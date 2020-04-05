SuperTrend EA MT5 Version

SuperTrend EA v4.05 MT5 — Automated Trend-Following Expert Advisor

Automated trend-following execution system designed for continuous operation on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

SuperTrend EA v4.05 is a fully automated technical trading system developed for MetaTrader 5. The core algorithm executes positions based on trend reversals identified by the standard SuperTrend calculation engine. The system is optimized for Forex currency pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) charts.

This software integrates a multi-layered filter architecture, adaptive grid averaging modules, hidden profit protection logic, and an integrated economic news mitigation filter within a single standalone executable file.

The default parameters are pre-tuned for the M5 timeframe to balance structural trade frequency and data precision. Users can customize all settings to match specific risk tolerances and historical horizons. The system utilizes native MetaTrader 5 operations, including internal indicator rendering and direct integration with the native MT5 Calendar API, supporting both Hedging and Netting account structures.

For MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165733

Version 4.05 Update Specifications

  • Weekend Execution Filter: Restricts new position entries and manages outstanding exposures prior to the weekly market close to mitigate weekend price gap risks.
  • Netting Account Architecture: Implements an internal deal history tracking engine to calculate grid progression and volume lot sizes accurately on Netting accounts.
  • Interface Refinement: Updates the chart dashboard layout formatting to ensure centered typography and uniform data display separators.

Core Signal Engine

  • Executes trade entries strictly upon the confirmed close of the active bar to eliminate data repainting.
  • Features an optional breakout confirmation module that requires price validation beyond the baseline technical indicator line before triggering an entry.
  • Processes all mathematical and technical indicator operations internally to optimize terminal CPU utilization.

Multi-Symbol Portfolio Capabilities

  • Monitors and manages multiple financial instruments simultaneously from a single chart attachment window.
  • Supports manual inclusion of asset arrays, including full compatibility with custom broker prefixes and suffixes.
  • Features a maximum concurrent pair limiter to manage total portfolio exposure and drawdown limits.

Multi-Layer Technical Validation Filters

Every execution request must satisfy all enabled technical filter modules to reduce false signals:

  • Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter: Verifies directional trend alignment across secondary higher timeframes via the core SuperTrend engine.
  • Triple EMA Filter: Evaluates exponential moving average sequences (EMA 20, 50, and 100) with customizable timeframes and price source vectors.
  • RSI Momentum Filter: Restricts market entries when relative strength metrics occupy overbought or oversold zones.
  • Volatility Filter: Utilizes Average True Range (ATR) percentages to prevent execution during periods of abnormal structural expansion or low market liquidity.
  • ADX Trend Strength Filter: Evaluates directional index power to verify structural trend velocity before entry.
  • Spread Protection: Automatically skips position open requests when the active broker spread exceeds the user-defined threshold.

Economic Calendar Integration

  • Interfaces directly with the native MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar API without requiring external URL or WebRequest configurations.
  • Automates operational pauses before and after specified high, medium, or low impact economic releases.
  • Monitors macroeconomic data for up to 8 major base and quote currencies simultaneously.
  • Features automatic GMT offset detection and triggers background news data refreshes every 15 minutes.

Grid and Position Management

  • Includes an optional dynamic averaging grid limited to a maximum ceiling of 9 levels per symbol.
  • Calculates grid entry intervals dynamically using volatility-based ATR parameters to adapt to expanding market ranges.
  • Implements tiered volume multipliers across separate position tranches.
  • Applies dynamic trailing stop-loss protection mapped along live indicator vectors.
  • Features a hidden profit lock mechanism that operates independently of visible broker stop-loss levels, including an adjustable bar delay rule.
  • Supports complete deactivation of the grid module for strict single-trade operations.

Risk Management Parameters

  • Automates lot sizing allocations scaled against active account balance or equity values based on user risk percentages.
  • Includes absolute volume ceilings and strict slippage control thresholds.
  • Functions across major retail account designations including standard, micro, cent, and raw spread structures.

