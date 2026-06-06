SuperTrend EA MT5 Version

SuperTrend EA v4.05 MT5 — Automated Trend-Following Expert Advisor

Automated trend-following execution system designed for continuous operation on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

SuperTrend EA v4.05 is a fully automated technical trading system developed for MetaTrader 5. The core algorithm executes positions based on trend reversals identified by the standard SuperTrend calculation engine. The system is optimized for Forex currency pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) charts.

This software integrates a multi-layered filter architecture, adaptive grid averaging modules, hidden profit protection logic, and an integrated economic news mitigation filter within a single standalone executable file.

The default parameters are pre-tuned for the M5 timeframe to balance structural trade frequency and data precision. Users can customize all settings to match specific risk tolerances and historical horizons. The system utilizes native MetaTrader 5 operations, including internal indicator rendering and direct integration with the native MT5 Calendar API, supporting both Hedging and Netting account structures.

For MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165733

Version 4.05 Update Specifications

  • Weekend Execution Filter: Restricts new position entries and manages outstanding exposures prior to the weekly market close to mitigate weekend price gap risks.
  • Netting Account Architecture: Implements an internal deal history tracking engine to calculate grid progression and volume lot sizes accurately on Netting accounts.
  • Interface Refinement: Updates the chart dashboard layout formatting to ensure centered typography and uniform data display separators.

Core Signal Engine

  • Executes trade entries strictly upon the confirmed close of the active bar to eliminate data repainting.
  • Features an optional breakout confirmation module that requires price validation beyond the baseline technical indicator line before triggering an entry.
  • Processes all mathematical and technical indicator operations internally to optimize terminal CPU utilization.

Multi-Symbol Portfolio Capabilities

  • Monitors and manages multiple financial instruments simultaneously from a single chart attachment window.
  • Supports manual inclusion of asset arrays, including full compatibility with custom broker prefixes and suffixes.
  • Features a maximum concurrent pair limiter to manage total portfolio exposure and drawdown limits.

Multi-Layer Technical Validation Filters

Every execution request must satisfy all enabled technical filter modules to reduce false signals:

  • Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter: Verifies directional trend alignment across secondary higher timeframes via the core SuperTrend engine.
  • Triple EMA Filter: Evaluates exponential moving average sequences (EMA 20, 50, and 100) with customizable timeframes and price source vectors.
  • RSI Momentum Filter: Restricts market entries when relative strength metrics occupy overbought or oversold zones.
  • Volatility Filter: Utilizes Average True Range (ATR) percentages to prevent execution during periods of abnormal structural expansion or low market liquidity.
  • ADX Trend Strength Filter: Evaluates directional index power to verify structural trend velocity before entry.
  • Spread Protection: Automatically skips position open requests when the active broker spread exceeds the user-defined threshold.

Economic Calendar Integration

  • Interfaces directly with the native MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar API without requiring external URL or WebRequest configurations.
  • Automates operational pauses before and after specified high, medium, or low impact economic releases.
  • Monitors macroeconomic data for up to 8 major base and quote currencies simultaneously.
  • Features automatic GMT offset detection and triggers background news data refreshes every 15 minutes.

Grid and Position Management

  • Includes an optional dynamic averaging grid limited to a maximum ceiling of 9 levels per symbol.
  • Calculates grid entry intervals dynamically using volatility-based ATR parameters to adapt to expanding market ranges.
  • Implements tiered volume multipliers across separate position tranches.
  • Applies dynamic trailing stop-loss protection mapped along live indicator vectors.
  • Features a hidden profit lock mechanism that operates independently of visible broker stop-loss levels, including an adjustable bar delay rule.
  • Supports complete deactivation of the grid module for strict single-trade operations.

Risk Management Parameters

  • Automates lot sizing allocations scaled against active account balance or equity values based on user risk percentages.
  • Includes absolute volume ceilings and strict slippage control thresholds.
  • Functions across major retail account designations including standard, micro, cent, and raw spread structures.

System Requirements and Recommendations

  • Account Type: Raw Spread, ECN, or standard accounts featuring low spread environments.
  • Starting Capital: Minimum 200 to 500 USD for single-asset conservative operation; 1000 USD or equivalent for multi-pair portfolio mapping. Cent or micro equivalents can operate from 50 USD.
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher values are preferred.
  • Timeframe: Default parameters are optimized for M5, but customizable for higher historical horizons.
  • Hosting: Use of a virtual private server (VPS) is strongly recommended to guarantee continuous terminal operations.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, commodities, and derivative financial instruments carries significant risk to capital and may not be suitable for all market participants. Automated systems do not eliminate market volatility risks or guarantee structural profitability.

Historical simulation results, backtests, or demo records provide no definitive guarantee of future live performance. Market participants are fully responsible for understanding individual parameter variations and practicing strict risk control within their overall trading plan.

For configuration assistance or structural parameter questions, please utilize the native MQL5 product Comments section or initiate a direct private platform message.

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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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Chen Jia Qi
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Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Stanislav Tomilov
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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
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