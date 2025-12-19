CounterFlow EA - Smart Mean Reversion System

A sophisticated, multi-pair trading solution designed to capitalize on market reversals, equipped with advanced risk management features.





"Launch Offer! The first 5 copies are available for only $299. The price will increase by $80 afterward."



CounterFlow EA is an intelligent automated trading system designed to capitalize on moments when the market experiences "exhaustion" and is ready to reverse. Unlike trend-following EAs that often enter the market too late, CounterFlow EA uses advanced algorithms to detect extreme Overbought and Oversold conditions based on market volatility and momentum.



Why Choose CounterFlow EA? The latest version has been redesigned to be "Plug & Play". You don't need to be a technical expert to use it.





Efficiently manage and trade multiple currency pairs from a single chart.scans the entire market for you, maximizing opportunities without cluttering your workspace.

2. Three (3) Risk Profile Modes

We have embedded the best settings into 3 simple choices:

🛡️ Low Risk (Conservative): Highly selective. Only enters the market during very extreme price movements. Suitable for large capital or traders prioritizing safety.

⚖️ Medium Risk (Balanced): The perfect balance between trading frequency and safety. This is the recommended default setting.

🚀 High Risk (Aggressive): Captures reversal opportunities earlier and more frequently. Faster profit potential with higher risk tolerance

3. Smart Recovery & Profit Taking

Smart TakeProfit: Profit targets are not rigid (fixed) but dynamic, adjusting to current market volatility.

Distance & Signal Grid: If the market moves against the position, the EA uses a smart averaging mechanism calculated based on pip distance AND internal signal confirmation, not just blindly stacking positions.



4. News Protection (News Filter)

Integrated with the ForexFactory economic news calendar. The EA can automatically pause trading before and after High Impact news releases to avoid unpredictable market volatility.





Who is This EA For?

CounterFlow EA is ideal for traders who:

Believe in the logic of counter-trend and mean-reversion strategies.

Seek to diversify their trading across multiple currency pairs automatically.

Value disciplined execution and want to remove emotional decision-making.

Demand sophisticated risk management tools, especially concerning news events.

Take control of your trading with a smarter, automated approach.

CounterFlow EA provides the discipline and advanced technology to execute a powerful strategy, 24/5. Let it handle the complex analysis and execution, so you can focus on the bigger picture.

Learn more and get your copy of CounterFlow EA today.