System Requirements and Recommendations

  • Account Type: Raw Spread, ECN, or standard accounts featuring low spread environments.
  • Starting Capital: Minimum 200 to 500 USD for single-asset conservative operation; 1000 USD or equivalent for multi-pair portfolio mapping. Cent or micro equivalents can operate from 50 USD.
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher values are preferred.
  • Timeframe: Default parameters are optimized for M5, but customizable for higher historical horizons.
  • Hosting: Use of a virtual private server (VPS) is strongly recommended to guarantee continuous terminal operations.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, commodities, and derivative financial instruments carries significant risk to capital and may not be suitable for all market participants. Automated systems do not eliminate market volatility risks or guarantee structural profitability.

Historical simulation results, backtests, or demo records provide no definitive guarantee of future live performance. Market participants are fully responsible for understanding individual parameter variations and practicing strict risk control within their overall trading plan.

For configuration assistance or structural parameter questions, please utilize the native MQL5 product Comments section or initiate a direct private platform message.

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ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Andrii Soma
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Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
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BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
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Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
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ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Эксперты
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
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Catur Cipto Nugroho
Эксперты
Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA v2.5 MT5 — Multi-Currency Automated Execution System For MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143356 Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA is an automated trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform designed to capitalize on mean-reversion price behavior during extended market conditions. The system integrates an adaptive grid calculation engine with a multi-layered signal confirmation matrix to execute positions at calculated price extreme
ORB Fusion SMC MT5
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ORB Fusion SMC MT5 ORB Fusion SMC is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that integrates Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Opening Range Breakout (ORB) calculation models. The tool functions across multiple asset classes including Forex, Gold, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies on all standard timeframes. It combines multiple execution parameters into a single workspace to streamline technical evaluations. Key Features Multi-Session ORB Engine: Automatically calculates
MACD Divergence Pro MT5
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MACD Divergence Pro MT5 (Version 1.4) MACD Divergence Pro is a professional, high-performance trading tool designed to automatically detect and draw Classic and Hidden (Reverse) divergences directly on your charts. Engineered with a powerful dual-pass scanning engine and a dashboard, it provides clear, filtered, and accurate reversal and trend-continuation signals. Key Features in Version 1.4 [NEW] Premium Dashboard Info Panel: Displays real-time market regime (Bullish / Bearish), dynamic diver
SMC OrderBlocks AIO MT5
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Order Blocks All-in-One — SMC Indicator for MT5 For MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166056 A comprehensive Order Block technical analysis indicator designed to track the execution lifecycle of structural zones from initial formation to mitigation and potential conversion into breakout levels within a single implementation. Built upon the framework of Market Structure and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , this tool maps key price action levels directly onto the MetaTrader 5 termina
BB Trend Pro Monitor MT5
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BB Trend Pro Monitor — Bollinger Bands Trend Analysis Indicator for MetaTrader 5 For MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165648 Value Tip:   Get Unlimited Lifetime Access for   $169   (Best Value — Equivalent to just 2 years of annual rental!) BB Trend Pro Monitor is a multi-timeframe trend tracking indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform based on the Bollinger Bands mathematical formula. The system automatically evaluates asset price action relative to the upper, midd
SMC Pro EA MT5
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SMC Pro EA MT5 SMC Pro EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the foundation of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This is the framework used by institutional traders and professional market participants to identify market trends. The EA features a Hybrid AI Engine , which is a proprietary multi-model artificial intelligence system acting as a trade filter to evaluate trade setups. The Core Philosophy: Follow Institutional Trends SMC Pro EA is design
Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor
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Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor v1.30 Advanced OrderFlow TPO Delta Monitor is a professional quantitative trading tool for MetaTrader 5. It integrates Market Profile (TPO), Footprint Volume Clusters (Ask x Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta, and an advanced non-repainting Divergence Engine into a unified chart interface. Engineered with a smart multi-asset auto-detection engine, the indicator automatically calculates optimal price row sizes for Forex majors, JPY pairs, Gold, Cryptocurrencies,
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