс-программирования, обновления и другие продукты TrueTL доступны в моём профиле MQL5 . Отзывы и рецензии очень приветствуются! Что такое BOP? Balance of Power (BOP) — это осциллятор, который измеряет силу покупателей по сравнению с продавцами, сравнивая изменение цены с диапазоном бара. Индикатор рассчитывается как (Закрытие - Открытие) / (Ма
FREE
High and low points for MetaTrader 5 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
Индикаторы
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA. High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT approach, are treated as liquidity zones, while in classical technical analysis they serve as potential support and resistance levels. Indicator settings: •
FREE
Gann Triangle Pro Multi Layer Filter System
Nguyen Van Kien
4 (1)
Индикаторы
GANN TRIANGLE PRO v4.0 - OPTIMIZATION ANALYSIS REPORT CURRENT VERSION ASSESSMENT (v3.8) Strengths Feature Evaluation Swing Point Detection Clear logic using Left/Right bars Fibonacci/Gann Ratios Properly applied 61.8%, 100%, 161.8% Dashboard Real-time updates with visual indicators Code Structure Clean, maintainable architecture Critical Limitations Issue Impact Win Rate Effect No Trend Filter Signals against major trend -20% to -30% Missing Volume Confirmation False breakouts not filt
FREE
VolumeBasedColorsBars
Henrique Magalhaes Lopes
Индикаторы
VolumeBasedColorsBars — Free Powerful Volume Analysis for All Traders Unlock the hidden story behind every price bar! VolumeBasedColorsBars is a professional-grade, 100% FREE indicator that colorizes your chart candles based on real, adaptive volume analysis. Instantly spot surges in market activity, identify exhaustion, and catch the moves that matter. This indicator gives you:    • Dynamic color-coded bars for instant volume context    • Adaptive thresholds based on historical, session-awar
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Индикаторы
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
BKT Pro Tooco SR
Khac Thanh Bui
Индикаторы
BKT Pro Tooco Многофункциональный инструмент для определения уровней поддержки и сопротивления в MetaTrader 5, использующий четыре алгоритма обнаружения сигналов в режиме реального времени без перерисовки подтверждённых сигналов. BKT Pro Tooco — индикатор поддержки и сопротивления для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для трейдеров, которым требуется надёжное определение зон в различных рыночных структурах. Индикатор предлагает четыре независимых метода обнаружения, позволяя подобрать алгоритм под пре
FREE
Moving line
Jun Chao Jiang
Индикаторы
The one minute chart has a bug, but the one-day chart can still be used after deleting the bug and reloading the indicators, This indicator can be used to determine how far the indicator goes up to place an order to buy, how far it goes down to place an order to sell, and not placing an order until it reaches this distance, which is considered oscillation, open an account gift index
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Индикаторы
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Индикаторы
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Эксперты
Суть системы заключается в идентификации момента формирования "разворотной" композитной свечи с заданными характеристиками (размер свечи в пунктах, структура теней). В анализе японских свечей аналогами подобных разворотных моделей являются "Молот" (Hammer) и "Повешенный" (Hanging Man), но в данной системе тело свечи не обязательно должно быть маленьким, а результирующая свеча строится из нескольких свечей. Входные параметры системы: Range - задает максимальное количество баров, которые будут уча
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Другие продукты этого автора
Time Volume Profile
Giuseppe Pajusco
Индикаторы
TimeVolumeProfile — MQL5 Marketplace Description MetaTrader 5 · Custom Indicator Time Volume Profile Market profile analytics — POC, Value Area High and Value Area Low — computed from pure price action. No tick volume required. MetaTrader 5 Version 2.00 No Volume Feed Needed Overview TimeVolumeProfile brings institutional-grade market profile analysis to any instrument and timeframe — without depending on a broker's tick-volume feed. It identifies the price levels where the market has spent the
FREE
Montecarlo forecast
Giuseppe Pajusco
Индикаторы
Description of the MonteCarloBands Indicator The   MonteCarloBands   indicator is a forward-looking analytical tool that employs the Monte Carlo method to project potential future price scenarios of a financial asset. It appears as a set of five percentile bands extending into the future, visualizing a "probability cone" based on the historical behavior of the market. Visual Appearance: P50 (Median) : Solid green line at the center, representing the expected median path P25 and P75 : Two orange
FREE
Montecarlo Oscillator
Giuseppe Pajusco
Индикаторы
A statistically-driven oscillator that quantifies directional market pressure through Monte Carlo simulation — designed for reversal traders who want probability on their side. What is this indicator? The Monte Carlo Oscillator measures the probability that price will be higher in the future based on the statistical distribution of recent returns. It does not use moving averages, RSI formulas, or any fixed mathematical transformation. Instead, it runs hundreds of randomized price simulations at
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв