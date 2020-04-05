SuperTrend EA MT5 Version

SuperTrend EA v4.05 MT5 — Automated Trend-Following Expert Advisor

Automated trend-following execution system designed for continuous operation on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

SuperTrend EA v4.05 is a fully automated technical trading system developed for MetaTrader 5. The core algorithm executes positions based on trend reversals identified by the standard SuperTrend calculation engine. The system is optimized for Forex currency pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) charts.

This software integrates a multi-layered filter architecture, adaptive grid averaging modules, hidden profit protection logic, and an integrated economic news mitigation filter within a single standalone executable file.

The default parameters are pre-tuned for the M5 timeframe to balance structural trade frequency and data precision. Users can customize all settings to match specific risk tolerances and historical horizons. The system utilizes native MetaTrader 5 operations, including internal indicator rendering and direct integration with the native MT5 Calendar API, supporting both Hedging and Netting account structures.

For MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165733

Version 4.05 Update Specifications

  • Weekend Execution Filter: Restricts new position entries and manages outstanding exposures prior to the weekly market close to mitigate weekend price gap risks.
  • Netting Account Architecture: Implements an internal deal history tracking engine to calculate grid progression and volume lot sizes accurately on Netting accounts.
  • Interface Refinement: Updates the chart dashboard layout formatting to ensure centered typography and uniform data display separators.

Core Signal Engine

  • Executes trade entries strictly upon the confirmed close of the active bar to eliminate data repainting.
  • Features an optional breakout confirmation module that requires price validation beyond the baseline technical indicator line before triggering an entry.
  • Processes all mathematical and technical indicator operations internally to optimize terminal CPU utilization.

Multi-Symbol Portfolio Capabilities

  • Monitors and manages multiple financial instruments simultaneously from a single chart attachment window.
  • Supports manual inclusion of asset arrays, including full compatibility with custom broker prefixes and suffixes.
  • Features a maximum concurrent pair limiter to manage total portfolio exposure and drawdown limits.

Multi-Layer Technical Validation Filters

Every execution request must satisfy all enabled technical filter modules to reduce false signals:

  • Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter: Verifies directional trend alignment across secondary higher timeframes via the core SuperTrend engine.
  • Triple EMA Filter: Evaluates exponential moving average sequences (EMA 20, 50, and 100) with customizable timeframes and price source vectors.
  • RSI Momentum Filter: Restricts market entries when relative strength metrics occupy overbought or oversold zones.
  • Volatility Filter: Utilizes Average True Range (ATR) percentages to prevent execution during periods of abnormal structural expansion or low market liquidity.
  • ADX Trend Strength Filter: Evaluates directional index power to verify structural trend velocity before entry.
  • Spread Protection: Automatically skips position open requests when the active broker spread exceeds the user-defined threshold.

Economic Calendar Integration

  • Interfaces directly with the native MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar API without requiring external URL or WebRequest configurations.
  • Automates operational pauses before and after specified high, medium, or low impact economic releases.
  • Monitors macroeconomic data for up to 8 major base and quote currencies simultaneously.
  • Features automatic GMT offset detection and triggers background news data refreshes every 15 minutes.

Grid and Position Management

  • Includes an optional dynamic averaging grid limited to a maximum ceiling of 9 levels per symbol.
  • Calculates grid entry intervals dynamically using volatility-based ATR parameters to adapt to expanding market ranges.
  • Implements tiered volume multipliers across separate position tranches.
  • Applies dynamic trailing stop-loss protection mapped along live indicator vectors.
  • Features a hidden profit lock mechanism that operates independently of visible broker stop-loss levels, including an adjustable bar delay rule.
  • Supports complete deactivation of the grid module for strict single-trade operations.

Risk Management Parameters

  • Automates lot sizing allocations scaled against active account balance or equity values based on user risk percentages.
  • Includes absolute volume ceilings and strict slippage control thresholds.
  • Functions across major retail account designations including standard, micro, cent, and raw spread structures.

System Requirements and Recommendations

  • Account Type: Raw Spread, ECN, or standard accounts featuring low spread environments.
  • Starting Capital: Minimum 200 to 500 USD for single-asset conservative operation; 1000 USD or equivalent for multi-pair portfolio mapping. Cent or micro equivalents can operate from 50 USD.
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher values are preferred.
  • Timeframe: Default parameters are optimized for M5, but customizable for higher historical horizons.
  • Hosting: Use of a virtual private server (VPS) is strongly recommended to guarantee continuous terminal operations.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, commodities, and derivative financial instruments carries significant risk to capital and may not be suitable for all market participants. Automated systems do not eliminate market volatility risks or guarantee structural profitability.

Historical simulation results, backtests, or demo records provide no definitive guarantee of future live performance. Market participants are fully responsible for understanding individual parameter variations and practicing strict risk control within their overall trading plan.

For configuration assistance or structural parameter questions, please utilize the native MQL5 product Comments section or initiate a direct private platform message.

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Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
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请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
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Andrii Soma
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SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
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ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
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ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
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交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
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道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
专家
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