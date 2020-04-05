SuperTrend EA MT5 Version

SuperTrend EA v4.05 MT5 — Automated Trend-Following Expert Advisor

Automated trend-following execution system designed for continuous operation on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

SuperTrend EA v4.05 is a fully automated technical trading system developed for MetaTrader 5. The core algorithm executes positions based on trend reversals identified by the standard SuperTrend calculation engine. The system is optimized for Forex currency pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) charts.

This software integrates a multi-layered filter architecture, adaptive grid averaging modules, hidden profit protection logic, and an integrated economic news mitigation filter within a single standalone executable file.

The default parameters are pre-tuned for the M5 timeframe to balance structural trade frequency and data precision. Users can customize all settings to match specific risk tolerances and historical horizons. The system utilizes native MetaTrader 5 operations, including internal indicator rendering and direct integration with the native MT5 Calendar API, supporting both Hedging and Netting account structures.

For MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165733

Version 4.05 Update Specifications

Weekend Execution Filter: Restricts new position entries and manages outstanding exposures prior to the weekly market close to mitigate weekend price gap risks.

Restricts new position entries and manages outstanding exposures prior to the weekly market close to mitigate weekend price gap risks. Netting Account Architecture: Implements an internal deal history tracking engine to calculate grid progression and volume lot sizes accurately on Netting accounts.

Implements an internal deal history tracking engine to calculate grid progression and volume lot sizes accurately on Netting accounts. Interface Refinement: Updates the chart dashboard layout formatting to ensure centered typography and uniform data display separators.

Core Signal Engine

Executes trade entries strictly upon the confirmed close of the active bar to eliminate data repainting.

Features an optional breakout confirmation module that requires price validation beyond the baseline technical indicator line before triggering an entry.

Processes all mathematical and technical indicator operations internally to optimize terminal CPU utilization.

Multi-Symbol Portfolio Capabilities

Monitors and manages multiple financial instruments simultaneously from a single chart attachment window.

Supports manual inclusion of asset arrays, including full compatibility with custom broker prefixes and suffixes.

Features a maximum concurrent pair limiter to manage total portfolio exposure and drawdown limits.

Multi-Layer Technical Validation Filters

Every execution request must satisfy all enabled technical filter modules to reduce false signals:

Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter: Verifies directional trend alignment across secondary higher timeframes via the core SuperTrend engine.

Verifies directional trend alignment across secondary higher timeframes via the core SuperTrend engine. Triple EMA Filter: Evaluates exponential moving average sequences (EMA 20, 50, and 100) with customizable timeframes and price source vectors.

Evaluates exponential moving average sequences (EMA 20, 50, and 100) with customizable timeframes and price source vectors. RSI Momentum Filter: Restricts market entries when relative strength metrics occupy overbought or oversold zones.

Restricts market entries when relative strength metrics occupy overbought or oversold zones. Volatility Filter: Utilizes Average True Range (ATR) percentages to prevent execution during periods of abnormal structural expansion or low market liquidity.

Utilizes Average True Range (ATR) percentages to prevent execution during periods of abnormal structural expansion or low market liquidity. ADX Trend Strength Filter: Evaluates directional index power to verify structural trend velocity before entry.

Evaluates directional index power to verify structural trend velocity before entry. Spread Protection: Automatically skips position open requests when the active broker spread exceeds the user-defined threshold.

Economic Calendar Integration

Interfaces directly with the native MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar API without requiring external URL or WebRequest configurations.

Automates operational pauses before and after specified high, medium, or low impact economic releases.

Monitors macroeconomic data for up to 8 major base and quote currencies simultaneously.

Features automatic GMT offset detection and triggers background news data refreshes every 15 minutes.

Grid and Position Management

Includes an optional dynamic averaging grid limited to a maximum ceiling of 9 levels per symbol.

Calculates grid entry intervals dynamically using volatility-based ATR parameters to adapt to expanding market ranges.

Implements tiered volume multipliers across separate position tranches.

Applies dynamic trailing stop-loss protection mapped along live indicator vectors.

Features a hidden profit lock mechanism that operates independently of visible broker stop-loss levels, including an adjustable bar delay rule.

Supports complete deactivation of the grid module for strict single-trade operations.

Risk Management Parameters

Automates lot sizing allocations scaled against active account balance or equity values based on user risk percentages.

Includes absolute volume ceilings and strict slippage control thresholds.

Functions across major retail account designations including standard, micro, cent, and raw spread structures.

System Requirements and Recommendations

Account Type: Raw Spread, ECN, or standard accounts featuring low spread environments.

Raw Spread, ECN, or standard accounts featuring low spread environments. Starting Capital: Minimum 200 to 500 USD for single-asset conservative operation; 1000 USD or equivalent for multi-pair portfolio mapping. Cent or micro equivalents can operate from 50 USD.

Minimum 200 to 500 USD for single-asset conservative operation; 1000 USD or equivalent for multi-pair portfolio mapping. Cent or micro equivalents can operate from 50 USD. Leverage: 1:100 or higher values are preferred.

1:100 or higher values are preferred. Timeframe: Default parameters are optimized for M5, but customizable for higher historical horizons.

Default parameters are optimized for M5, but customizable for higher historical horizons. Hosting: Use of a virtual private server (VPS) is strongly recommended to guarantee continuous terminal operations.

Risk Disclaimer Trading foreign exchange, commodities, and derivative financial instruments carries significant risk to capital and may not be suitable for all market participants. Automated systems do not eliminate market volatility risks or guarantee structural profitability. Historical simulation results, backtests, or demo records provide no definitive guarantee of future live performance. Market participants are fully responsible for understanding individual parameter variations and practicing strict risk control within their overall trading plan.

For configuration assistance or structural parameter questions, please utilize the native MQL5 product Comments section or initiate a direct private platform message.